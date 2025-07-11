AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/10): Swerve and Hangman have a talk about the house arson, Fletcher & RPG Vice vs. Paragon, Shibata vs. Gabe Kidd, Women’s All-Star Tag

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JULY 10, 2025

GARLAND, TEX. AT CURTIS CALDWELL CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,160 tickets had been distributed; the arena was set up for 2,622.

[HOUR ONE]

-Thursday Night is apparently not alright for fighting, Kyle Fletcher’s music kicked off the show instead of Elton John. Kyle Fletcher made his way to the ring with RPG Vice and Don Callis as Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) RPG VICE (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) & KYLE FLETCHER (w/Don Callis) vs. PARAGON (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly)

They showed a replay of Kyle Fletcher earning his shot at the TNT title from last week’s Collision. “The End Of Heartache” played to bring out Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. Cole’s music played as his teammates waited for him to make his way out. They headed to the ring as Don Callis joined the commentary team.

Cole and company hit their signature poses as Kyle Fletcher looked on and Callis said that Adam was mentally weak. The bell rang to start the match with Fletcher and O’Reilly in the ring four minutes into the show.

Fletcher immediately attacked Cole on the apron, allowing O’Reilly to get control. O’Reilly took Fletcher down with a kitchen sink knee and tagged in Cole. Fletcher tagged in Trent as the crowd started repeating the Kyle-centric chants from last week.

Cole grabbed a wristlock on Trent, Trent reversed it, but Cole rolled out of it. Cole made the tag to Strong and they delivered a combination back suplex and neckbreaker to Trent. O’Reilly tagged in and hit a flurry of kicks on Trent. O’Reilly tagged Cole back in and hit a knee on Trent. Cole went for the pin but only got a two count.

Col,e O’Reilly, and Strong traded tags and continued to beat Trent down in the corner. Rocky entered, but Strong and O’Reilly took him down and then double-team snap suplexed Trent on top of him. Fletcher distracted O’Reilly just enough that Trent came back with a crosschop that took O’Reilly down.

Fletcher got the tag and stomped away at Strong. Fletcher flexed on the top rope and then hit a scoop slam on Strong. He went for the pin, but Strong kicked out at one. Rocky and Trent took turns tagging in and chopping Strong in the corner. Rocky got a running start and hit two clotheslines in the corner. He went for a third, but Strong ducked it and rolled to his corner to tag in O’Reilly.

O’Reilly came in with kicks on Rocky and took him down with a. sweep. Trent entered and O’Reilly took him down with a. kick. Fletcher tired to get in, but O’Reilly caught him with a dragon screw in the ropes. O’Reilly hopped onto the apron ran and leapt off to hit Trent with a missile dropkick at ringside.

O’Reilly hopped back on the apron where Fletcher caught him with a running kick that knocked him off the apron and into the announce desk. Rocky hit the ropes and nailed O’Reilly with a suicide dive. Fletcher posed as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Fletcher was in control of O’Reilly, nailing him with a scoop slam. Fletcher went after Cole on the apron again before tagging in Trent. Trent went for a half and half suplex, but O’Reilly countered out of it. O’Reilly dodged a charging Trent and backdropped him over the rope to the outside, allowing O’Reilly to get the tag to Strong.

Strong entered and delivered a running kick to Fletcher before hitting Trent on the outside with a dropkick through the ropes. Strong clotheslined Fletcher over the ropes and Rocky charged into the ring. Strong scooped Rocky up, flipped him into a Razor’s Edge position, and then spun him off into a cutter (it was an interesting move that I’ve never seen him do).

Trent entered and ran into an Olympic slam. Strong hit back-to-back running elbow strikes with Trent against the ropes. Strong lifted Trent up in a back suplex position, but spun him down and slammed him face first into the mat (my research suggests that he calls this move Cloud Nine). Strong went for the pin, but Trent kicked out at two.

Roddy got Trent up on his shoulders, but Trent raked his eyes to escape and shoved him into a well-timed kick from Fletcher. Fletcher got the tag, tagged in Rocky and hit a running kick in the corner followed by a half and half suplex. Trent got Strong onto his shoulders and executed a Death Valley Driver as Rocky came off the top rope with a double stomp. Rocky went for the pin, but Strong kicked out at two.

