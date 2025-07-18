WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: A video journey of Cena’s Summerslam history from Booker T in 2004 to Roman Reigns in 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena has had a tremendous retirement year so far. He turned heel for the first time in over 20 years. He became WWE Champion after beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. His matches since becoming champion have been good, defeating Randy Orton and C.M. Punk at Backlash and Clash of Champions. He also had a non-title match against R-Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event and lost with Logan Paul against Cody & Jey Uso at Money in the Bank. In two weeks, he will be competing in the final SummerSlam of his WWE career.

The WWE Championship will be on the line at Summerslam as he has a rematch against Cody, which he gained after becoming King of the Ring. In celebration of his final SummerSlam, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded a compilation of every single Cena match at the event. This will surely get people ready for the second half of his retirement tour and his upcoming match against Cody.

This was a nice video showcasing Cena’s multitude of matches at WWE’s premier summer event. He has competed in 14 prior matches at SummerSlam, with one being a triple threat and the other being a multi-man match. He has fought some of WWE’s best, including Chris Jericho, C.M. Punk, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns.

One thing I noticed were the vibrant colors of the ring apron and entrance over the eyars. WWE always has bright colors for SummerSlam, as they represent many people’s favorite season where the weather is nice and they don’t have to go to school. I also liked seeing the wide variety of people Cena faced at the event over the years. Including all of The Nexus, he has fought 20 distinct opponents. The only wrestlers he faced multiple times were C.M. Punk and Randy Orton. Seeing Cena against a wide variety of talent allowed for a great viewing experience, as each match was diﬀerent from others.

Overall, this was a great video showing everything Cena has done at SummerSlam from his first match against Booker T in 2004 to his latest match against Roman Reigns in 2021. Twenty-one years later, he will compete in his final match at SummerSlam against Cody defending his WWE Championship.

Since he’s been with the company for over two decades, it makes sense for there to be a nearly 45 minute long video highlighting his great accomplishments at WWE’s party of the summer. Videos like these are helpful for everyone, as they honor someone who played a significant role in WWE’s popularity over the years. Long-time fans can reminisce about matches from past years, while new fans get to know why he is such a loved household name for WWE fans.

John Cena may be competing in his final SummerSlam, but the memories of him at the event will be remembered for years to come.