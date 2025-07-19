AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (7/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Thursday, July 19, 2025
Where: Chicago, Ill. at Aragon Ballroom
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 1,059 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Bandido & JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) & Mascara Dorada vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero & Lance Archer & Rocky Romero & Josh Alexander)
- Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo – Everyone banned from ringside
- Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) vs. Big Bill & Keith – 4-Way $200K Tag match
- Ricochet vs. AR Fox
- Rush vs. Katsuyori Shibata
- Taya Valkyrie vs. Alex Windsor
- Max Caster Open Challenge
- Dustin Rhodes to speak