Rocky and Trent both ran into boots as they had Strong in the corner. Fletcher charged him last, but Strong rolled out of the way and got the tag to Cole. Cole knocked Trent and Rocky down with pump kicks and then nailed Trent with an ushigoroshi. Cole caught Rocky with an enziguri and then he got an ushigoroshi as well.

Cole called out to Fletcher, who tagged himself in. Cole and Fletcher punched at each other and until Cole hit a pump kick. Fletcher came back with a kick and a half and half suplex. Cole got to his feet in the corner and Fletcher charged in, but Cole caught him with a thrust kick.

Cole hopped into the second rope and nailed Fletcher with the Panama Sunrise. Cole went for the pin, but Fletcher kicked out at two. Cole lowered his knee pad and hit the ropes looking for The Boom. But Fletcher spun around and leveled him with a lariat. Fletcher made the tag to Trent.

Trent and Rocky set up for a double team on Cole, but Strong and O’Reilly slipped into the ring and broke it up. Cole, Strong, and O’Reilly took Trent out with strikes. Strong and O’Reilly went for a double team on Rocky, but he countered it into a double shiranui that took out both O’Reilly and Strong. However, as Rocky got to his knees, Cole blindside him with The Boom, went for the pin, and got the win.

WINNERS: PARAGON in 13:00

(White’s Take: Hopefully Kyle Fletcher wins the TNT Title at All In and we finally see the end of the weekly iterations of Paragon and The Don Callis Family in random meaningless multi-man tag team matches.)

-After the match, Fletcher tried to attack Cole from behind, but Cole spun around and nearly hit him with the TNT title. Cole put the belt down and said “let’s fight” as Callis told Fletcher not to do it. Fletcher backed off as Cole’s music played.

-Schiavone threw to exclusive footage from after Dynamite. It was a video of The Death Riders dominating various people as Moxley said few people have what it takes to be a professional wrestler. Gabe Kidd called out Shibata, Yuta called out Hobbs, and Claudio called out everyone. Marina added that they’re all “brittle, weak, and fucked.” Mox said you can’t fake your way into it, you have to be all in, or all out.

-They hyped some matches for All In before going to a “Technique by Taz” on Mistico. Taz explained Mistico’s signature spinning headscissor into an armbar and why it works so well. [c]

-They returned from commercial and Schiavone threw to a video of Scorpio Sky, introducing the Sky Flight Team. Christopher Daniels said they could win all the titles, and the sky is no limit.

(2) MISTICO vs. THE BEAST MORTOS

Mistico’s entrance ballad played to bring out the CMLL star. He seemed to think everyone knew all the words. They didn’t, but t he was still very well-received. The Beast Mortos’ much heavier music played to bring out the much heavier wrestler.

The bell rang 30 minutes into the hour and Mortos immediately charged in, but Mistico sidestepped him and landed a pair of kicks. Mistico screwed up a handspring and then took Mortos down with a running headscissor. Mistico springboarded into Mortos’ meaty arms but he managed to escape his grasp and hit a dropkick to the back.

Mistico connected with an “area code kick” (that area code being 619) and then springboarded into a headscissor that sent Mortos out of the ring. Mistico clapped his hands. The crowd joined in as Mistico hit a running headbutt through the ropes, but Mortos didn’t go down. Mistico rolled into the ring, hit the opposite ropes and landed the diving headbutt again, taking Mortos down this time.

Back in the ring, Mistico connected with a splash into a pin for a two count. Mistico grabbed Mortos by the hand and took him down with a spinning flipping armdrag off the ropes. Mortos dodged Mistico in the corner and pounced with a hard kick and elbow against the turnbuckle.

Mortos followed up with a snap powerslam and then a twisting neck snap with his feet. Mortos flexed as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial with Mortos still in control. He gorilla pressed Mistico, but Mistico punched his way out. Mistic hit a pair of gamengiris from the apron and then springboarded in with a crossbody. Mistico hit a springboard into a headscissor take down. Mistico went for a crucifix, but Mortos blocked it with his power. However, Mistico spun out into another headcsissor takedown.

Mistico connected with a springboard back elbow and went for the pin, but Mortos kicked out at two. Mistico went for La Mistica (the spinning armbar that Taz highlighted earlier), but Mortos caught him and slammed him down face first. Mortos went for the pin, but Mistico kicked out at two. Mistico hit the ropes and executed a victory roll into code red into a pin, but Mortos kicked out at two.

