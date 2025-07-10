VIP PODCAST 7/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Solution to dumb fans chants, Gunther, Omos, Mero’s TKO, best time to turn a wrestler, double-turns, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

TNA’s Monday Night experiment at the wrong time?

Is there a solution to the dumb chants by fans in AEW crowds?

Examples in history of effective double turns

Waking wrestlers up after they’ve been put to sleep

When is the best time to turn a wrestler heel?

Who are the best bump-taking heels in history?

Who will turn by WrestleMania next year?

Is Gunther the most realistic wrestler in WWE?

Is WWE breaking any monopoly-related laws with the counter-programming of AEW PPVs?

Goldberg-Gunther scenarios

A review of Omos actually rapping

Did Marc Mero actually steal the TKO from Christian?

Did Dusty Rhodes essentially steal his act from Rufus R. Jones?

Renaming UFC fighters NXT-style

