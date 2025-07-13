VIP PODCAST 7/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade – Sunday Special: Reviews of Evolution, Smackdown, SNME, NXT Bash, AEW Collision (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This special Sunday edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller features analysis of these topics:
- A review of WWE Evolution
- A review of WWE Smackdown
- A review of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- A review of NXT Great American Bash
- A review of AEW Collision (an exceptional episode for the series with some key newsworthy segments)
