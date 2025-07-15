FREE PODCAST 7/15 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Seth’s “injury,” Evolution shining, All In’s length, Hangman, TNA’s aspirations, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- A lengthy discussion on the (likely?) worked nature of Seth Rollins’s knee injury, various ways it could potentially ultimately make sense in a storyline, but is it ultimately going to be worth it?
- WWE counter-scheduling AEW again next month with NXT Heat Wave and whether it’s fair game competition or predatory or just a bad look that could cost them more than it gains
- The length All In coming in 90 minutes longer than prior long shows and whether it was worth it and what the motivation might’ve been
- All In’s attendance, main event thoughts and whether the violence is a net positive, plus Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada, Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné, and more
- Evolution including Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley, Naomi’s resurgence, and the Charlotte-Alexa Bliss storyline
- Gunther vs. Goldberg
- Jelly Roll’s involvement in WWE and early praise
- Should Paul Levesque be pulling curtain back in post-show media Q&As, and the history of finding that balance with how much to share and on what timeframe
- TNA’s ambitions to get a real revenue stream on cable TV and the politics of how that could affect WWE’s perspective on them
- Levesque’s propensity to book faces bickering and heels crossing paths, including in Triple Threat matches
- Did Roman Reigns’s return overshadow C.M. Punk’s big moment on Raw?
