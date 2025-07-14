WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, July 14, 2025

Where: Birmingham, Ala. at Legacy Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,000 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,976. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Bron Breakker – Gauntlet match (for World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at Summerslam)

