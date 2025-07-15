FREE PODCAST 7/15 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (7-13-2020) Doubling down on Eye for an Eye stip, Asuka & Kairi vs. Sasha & Bayley, Ric Flair, Owens, MVP, Orton (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (7-13-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Smackdown TV reporter Brandon LeClair to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers including thoughts on the main event tag team match between Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane, the doubling-down on the Eye for an Eye stip for Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins, the Randy Orton vs. Big Show feud with Ric Flair’s strong performance again, plus Kevin Owens, Viking Raiders, MVP, and much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO