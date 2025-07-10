VIP PODCAST 7/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Solution to dumb fans chants, Gunther, Omos, Mero’s TKO, best time to turn a wrestler, double-turns, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- TNA’s Monday Night experiment at the wrong time?
- Is there a solution to the dumb chants by fans in AEW crowds?
- Examples in history of effective double turns
- Waking wrestlers up after they’ve been put to sleep
- When is the best time to turn a wrestler heel?
- Who are the best bump-taking heels in history?
- Who will turn by WrestleMania next year?
- Is Gunther the most realistic wrestler in WWE?
- Is WWE breaking any monopoly-related laws with the counter-programming of AEW PPVs?
- Goldberg-Gunther scenarios
- A review of Omos actually rapping
- Did Marc Mero actually steal the TKO from Christian?
- Did Dusty Rhodes essentially steal his act from Rufus R. Jones?
- Renaming UFC fighters NXT-style