Mortos caught Mistico with a pop-up Samoan drop and went for the pin but only got a two count. Mortos whipped Mistico into the ropes and spun him up into tombstone position into the lungblower. Mortos went for the pin, but Mistico kicked out at two. Mortos set up for a powerbomb, but Mistico flipped out of it.

Mistico took Mortos down with a spinning arm drag. Mistico and Mortos traded strikes and Mistico got the better of it with kicks. Mistico hit the ropes and landed a Canadian Destroyer. Mistico went to the top rope and went for a twisting moonsault, but Mortos got his feet up and connected with Mistico’s face.

Mortos charged Mistico in the corner, but Mistico caught him with an overhead belly-to-belly that slung Mortos into the turnbuckle. Mistico hit the ropes and connected with La Mistica into the armbar forcing Mortos to tap out.

WINNER: Mistico in 11:00

(White’s Take: Mistico looked fairly impressive. Hopefully Mortos dominated during the commercial, because he got in very little offense in this match.)

-After the match, MJF showed up on the big screen wearing the mask hi stole from Mistico in Mexico. MJF mocked Mistico’s incessant clapping and promised that Mistico wouldn’t even get into the Casino Gauntlet because he’s going to pin Mark Briscoe immediately. MJF went on to say that if Mistico does get into the match, he’s going to continue to steal his masks until he’s forced to show his ugly face. MJF signed off by reminded Mistico that he’s “better than you, and you know it.”

-Mark Briscoe was sitting backstage with a serious look on his face. He said he’s coming to win on Saturday. Briscoe said it’s become personal with MJF and called him a piece of shit. Briscoe said he had hoped he’d be numb to mentions of his brother, but he just continues to get more and more pissed off. Briscoe said his plan for Saturday is to win. But his plan for Sunday is to look his family in the face and tell them that he didn’t let MJF’s shit fly. He said he’s got to whoop MJF’s ass. [c]

-Back from commercial, they threw to a video from Dynamite night with Renee talking to Hangman backstage. She asked if he wanted to talk about what happened, and he said he did, but not with her. Hangman marched past her to the door to Swerve’s locker room. He paused only briefly and walked in to find Swerve and Nana sitting with Will Ospreay.

Swerve immediately got up and Ospreay tried to keep them apart. Hangman said he just needed two minutes. Swerve agreed and Ospreay left. Hangman thanked Ospreay and Nana excused himself as well.

Swerve laughed and said he knows what this is all about. He said he knows Hangman is there to ask for his help. Hangman said he’s not asking for Swerve’s help, he just wants to say something before heading into the “suicide mission” on Saturday.

Hangman pulled out a chair, and Swerve also took a seat. Hangman clarified that he had nothing to do with the Young Bucks’ interference. Hangman said his son wakes up screaming and he hates Swerve for what he did and always will. Hangman reiterated that Swerve deserved what he got, and he knows it. Hangman said that he regrets what he did and he wants to know if Swerve regrets it also.

Swerve said if you asked him prior to his title run, he’d say he didn’t regret a thing. However, having had the title, lost it, and lost a lot in their feud, that he does regret everything. Hangman said he’s bringing his family to Texas (but not the actual show). Swerve said he’d steer clear of them.

Hangman started to leave, but Swerve told him to wait. Swerve told Hangman that he had planned to raise his kids, and grand kids in the house that Hangman burned down. Swerve concluded that maybe it’s time to let go of the past. Swerve looked down at a length of chain sitting on the floor. He slowly picked it up and wrapped it around his fist.

-Back in the arena, Schiavone and Nigel reacted to the segment they just watched. The crowd got to their feet as Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir came through the crowd. Moxley grabbed a microphone and aggressively paced ringside and mocked Hangman. Marina told Hangman he’s no cowboy, he’s a pussy.

Moxley told Hangman that the smartest thing he did was to not bring his family to All In. The crowd chanted “Cowboy Shit” as Moxley said the difference between him and Hangman is that he will make no apologies and have no regrets. The Death Riders’ music played, and Mox exited through the crowd as they went to commercial.

(White’s Take: The latest entry in the saga of Hangman and Swerve delivered and set up for a huge cathartic moment at All In. The story between Swerve and Hangman hasn’t always been nuanced, but they’ve owned the some of the more ridiculous moments and synthesized it all into extremely compelling interplay between two of the most popular wrestlers on the roster.)

