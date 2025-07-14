WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, July 14, 2025
Where: Birmingham, Ala. at Legacy Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,000 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,976. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Bron Breakker – Gauntlet match (for World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at Summerslam)
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (7/7): Pomares’s report on hype for Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution, Seth-Penta, Breakker-Sami, Reed-Jey, plus Becky promo
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Logan Paul’s podcast moved to WWE’s platform
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.