VIP PODCAST 7/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Solution to dumb fans chants, Gunther, Omos, Mero’s TKO, best time to turn a wrestler, double-turns, more (65 min.)

July 10, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • TNA’s Monday Night experiment at the wrong time?
  • Is there a solution to the dumb chants by fans in AEW crowds?
  • Examples in history of effective double turns
  • Waking wrestlers up after they’ve been put to sleep
  • When is the best time to turn a wrestler heel?
  • Who are the best bump-taking heels in history?
  • Who will turn by WrestleMania next year?
  • Is Gunther the most realistic wrestler in WWE?
  • Is WWE breaking any monopoly-related laws with the counter-programming of AEW PPVs?
  • Goldberg-Gunther scenarios
  • A review of Omos actually rapping
  • Did Marc Mero actually steal the TKO from Christian?
  • Did Dusty Rhodes essentially steal his act from Rufus R. Jones?
  • Renaming UFC fighters NXT-style