-They went to a quick commercial for Draft Kings. One of the bets was whether or not the Death Riders would get involved in the main event. I’m emptying out my savings for that bet.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood w/Stokely) & THE PATRIARCHY (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne w/Mother Wayne & Kip Sabian) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) & JET SPEED (“The Jet” Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey)

-FTR made their entrance with Big Stoke. Christian Cage entered next with the Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Nick’s mom. Dax borrowed Tony’s microphone to talk briefly about how great Christian is. The TV switched over VHS to bring out The Outrunners. Jet Speed joined them on the stage and they made their way to the ring as a quartet.

The bell rang to start the match three minutes past the hour with Bailey and Nick starting for their teams. Bailey forced Nick into the corner. Nick ducked a roundhouse from Bailey. Nick took Bailey down with a side headlock. Bailey tried to escape, but Nick grabbed him by the hair and grabbed the headlock again. Bailey slipped out and delivered a swift kick to Nick’s back and then tagged in Kevin Knight.

Knight and Bailey nailed Nick with a double hiptoss and then a tandem kick to the face. Knight went for the pin, but Nick kicked out at two. Nick rolled out of the ring, where Christian gave him a nice, fatherly hug and checked on him.

Nick came back with a kick to the gut and tagged Christian in. Christian beat Knight in the corner. Knight leapfrogged Christan twice and then connected with a. dropkick. Knight went for the pin, but Christian kicked out at one. Christian tagged in Cash who leveled Knight with a European uppercut.

Knight took Cash down with an armdrag and tagged in Truth. Cash caught Truth with a right hand and tagged in Dax, who chopped Truth in the corner. Dax tried to hiptoss Truth out of the corner, but Truth reversed it and took Dax down with a hip toss followed by a rolling headscissor and a dropkick.

Truth tagged in Turbo and they hit knee lift into a back suplex. Turbo went for the pin, but Dax kicked out at two. All eight men ran into the ring. Christian faked leading his team back to their corner before turning around and all eight men began to brawl. Most everyone fought to ringside, leaving Knight and Dax alone in the ring. Knight hit the ropes, but Cash pulled the top rope down and Knight crashed to the floor as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Dax had Knight in a headlock on the mat. Knight struggled to his feet and escaped the hold with a jawbreaker. Knight dodged Dax in the corner and tried to make the tag, but Nick got the tag first and cut him off. Knight dodged a corner attack from Nick and made the hot tag to Truth.

Truth entered the ring and dropped Nick with right hands. Dax, Cash, and Christian all entered and got right hands as well. Turbo entered and he and Truth went from corner to corner on their opponents who were stacked against opposite turnbuckles. Turbo hit a simultaneous bulldog on Nick and flying clothesline on Christian.

The Outrunners fired up. The pointed at each other and the crowd sang along, “You son of a bitch” as they connected with the double bicep elbow drop. They wanted the Total Recall, but Christian grabbed Truth’s legs and dragged him crotch-first into the ringpost before dumping him at ringside. Nick used the distraction to nail Turbo with a jumping kick.

Nick threw Truth back into the ring and delivered a standing shiranui (which Schiavone called a flatliner). Nick hooked the leg but only got a two count. Christian tagged in an choked Truth on the middle rope. Truth came with an inside cradle, but Christian kicked out at two. Christian dropped Truth with an elbow and tagged Nick back in.

Truth came back with a snap suplex and tried to make the tag, but Dax tagged in an cut him off. Truth fought back with punches and caught Dax with a backdrop. Truth finally made the tag to Truth, but the ref didn’t see it ‘cause he was dealing with Cash. Turbo lost his mind on the apron as Dax went back to beating Truth down.

Cash tagged in and told the crowd to “suck it” before locking Truth into a grounded cobra clutch. Truth escaped the hold, but Cash knocked everyone off the apron in Truth’s corner. Truth came back with a clothesline, but there was no one to tag. Bailey made it to the apron as Dax tagged in. Dax attempted to cut off the ring again, but Truth leapt over him and made the tag to Bailey.

Bailey slammed Dax face first into the turnbuckle, hopped onto the top rope and delivered a missile dropkick. Cash and Christian ran into the ring and each ate a kick to the face. Nick caught Bailey’s foot, but he countered with his machine gun kicks to Nick’s midsection punctuated with a kick to the head.

