FREE PODCAST 7/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks talk Raw’s dreadful rating, AEW vs. NXT scorecard, Horror Show preview, Evil’s Dominion win, Sasha & Bayley (104 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-14-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Greg Parks, a columnist for Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter and host of the PWTorch Dailycast “Wrestling Night in America” podcast. They being with reaction to the breaking news of Raw’s record-low rating. Then they assess the scorecard for the AEW Fyter Fest vs. NXT Great American Bash two-week battle including the quarter hour and minute-by-minute details we have exclusive access to. From there, a look at New Japan’s big weekend and Evil’s surprising elevation, a preview of Extreme Rules: Horror Show, and Mailbag topics including a lot on the WWE women’s division, Shayna Baszler, a possible Evolution 2 all-women’s PPV, and more.
