FREE PODCAST 7/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Evolution post-show: LeClair & Wells & Cadet discuss Sky-Ripley, Lynch-Valkyria-Bayley, Stratton-Stratus, MITB Cash-in, more (123 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair, Kelly Wells, and Kurt Cadet discuss in-depth the WWE Evolution event with live callers, in-person perspective, and chat interactions. They discuss the full card, including Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley in the main event, featuring a successful Money in the Bank cash-in, plus Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley and the hopes for all three going forward, improvements seen in Raquel Rodriguez and Lash Legend, and more.
