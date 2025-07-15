NXT TV RESULTS (7/15): Santana & Hendry & Trick Williams vs. Dark State, Kali Armstrong vs. Karmen Petrivic, Fatal Influence vs. Masha Slamovich & Zaria & Sol Ruca

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

JULY 15, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of The Great American Bash, then the Blake Monroe turning heel and costing Jordynne Grace the NXT Women’s title at Evolution.

-Fatal Influence made their ring entrance and did some gloating. Jacy Jayne said the other members dropped the ball at The Bash, but redeemed themselves at Evolution. Fallon said Jacy was going to be champion for a very long time. Jayne talked about taking on TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich in a title vs. title match at TNA Slammiversary this Sunday.

TNA champ Masha made a surprise entrance to confront Jacy. She said she will be the first TNA wrestler to hold a WWE title. Jayne countered with predicting she’d be the only double champion in NXT. Sol Ruca and Zaria interrupted. Sol said, “I know Jordynne really put you through it this weekend, but damn dude, I’ll help you count.” She showed off the North American and Speed belts hanging from her shoulder. I smell a six-woman tag match later. They sided with Slamovich and, as expected, a brawl ensued, with the face trio disposing of Fatal Influence.

-Tony D’Angelo recapped his NXT journey from the beginning to becoming The Don.

-Mike Santana made his ring entrance before they went to commercial break. [c]

-Back from the break, my prediction came true…six-woman tag match tonight.

(1) MIKE SANTANA & JOE HENDRY & TRICK WILLIAMS vs. DARKSTATE

Santana dove over the top rope onto Darkstate before they could get into the ring. Trick Williams stayed to himself as his partners brawled on the floor with Darkstate. Williams tagged in and got leveled as he was making fun of Hendry. [c]

Back from the break, Santana was trying to escape the clutches of his opponents to make a tag. He hit a double cutter and finally made the hot tag to Hendry, who began decimating Darkstate. He went for a pin, but it got broken up. All six men brawled mid-ring. After they dispatched with the heels, Williams confronted Hendry and Santana. Things got extremely wild as TNA stable The System ran out and joined the fray.

WINNER: No contest at 9:05

(Miller’s Take: This was an exciting way to open the show. Wild, chaotic, and fun. They still haven’t done enough to tell me exactly who the members of Darkstate are and what they’re all about. Right now, they’re just a group of guys wearing bandanas who like to interfere in matches and beat up people, but who are the members of Darkstate, and why should we care about them one way or the other?)

-Arianna Grace was in the locker room with Karmen Petrovic, Carlee Bright, Kendal Grey, Chantel Monroe, and Masyn Holiday. Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong came in and confronted Petrovic, saying if she’d been in the battle royal at Evolution, she’d be on her way to Paris. Petrovic challenged Armstrong to a title match, which she accepted.

Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong made her way to the ring. Jordynne Grace was shown entering the building, looking like she was ready to explode. [c]

(2) KALI ARMSTRONG vs. KARMEN PETROVIC – Evolve Women’s title match

Armstrong showed off her power early, but Petrovic countered with her superior speed. Armstrong hit a huge powerslam and went for the Kali Connection, but Jordynne Grace came out and beat the stuffings out of both women.

WINNER: No contest at 1:05.

(Miller’s Take: Yeah, like we didn’t see this coming from a mile away. You have a raging Jordynne Grace entering the building right as a third-tier champion takes on a woman who hasn’t been featured at all in weeks. Petrovic was an acceptable sacrifice, but I’m not crazy at the Evolve champ being treated like a chump.)

-Grace grabbed a mic and demanded that Blake Monroe come out and explain herself. Robert Stone and Stevie Turner came out to try to subdue her. One of Monroe’s silly video packages aired where she went about her silly way of inviting Grace to watch her debut singles match next week. An enraged Grace then attacked Turner and Stone. Ava, flanked by about 56 security guards came out to keep her from beating up everyone.

