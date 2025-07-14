WWE RAW RESULTS (7/14): Keller’s report on CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Jey Uso vs. Breakker to earn Summerslam match against Gunther, Chelsea Green vs. Nikki, Naomi celebrates

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

JULY 14, 2025

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. AT LEGACY ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,000 tickets were distributed as of earlier today; arena set up for 9,976. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Bron Breakker – Gauntlet match (for World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at Summerslam)