FREE PODCAST 7/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review House of Glory Texas featuring Mason vs. Zilla, Amazing Red vs. Griffey, more (73 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland head down to the Longhorn State for House of Glory Texas, a quasi-concept show with House of Glory mainstays taking on Texas indy stars, headlined by a main event of champion vs. champion when HOG World Champ Charles Mason clashes with Crown Jewel Champion Zilla Fatu, Amazing Red takes on VIP Champion JD Griffey, Tag Champs The Mane Event defend against Fly Def, and more. Plus Chris previews his own big wrestling weekend, Justin talks All In survival strategy, and more. For VIP listeners, it’s off to another Texas show with GCW’s Boss of All Bosses where we check out Matt Cardona against Shotzi Blackheart and Sam Stackhouse vs. KJ Orso in a bloody I Quit match.