Dax ran into a kick to the gut and roundhouse to the chest that dropped him. Bailey followed up with a running shooting star press into a cover for a two count. Bailey dagged Dax closer to the corner and went to the top rope, but Cash grabbed his leg. Bailey knocked Cash off the apron. Nick came at him from behind and Bailey delivered a kick that knocked Nick off the apron as well.

Dax came charging at Bailey through the middle ropes but Bailey jumped up sending Dax spilling to ringside. While in the air, Bailey springboarded from the top rope into a high moonsault that connected with FTR and Nick on the outside. Bailey rolled Dax into the ring and ascended to the top rope. Bailey executed a perfect shooting star press and went for the pin on Dax, but Christian broke it up at the last second.

Christian followed up with a neckbreaker across his knee on Bailey. Knight entered and caught Christian with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker; Nick hit Knight with a snap dragon suplex; Truth came off the top rope with and hit Nick with a flying clotheslines; Cash landed a powerslam on Truth; Turbo entered and set Cash up for a suplex. However, Dax saved Cash and Turbo turned around and walked right into the Shatter Machine.

Turbo rolled out of the ring and FTR set Bailey up for another Shatter Machine, but Knight broke it up and shoved Cash out of the ring. Bailey rolled Dax up for a close nearfall. Dax ducked a kick and landed a right hand on Bailey, but Bailey came right back with another kick that landed square on Dax’s face.

Bailey went for another kick, but Dax caught his foot. Christian charged Bailey from behind, but he spun out of the way and Christian connected with a spear of Dax. Christian went for the Killswitch on Bailey, but he escaped and shoved him into Turbo’s waiting arms. Turbo got Christian up as Truth charged in and they nailed the Total Recall.

Christian rolled out of the ring as Knight springboarded into the ring and hit a double clothesline on Nick and Cash. Dax got to his feet, and Bailey was waiting with the Time Adventure spinning kick as Knight climbed to the top rope.

Dax was on the wrong side of the ring but was nice enough to roll into range so Knight could nail his twisting UFO Splash. Knight went for the pin and got the three count.

WINNERS: Jet Speed & The Outrunners in 18:00

(White’s Take: That went a little longer than necessary, but that’s to be expected with the multiman tag matches on Collision. A lot of good action throughout and a solid finish that underlines the viability of Jet Speed as a tag team going into their title match on Saturday.)

-After the match, Jet Speed and The Outrunners performed a four-way manly variation on a bicep-flexing handshake.

-Lexy was backstage with some Costco guy, who nodded along as she outlined his plan to call out the entire Don Callis Family. Big Boom AJ went on to say he has a family of his own, bringing out Big Justice and The Rizzler. Lexy says he may need some adult help and Big Justice agreed. They welcomed The Conglomeration, represented by Hologram and Ishii. Rocky, Trent, Hechicero, and Lance Archer crashed the party to tell AJ that’s he’s an embarrassment and no a professional wrestler, just a man who eats cookies on the Internet (what the hell, AEW, you’re making me agree with Trent?). It looks like four on three until Kyle O’Reilly pops in to awkwardly rub his face while reminding everyone the he’s part of The Conglomeration. AJ said he’s bringing both his family and the -b-b-b-b-b-b-b-b-Boom at All In and mercifully went to a commercial. [c]

-Back from break, Stokely was backstage with FTR complaining about Christian Cage. Stokely went on to challenge The Outrunners to a match on the All In preshow.

(4) KATSUYORI SHIBATA vs. GABE KIDD (w/Marina Shafir)

Shibata’s music played to ring him out for the Teacher vs. Student match. Gabe Kidd’s music played, and he started in the back before making his way through the crowd à la The Death Riders. Kidd hopped the barricade and charged into the ring immediately.

Kidd ran right into a boot from Shibata to start the match 28 minutes into the second hour. Kidd was right back on his feet trading forearms with Shibata. Shibata got the better of it until Kidd started to bite Shibata on the head.

Kidd followed up with a running clothesline in the corner, but Shibata came back with a running boot to the face. Kidd rolled out of the ring and Shibata followed. Shibata chased him around the ring, but Kidd turned around and leveled Shibata. Kidd rolled Shibata back into the ring and got onto the apron, but Shibata met him with a running kick that knocked him back to the floor.

