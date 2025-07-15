FREE PODCAST 7/15 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Seth’s “injury,” Evolution shining, All In’s length, Hangman, TNA’s aspirations, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

A lengthy discussion on the (likely?) worked nature of Seth Rollins’s knee injury, various ways it could potentially ultimately make sense in a storyline, but is it ultimately going to be worth it?

WWE counter-scheduling AEW again next month with NXT Heat Wave and whether it’s fair game competition or predatory or just a bad look that could cost them more than it gains

The length All In coming in 90 minutes longer than prior long shows and whether it was worth it and what the motivation might’ve been

All In’s attendance, main event thoughts and whether the violence is a net positive, plus Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada, Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné, and more

Evolution including Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley, Naomi’s resurgence, and the Charlotte-Alexa Bliss storyline

Gunther vs. Goldberg

Jelly Roll’s involvement in WWE and early praise

Should Paul Levesque be pulling curtain back in post-show media Q&As, and the history of finding that balance with how much to share and on what timeframe

TNA’s ambitions to get a real revenue stream on cable TV and the politics of how that could affect WWE’s perspective on them

Levesque’s propensity to book faces bickering and heels crossing paths, including in Triple Threat matches

Did Roman Reigns’s return overshadow C.M. Punk’s big moment on Raw?

