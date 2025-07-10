VIP PODCAST 7/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Keller on the Conservatives with Attitude podcast (7-10-2007): The government’s potential role in the fallout of the Benoit Family Tragedy (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the July 10, 2007 featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s appearance on the Conservatives with Attitude podcast where they discussed the government’s potential role in the fallout from the Benoit Family Tragedy. With permission from the podcast, we present that program here to PWTorch VIP members.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO