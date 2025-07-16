AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/16): Keller’s report on All In fallout, Hangman & Hobbs & Briscoe vs. Moxley & Claudio & Yuta, Hangman and Storm victory speeches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 16, 2025

CHICAGO, ILL. AT ARAGON BALLROOM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,144 tickets had been distributed earlier today; arena is set up for 1,144. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a camera panning the relatively small crowd filling a historic venue as Excalibur introduced the show and touted All In. He said it was odd to refer to Jon Moxley as the former AEW World Champion.

-Tony Schiavone introduced “Hangman” Adam Page who made his way to the ring to his old music again, just as at All In. Fans chanted, “You deserve it!” He said when fans chant that, some of them might have missed the point. “The truth is that you deserve it,” he said. Fans shifted to a “We deserve it!” chant. He said for everyone in attendance and who watched at home, they were the ones who needed and demanded a better and fully realized professional wrestling product. He said they are the reason for All Elite Wrestling. Fans cheered and chanted, “AEW!”

He said the fans deserve to see the championship and have someone carry it who understands the connection and has more gratitude for them than they could ever ever know. Fans cheered. He said he walked into a war on Saturday in the Texas Death match to try to free the championship. He said some of the people who have fought in that war will never be the same. He thanked Orange Cassidy. Fans chanted “Freshly squeezed!”

He thanked other with pauses for applicable fan chants afterward including Jay White, Adam Copeland, the Opps, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Will Ospreay. Hangman paused and a “Swerve’s House!” chant started. He said if he’s going to be the champion he intends to be, he’s not sure if he helped for himself or for AEW or, “for one small moment, he decided to help for me, but I will say to Swerve Strickland, thank you.” Fans applauded. Another chant for Swerve broke out.

He said All In weekend was a roller coaster of highs and lows for him. He said he shed blood and tears. He said there are people like Moxley who would say that makes him weak or less of a man. He said he wanted Mox to look at him. “I have a wife and two kids who love me,” he said. “I have thousands and millions of people watching AEW, fans who can look to me and who can respect me.” Fans cheered. He said if you want to know what kind of man he is, you can look at him “because I am the champion of the f—-in’ world!” (He was bleeped.) Hangman’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent earnest and unabashedly sappy promo that the crowd ate up every step of the way.)

-Excalibur threw to a two-hundred-forty minute highlight video of All In that left a lot out. Bush’s “Machinehead” played. Graphics noted it was the biggest gate in AEW history, had 4.8 million social media engagements on Saturday, 12 million social media engagements during the week, 196 million views for All In, and nearly 100,000 new social media followers.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good decision to celebrate that event with a video like this and also plug the replay. You want to give viewers who didn’t see it a feeling that they made a mistake and missed a great party. This did that.)

-They cut to The Young Bucks arriving via Uber. Matt covered his face in shame and Nick yelled at the camera angrily as they carried their bags in.

(1) KYLE FLETCHER (w/Don Callis, Lance Archer) vs. MASCARA SAGRADA

As Fletcher came out, Excalibur said he expected to win the TNT Title, but Dustin Rhodes did. As Sagrada came out, Exaclibur touted him as a flashy, exciting wrestlers from CMLL in Mexico. The bell rang at 19:00. Fletcher attacked Sagrada with a running boot to the head and pummeled him. Sagrada aoied a Fletcher dive through the ropes and then landed a twisting dive onto Fletcher at ringside. He followed with a top rope rope leap, but Fletcher avoided him and then slammed him hard to the mat. They cut to double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

Dorado landed a fancy huracanrana that Schiavone said he’s never called before. He landed a 450 splash on Fletcher next for a near fall. Fletcher eventually won with a brainbuster. Fletcher said his life mission is to take everything from Dustin Rhodes after what happened at All In.

WINNER: Fletcher in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good showcase match. Fletcher looked really good throughout until he needlessly grossly drooled as he cut a promo into the ringside mic after his win. Yuck.)

-Renee Paquette was shown approaching the Young Bucks as they were looking in the old basement for their locker room. She asked how they feel about no longer being EVPs. Matt curtly said they are looking for their locker room.Matt smiled and said hello to Marina Shafir and she just shook her head and walked away. Then they came upon their locker room which had an EVP sign on, but a guy was crossing out EVPs. Ricochet said, “It sucks to be you guys! Ha ha!” Callis walked in and said it’s an abomination that they lost one match and the company treats them like jobbers. (There he is again, trying to “get over” by using insider terms.) Callis suggested they work together. Matt said they would never join their family, but they could work together. They all hugged.

-They went to the announcers at ringside briefly. [c]

-A promo aired with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and MJF backstage. MVP said he was stoic because they knew they were going to retain the tag titles, but he’s been begging for one of the legendary tag teams to “take these tag titles from us, please.” He said it’s getting boring. MJF said he is happy Hangman won. He said he wants to prove to his fans that he’s not a good buy or the best. MJF then yelled, “I’m the best in the world.” He said his clipboard with a title match contract “is break glass in case of emergency.” He said Hangman can be the main character all he wants and he’ll have no problem being the bad guy. He said good guys finish last. MVP added, “We aren’t nice guys at all.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Good, straight forward heel promo, although I could do without the pointless brief ALL CAPS yelling by MJF. It feels put-on and unnatural.)

(2) HECHICERO & JOSH ALEXANDER & THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. JET SPEED (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) & BANDIDO & BRODY KING

Callis joined in on commentary. When The Young Bucks came out, their music stopped and the screen went black with just their names typed out. The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c/db]

Speedball landed karate kicks on the Bucks. Callis said, and Taz agreed, that he shouldn’t be allowed to wrestle barefoot. Speedball dove onto Matt at ringside. The Bucks made a comeback a munte later, but Speedball blocked a double sunset flp by both Bucks and then landed a standing moonsault. Speedball then somersaulted to his corner and tagged in Brody.

Later, when Knight springboarded into the ring, The Bucks landed stereo superkicks. Bandido took over against Matt. The Bucks and Josh landed a spoke piledriver on Bandido and then they set up Hechicero for a sleeper on Bandido for the win.

WINNERS: The Bucks & Alexander & Hechicero in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not sure if the Bucks teaming with Callis’s guys is a one-off to justify this athletic time-filler on Dynamite or if it’s the start of an angle. Lots of talent in this match working hard and the fans appreciated it.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Adam Copeland made his entrance. Fans sang his song. He thanked them and said that reaction is why he keeps wrestling. He said people are asking if he came out to save Christian Cage. “The answer is no,” he said, laughing. “He’s an asshole.” He said Christian tried to make his life miserable since he arrived in AEW.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Hangman” Adam Page & Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Death Riders – Trios match

“Timeless” Toni Storm victory speech

“Hangman” Adam Page to speak