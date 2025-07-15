FREE PODCAST 7/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Return of Reigns, Naomi’s rise, Punk-Gunther prospects, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss the July 14 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including the surprise return of Roman Reigns at the end, C.M. Punk winning a gauntlet match to earn the Summerslam match against Gunther for the World Title, an indecisive Seth Rollins update, the joy of The Judgment Day segments, and much more with live chat, caller, and email contributions throughout.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO