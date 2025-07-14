WWE RAW RESULTS (7/14): Pomares’s report on Gunther reacting to win over Goldberg, Naomi celebrating her cash-in, Gauntlet match to determine Gunther challenger at Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

JULY 14, 2025

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. AT LEGACY ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICO POMARES. PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,000 tickets were distributed as of earlier today; arena set up for 9,976. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a lengthy video package, featuring highlights from Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution.

– Naomi made her way to the ring and said that no one actually knew her next move until she made it. Naomi said that she was done with the foolishness going on SmackDown and told Bianca Belair that she outgrew her. She said that Belair and Jade only wanted her as a third wheel while they got the upperhand. Naomi said that Jade might have gotten her lick at Evolution, but she was the one that made history. Naomi warned the roster backstage to proceed with caution, until Rhea Ripley interrupted her.

– Ripley said that she wasn’t cautious, but she was reckless. Ripley said that she had two goals at Evolution and after Naomi cashed in, she still had those goals, so Naomi was now on her list. Iyo Sky interrupted to tell Naomi that she would get her title from her. Naomi said that both of them could go to the back of the line. Adam Pearce interrupted to congratulate Naomi and that he understood why Ripley and Sky were pissed. Pearce officially announced that they would wrestle in a triple threat match at SummerSlam.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A solid opening segment to establish the new title picture after Naomi’s shocking cash-in. Naomi’s heel turn has been one of the highlights of WWE in 2025 and moving her to Raw is an inspired choice that lets her work with numerous new names. The match should be great, but I’m equally excited for what’s to come from Naomi.)

– Backstage, Dominik Mysterio told Finn Bálor that he shouldn’t give attention to AJ Styles as long as he had his letter from the doctor. Finn congratulated Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez and told Dominik to accompany them in their match.

– The Kabuki Warriors made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Judgment Day.

(1) JUDGMENT DAY (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Raquel blocked a headscissors takeover and took Sane down with a shoulder tackle. Perez took Asuka down with a Russian leg sweep for a two count. Perez slapped Asuka, only for Asuka to beat her down with a bunch of kicks to the head. The Kabuki Warriors nailed Perez with a bulldog and basement dropkick for a two count. Sane blasted Perez with a corner elbow strike, but she kicked out at two. Perez stomped Sane’s chest and tagged Raquel in, only for Asuka and Sane to put them in an armbar and a Triangle Choke. Raquel dropped Sane with a one-armed powerbomb on Asuka to break the holds, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

Back from break, Sane nailed Perez with an enzuigiri, reaching Asuka for the hot tag. Asuka knocked Raquel off the apron with a running hip attack and blasted Perez with a leg lariat. Asuka cracked Perez with a knee to the face, followed by a Shining Wizard for a two count. Sane laid Perez out with a diving elbow strike, but she kicked out at two. Asuka low-bridged Raquel, setting her up for Sane’s Insane Elbow.

Dominik distracted the referee, allowing Raquel to break the pinfall. Raquel rammed Sane into the barricade before Asuka smashed her head into the ring post. Asuka took Perez down with a missile dropkick before taking her down with a series of strikes and a German suplex. Dominik got on the apron, until Asuka blasted him with a spinning backfist. Perez rolled Asuka up and Raquel helped her make the pin.

WINNERS: Judgment Day at 10:23

(Pomares’ Analysis: A solid match to continue Judgment Day’s hot streak and seemingly take the Kabuki Warriors out of the title picture. With two nights of SummerSlam, I’m sure they’ll defend the tag team titles again, but I’m not sure against whom yet. Maybe Charlotte and Alexa could be a good choice.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Paul Heyman about Seth Rollins’ status after his most recent evaluation. Heyman said that he didn’t have any answers yet, but Rollins had until next June to make use of his briefcase. Heyman focused on putting over how Bron Breakker would win the gauntlet and the world title at SummerSlam.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Lyra Valkyria about her match against Bayley tonight. Lyra said that she was tired of listening about Bayley and that after tonight she would be done with her. Bayley interrupted to tell Lyra that the loser would go to the back of the line and that maybe it was better for Lyra to get out of her way.

