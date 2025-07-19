News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (7/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

July 19, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Thursday, July 19, 2025

Where: Chicago, Ill. at Aragon Ballroom

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 1,059 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Bandido & JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) & Mascara Dorada vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero & Lance Archer & Rocky Romero & Josh Alexander)
  • Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo – Everyone banned from ringside
  • Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) vs. Big Bill & Keith – 4-Way $200K Tag match
  • Ricochet vs. AR Fox
  • Rush vs. Katsuyori Shibata
  • Taya Valkyrie vs. Alex Windsor
  • Max Caster Open Challenge
  • Dustin Rhodes to speak

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/10): Swerve and Hangman have a talk about the house arson, Fletcher & RPG Vice vs. Paragon, Shibata vs. Gabe Kidd, Women’s All-Star Tag

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Hangman Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher vs. Mascara Dorada

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025