Shibata returned to ringside and whipped Kidd into the barricade. Shibata followed it up with a running boot against the barricade. Shibata threw Kidd back into the ring and Kidd came back by gouging at Shibata’s eyes. Kidd hammered Shibata down in the corner with elbow strikes. He followed up with a running low dropkick as they went to commercial. [c]

The returned from break with the crowd cheering for Shibata as Kidd chopped away at him in the corner. Shibata shrugged off the chops and turned it around, chopping Kidd down in the corner and following it with a running low dropkick. Shibata executed a suplex and floated into the pin for a two count.

Shibata grabbed a headlock, but Kidd escaped with a back suplex. Kidd followed it up with a brainbuster and went for the pin, but Shibata kicked out at two. Kidd set up for a piledriver, but Shibata blocked it. Kidd slapped Shibata loudly across the back. Shibata didn’t appreciate it. Kidd sat down cross-legged and invited Shibata to join him. Shibata responded by beating him down with punches and kicks.

Shibata hit the ropes but ran into a boot from Kidd. Undeterred, Shibata hit the ropes again and landed a boot to Kidd’s head. Kidd came with a hard chop and a left-armed lariat. Kidd went for the pin but Shibata kicked out at one. Kidd hit the ropes but ran into a clothesline from Shibata.

Shibata was fired up and went for a back suplex, but Kidd blocked it and rocked Shibata with a right hand. Shibata fired back with a ripcord overhand chop that dropped Kidd to his knees. Shibata kicked him in the chest and then locked in a sleeper hold.

Kidd struggled and started to fade. The crowd booed wildly as Wheeler Yuta ran down the ramp and jumped onto the apron. Shibata released the hold and kicked Yuta in the face. As the ref told Yuta to go to the back, Kidd hit Shibata with a low blow. Kidd followed up and drilled Shibata with a piledriver. Kidd made the cover and got the three count.

WINNER: Gabe Kidd in 11:00

(White’s Take: Good to see Gabe Kidd in a match. At this point, there’s no reason that Kidd shouldn’t be able to defeat Shibata clean, but a heel taking a shortcut is to be expected and we haven’t seen too many of these kind of finishes in AEW lately.)

-Kidd, Yuta and Shafir exit through the crowd, but pause briefly when Kris Statlander makes her entrance. She walks to ringside holding up a finger indicating she’s the number one entrant in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match. She joined Tony and Nigel on commentary.

(5) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & MINA SHIRAKAWA & QUEEN AMINATA & THUNDER ROSA vs. MEGAN BAYNE (w/Penelope Ford) & THEKLA & JULIA HART (w/Skye Blue) & ATHENA (w/Billie Starkz)

Willow’s music played to bring her jogging out to the ring. She slapped hands with fans on her way to the ring. Statlander didn’t seem impressed as they went to break.[c]

They came back from commercial and Mina Shirakawa’s music played to bring her out. She waited as Queen Aminata entered followed by Thunder Rosa. They walked to the ring as a trio, but Willow was nice enough to hold the ropes for them.

Megan Bayne entered with Penelope, followed by Thekla, then Julia Hart with Skye Blue and Athena with Billie Starkz. The heel team came to the ring en masse as Statlander said she intends to beat Bayne before anyone else gets into the match on Saturday.

The bell rang to start the match with 11 minutes left in the hour. Athena and Mina started things out by trading arm drags. Mina ducked a clothesline and danced, which allowed Athena take control. Mina came back with a step-through kick to the head followed by a sling blade.

Mina finished dancing and tagged in Rosa. Rosa hit Athena with a series of chops and took Athena down with an armdrag. Athena came back with a rollup for a quick one count. Rosa landed a hurricanrana and a roll into a double stomp. Rosa went for the pin, but Athena kicked out at two.

Rosa tagged in Willow who hammered away on Athena with clotheslines in the corner. Willow delivered a vertical suplex and went for the pin, but only got a two count. Willow tagged Rosa in and they set up a double team suplex on Athena, but she escaped and made the tag to Bayne.

Bayne entered and dropped both Willow and Rosa with a double clothesline. Bayne stacked Willow and Rosa up against the turnbuckle and crushed them with a big splash in the corner. Athena followed in with one as well. As Bayne got Willow up on her shoulders, Rosa charged, but Bayne caught her as well. She slammed them both with a combination fallaway slam and Samoan drop.