(2) BAYLEY vs. LYRA VALKYRIA – Women’s Intercontinental Championship Contender’s 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match

Lyra took Bayley down with a headlock takeover, only for Bayley to corner her and mockingly tap her head. Lyra sent Bayley out of the ring and dropped her with a hip toss. Bayley slapped Lyra and shocked her with a roll-up to score the first fall, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

Back from break, Lyra clocked Bayley with an enzuigiri, followed by a series of kicks and strikes. Bayley blocked a Tornado DDT, only for Lyra to drive her into the corner with a dropkick. Lyra hit Bayley with a Tornado DDT and put her down with a fisherman suplex for a two count. Bayley Irish-whipped Lyra into the corner and clobbered her with a running strike to the back for another two count.

Lyra kicked Bayley out of the ring and knocked her down with a dropkick through the ropes. Bayley blocked the Nightfall and put Lyra down with a back suplex on the apron. Bayley dropped Lyra with a swinging sidewalk slam, but she kicked out at two. Lyra countered La Magistral with a pinning combination to score the second fall. Bayley immediately blasted Lyra with a running knee strike, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[HOUR TWO]

Back from break, Bayley clocked Lyra with a knee strike to the face. Lyra kicked Bayley away, only for Bayley to counter a diving move with Bayley-to-Belly for a nearfall. Lyra stopped Bayley atop the turnbuckle and pulled her down, setting her up for a gutwrench powerbomb for a nearfall. Bayley kicked Lyra away, only for Lyra to launch her out of the ring. Lyra blocked a back suplex on the apron and targeted her damaged leg with a couple of uppercuts.

Lyra dropped Bayley with a fisherman suplex on the apron. They exchanged quick pinning combinations, until Bayley knocked Lyra off the apron. Lyra blocked the dropkick through the ropes, but Bayley was able to kick her away. Bayley drove Lyra into the steel steps with a sunset flip and crushed her with a diving elbow drop for a close nearfall. Bayley immediately put Lyra in a crossface, until Lyra broke the hold and beat her with Nightwing.

WINNER: Lyra Valkyria at 19:59

– After the match, Becky Lynch showed up to have a face-off with Lyra Valkyria.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A top-notch match fitting of what has been the strongest booked women’s storyline. I’m quite shocked that Lyra won because I expected Bayley to win, so they could run a proper singles match between her and Becky at SummerSlam. These two have had great matches plenty of times, so I don’t mind seeing one more. Maybe they could add a stipulation to change things up.)

– A recap of Stephanie Vaquer winning the Evolution battle royal was shown.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Stephanie Vaquer about her win at Evolution. Vaquer said that she came to WWE to become a champion and that she would do it in Paris. Chelsea Green interrupted to say that she should be the one representing WWE in Paris. Vaquer threatened Green, but the Secret Hervice immediately got her way.

– Nikki Bella made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Chelsea Green.

– A video package was shown, featuring Karrion Kross calling Sami Zayn a liar and demanding he makes himself present.

(3) NIKKI BELLA vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Alba Fyre & Piper Niven)

Bella took Green down with a roll-up, only for Green to slap her. Green nailed Bella with a cheap shot, but Bella shut her down with a headscissors takeover and a slap. Bella hit Green with a suplex, forcing her to hide behind the Secret Hervice. Bella caught Green with a back elbow, only for Green to sweep her off the top turnbuckle and hit her with a backstabber. Green threw Bella into the barricade and planted her with a low flatliner.

Bella caught Green with a shot into her knee and laid her out with a series of clotheslines. Bella hit Green with a corner clothesline and a diving kick to the head. Green caught Bella off-guard with a neckbreaker. Bella laid Green out with the Bellabuster and knocked Fyre and Niven off the apron. Green tried to go for the Unprettier, but Bella knocked her out with the Rack Attack.

WINNER: Nikki Bella at 6:22

– After the match, the Secret Hervice assaulted Nikki Bella, until Stephanie Vaquer showed up to make the save.

(Pomares’ Analysis: An okay match to reintroduce Nikki Bella to weekly TV. Wouldn’t be surprised if this turns into a multi-woman match at SummerSlam to get Nikki on the card and give Vaquer something to do until Clash in Paris.)

– Backstage, the New Day and Grayson Waller tried to convince Adam Pearce to give them a title rematch with wigs. Pearce declined the offer and told them that they could earn a title shot next week. Pearce walked away and stopped Judgment Day to tell Dominik Mysterio that next week he would be reevaluated and that if he was cleared, he would defend his title against AJ Styles at SummerSlam.