-In the back, Team Undertaker from LFG were talking amongst themselves about being unstoppable when Trick WIlliams came in and admonshed them for thinking they could just come around whenever they want. One of them got in Trick’s face, but Trick advised him to step away. He left after saying he didn’t see what Taker saw in any of them.[c]

-Jasper Troy reported to Ava in the back. She chewed him out for just attacking anyone he wanted to. He said he was just minding his business at The Bash. She said he’d take on Ricky Saints one-on-one next week in Houston. He seemed pleased.

-Another video package aired of the history of the D’Angelo family. Tony said this would be the saddest day of his life because he has to destroy what he created.

-Stacks and Luca made their entrances before they cut to commercial. [c]

-The Progressive NXT Focus was on the performance of the NXT ladies involved in the battle royal at Evolution. Thank God it wasn’t another lame Chase U skit.

-Back from the break, Kelly Kincaid interviewed Lash Legend, who boasted about her performance at Evolution. Jaida Parker stepped up and bragged about eliminating Natalya. Both talked of confronting the winner of the title vs. title match.

[HOUR TWO]

-Tony D’Angelo made his entrance.

(3) CHANNING “STACKS” LORENZO vs. LUCA CRUSIFINO vs. TONY D’ANGELO – Family Business Triple Threat match

Tony sadly placed his hat on the ring post before the three men started throwing down. Stacks looked for his hidden crowbar, but it wasn’t there. Tony yelled that he knew he’d do that, insinuating he had disposed of the hidden weapon. Luca hit a double DDT on The Don and Stacks, then floored them with a baseball slide to the floor. Stacks took over and put both opponents out of the ring befoe they cut to split-screen commercial break. [c]

On the larger of the two screens, Progressive did some parent-shaming, a girl’s overalls talked about laundry detergent, and some blonde lady shilled for Verizon while putting on makeup. Back to full-screen, Stacks was in control of both opponents. He covered The Don for a two-count. Stacks threw some rib punches at Luca, and Tony did the same to Stacks. He then hiptossed Stacks over the top and onto Luca, who was standing on the floor.

Stacks managed to get his hands on a crowbar, but Tony managed to escape being hammered by it. All three made it back into the ring and chaos ensued. D’Angelo hit a great double German suplex for a near-fall. He put Stacks on the turnbuckle for a superplex, but Luca got underneath them for a 3-story superplex.

Lots of stuff happening here with all three hitting big moves in quick succession. Luca got a two-count on Stacks. A “this is awesome” chant broke out, and I can’t disagree. Stacks got a two-count on The Don. He crawled over to grab the crowbar, but Luca took it from him. Stacks shoved him into the ringpost to escape being hit.

In an incredible spot, D’Angelo speared Stacks through a wall. Stacks went flying back out of the hole they made, followed by The Don, who promptly put Luca through the announce table. He hit a crushing spinebuster on Stacks and pinned him.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at 13.29

(Miller’s Take: This was highly entertaining from start to finish. They conveyed their contempt for each other very well in the ring, they hit hard and fast, and the ending was explosive. If this is the end of the D’Angelo Family, they put it to rest the right way.)

-In the back, Tavion Heights asked Wren Sinclair why she threw in the towel. She said it was because she cared about him and “Charles” wasn’t going to let up. Dempsey walked up and told him to stop blaming Wren. She wanted to talk about facing Blake Monroe next week and said she’d like to have them both in her corner. [c]

-Josh Briggs stood mid-ring. He put down Inamura for not squandering his opportunity. He was booed loudly. He said Inamura was too nice. Oba Femi’s music hit as he strutted to the ring, snazzily dressed. He said Briggs ruined the match and said people questioned the validity of his win because of Briggs’s involvement.

-Inamura came out and told Briggs not to speak for him. Okay, now I smell a triple threat. Inamura said he would do what it takes to win but he would do it honorably. Right on cue, Briggs proposed a triple threat. Surprisingly enough, a brawl ensued. Security ran out to separate the three. I wonder who the creative genius was who came up with this segment? I think WWE has a new directive that states every show MUST include a triple threat match.

-Fatal Influence was shown warming up in the locker room. [c]

-North American Champion Ethan Page talked about recent holidays with patriotic music and fireworks and American flags in the background. He talked about going to Houston. Page was delightfully sarcastic and snarky.

-Kelly Kincaid interviewed Ricky Saints, who said a lesser man wouldn’t be standing right now. He took exception to Jasper Troy’s involvement in his match. He said his uncontrollabe rage has cost him matches and it would cost him again in Houston.

-A social media post by The Undertaker was shown. It said, “Trick Williams, you disrespect my team…you disrespect me! I’ll be in H-Town next week. With or without the TNA title…you might want to stay out of my yard.”

-The announcers ran down next week’s show and plugged the title vs title match at TNA Slammiversary between Masa Slamovich and Jacy Jayne.

-Sol Ruca, Zaria, and Masha Slamovich were in the back preparing for their match. As they walked away, The Culling walked up and found Tatum Paxley sulking in a corner. Izzi told her to get up. Paxley began apologizing profusely for dropping the ball, but Izzi said she wasn’t mad at her, she was mad at Sol for still being champion. She reassured Tatum that they would always be friends no matter what, much to Tatums relief. She excitedly told Izzi she had an idea.

-Fatal Influence made their ring entrance and did some gyrating. [c]

-The face trio entered the ring for the main event while Lexus King was shown sitting in the stands wearing headphones for some reason.

(4) SOL RUCA & ZARIA & MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. FATAL INFLUENCE (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley & Jazmin Nyx)

Zaria started against Fallon and quicky took control. Sol tagged in for a couple of moves, then tagged in Masha. The crowd was doing the wave. I don’t know why, but they were. Masha and Jacy faced off for an explosive sequence. Masha connected with a great boot to the head. Zaruca showed off their teamwork against the NXT champ. In the stands, Ava walked up behind Lexis and yanked his headphones off to ask what he was doing. Strange.

The heels successfully took over on Ruca and taunted her as she was sprawled out on the floor. Split-screen commercial break. I tried watching the teeny, tiny screen on the left that was showing the action, but the much larger screen plugging pizza, fabric softener, car windshields, and the NASCAR Dover race was very distracting.

Back to full-screen, Ruca escaped the clutches of Jayne and slowly crawled over for the hot tag on Zaria, who came in with a purpose. FI came back quickly with all three landing offense on Zaria. She managed to come off the ropes with a double clothesline and made the hot tag to Slamovich, who lit up the heel trio. All hell broke loose with everyone getting involved and hitting big moves.

Izzi Dame and Tatum came to ringside, flanked by the rest of The Culling. Sol dove off the ring steps with a cannonball to Paxley, while Zaria cannonballed Dame from the ring apron. NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank ran out and attacked The Culling. Everyone fought their way to the back, leaving Jayne alone in the ring with Masha, resulting in the Knockouts champ pinning the NXT champ. The show ended with Masha standing victorious in the ring as Fatal Influence looked on from the ramp with disdain.

WINNERS: Sol Ruca & Zaria & Masha Slamovich at 12:26.

(Miller’s Take: That was busy. I may have to go soak my fingers in Epsom salts after trying to keep up with that. I must admit, Fatal Influence was really good in this match, as were their opponents. No inkling of discord between Zaria and Ruca after the miscue at Evolution. This was my first look at the TNA Knockouts champion and, despite the silly name, she’s impressive in the ring. Quite a schmozz at the end, but it was exciting.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This Sunday’s TNA Slammiversary was heavily plugged throughout the show. I wonder if WWE will return the favor to TNA by allowing one of their wrestlers to wear a WWE title belt? Somehow, I doubt it. I’m not really interested in Femi vs. Briggs vs. Inamura because the triple threat match format is SO predictable. Briggs and Inamura will get in each other’s way, allowing Oba to retain. Although I enjoyed the Jordynne Grace segment, I think they could have picked someone other than the up-and-coming Evolve champion, Kali Armstrong, to be decimated by her. See you all for NXT in Houston next week!