Willow and Rosa rolled to the floor and Athena told Bayne to throw her. Bayne was happy to oblige and slung Athena through the ropes right into Willow and Rosa at ringside. Bayne and Athena posed as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Julia Hart knocked her opponents off of the apron before catching Willow in a tarantula hold in the corner. Julia released the hold as the ref’s count hits four. Jula went for a step-through DDT, but Willow lifted her right up onto her shoulders and rove her down with a Death Valley Driver.

Both women were down and crawling to their corners. Willow and Julia made the tag to Aminata and Thekla (respectively). Thekla ducked a clothesline and landed a kick to Aminata’s midsection followed by a right hand and another kick to the gut. Thekla hit the ropes and ran right into a huge slap from Aminata.

Aminata hit the ropes and Thekla spider-ducked another clothesline and then swept Aminata’s feet out from under her. Aminata ducked a roundhouse by Thekla caught her with a follow-up thrust kick. Thekla landed a pump kick to the side of Aminata’s head from the apron. Thekla went to the top rope, but Aminata charged the corner. Thekla jumped over her but turned around into a solid headbutt that rocked her. Aminata capitalized with a swinging fisherman’s neckbreaker. Aminata made the cover, but Bayne broke the pin up immediately.

Aminata hit Bayne with some forearms and then hit the ropes. Willow made the blind tag and Bayne caught Aminata with a flacon arrow. Willow slipped into the ring, ducked a clothesline from Bayne and caught her with a pounce that sent her flying across the ring.

As Willow celebrated, Athena came flying from out of nowhere and nailed Willow with The O Face (in the running for worst finisher name). Rosa hit Athena with a shotgun dropkick knocking her out of the ring. Mine climbed the top rope and hit Bayne and Athena with a crossbody to the floor.

Back in the ring, Rosa turned around as Thekla charged in and drilled her with a spear. Rosa rolled out of the ring as Thekla tagged Julia in. Thekla moved Willow into position as Julia climbed to the top rope. Julia landed the moonsault on Willow and went for the pin, but Mina slid into the ring and broke it up.

Mina went for the Glamorous Driver on Julia, but Thekla made the save. Julia and Thekla whipped Mina into the ropes, but she rebounded with a double flying clothesline that took both women down. Willow and Mina climbed opposite turnbuckles, but both Thekla and Julia got to their feet and met them in the corner.

Julia set Willow up for a superplex while Thekla set Mina up for a superplex on the opposite side of the ring. Julia and Thekla both executed the superplex with their legs tied into the ropes, leaving both eerily hanging in opposing corners. Julia and Thekla nodded to each other and then Thekla flipped off into her spider pose while Julia pulled herself back onto the top rope.

Thekla flipped out of the spider pose to set up for her spear, but Aminata grabbed her leg and dragged her to the outside and threw her into the barricade. Bayne hit Aminata with a flying clothesline. Mina blocked a right hand from Bayne and then drilled her with a swinging DDT. Rosa and Athena took each other out with a double clothesline.

Meanwhile, in the ring, Julia swung into the black widow hold, but Willow escaped and pushed Julia into a high knee from Mina. Julia stumbled back to Willow who delivered the Doctor Bomb, straight into the pin for the three count.

WINNERS: Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Thunder Rosa, and Mina Shirakawa in 13:00

(White’s Take: A minor change from previous eight-woman tag matches that have been appearing on Collision recently. Given that a lot of these participants are likely to be in the Casino Gauntlet match, it’s a good way to feature a bunch of the competitors. As a sidenote, anytime Thekla and Queen Aminata go at each other, business picks up.)

-After the bell rang, Skye Blue and Bille Starkz rushed the ring and attacked Willow and Rosa. Julia recovered and kicked at Willow with Skye. Aminata and Thekla continued to brawl at ringside when Tay Jay’s music played to bring Anna and Tay to the ring. They went right after Skye and Julia as Penelope and Bayne entered the fray.

Statlander slid into the center of the ring and had a staredown with Bayne before Penelope jumped on her back. The dozen or so women continued to brawl as the show came to a close.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Come to Collision for the seemingly random matches and stay for the occasionally interesting promo. That’s the blueprint, but they blew it up this week with a major storyline segment between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. While it’s not major news, that meeting is a pivotal beat for their story. Otherwise, same old Collision. Chaotic, multi-person tag matches full of good action. Aside from the announcers mentioning it repeatedly, no real hype for All In, confirming that Dynamite was indeed the de facto go home show.