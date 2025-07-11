AEW FEUD TRACKER: Final Assessment before All In including Moxley-Hangman, Storm-Mercedes, Tag Team Title Situation, Gauntlets, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Intro

Well, we have finally arrived. After seven weeks of build we have finally made it to All In which take tomorrow afternoon from Globe Life Field in my home state of Texas. Nothing less than the future of All Elite Wrestling is on the line. If this company is to move forward with real momentum the right decisions must be made.

Not only will the main event decide the direction of the company but the greatest rivalry in 21st century pro wrestling will be revisited once more and two women at the tops of their respective games clash for supremacy. I will be in attendance for this week so look for a special article from me next week. Until then, enjoy this special PPV preview edition of the AEW Feud Tracker.

AEW Avengers: Give Me Liberty or Give Me Texas Death

Latest Developments

Hangman Page challenged Jon Moxley to a make their match at All In a Texas Death Match; Ospreay and Swerve risked their future world title aspirations to get the Bucks to put their EVP power on the line.

Analysis

After a year under the terror campaign of the Death Riders, AEW is on the precipice of freedom. Hangman Page stands ready to finally bring Mox and the Mechanics down for good. Last week Page asked for it to be a Texas Death match, knowing that the Death Riders would be involved either way. Hangman also knows that he’s beaten Mox in a Texas Death match before (Revolution 2023). The Texas Death stipulation also allows for their interference without the need for a ref bump.

More importantly though, it sets up an epic moment where AEW’s Avengers assemble, Endgame style. Expect Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, possibly Eddie Kingston, and maybe even wrestling’s true superhero Sting to all make an appearance to thwart the interference of Death Riders. I fully expect Swerve to be the final Avenger to appear and, after the riveting segment on Collision last night, to hand Hangman the steel chain.

We saw the return of the plastic bags, the weapon used to take out Bryan Danielson, at the end of Dynamite. As much as Wade Keller might cringe, I think it would be poetic if the finish of the match was Hangman placing the bag over Mox’s head briefly before hitting a final Buckshot Lariat for the 10 count and the win. There’s no alternative, in my mind, to ending the show with Hangman removing the AEW world title from the Steve McMichael Memorial Halliburton briefcase and holding high over his head.

Before we get there though, Swerve and Ospreay look to put an end to the Young Bucks over a year long power trip. Ospreay and Swerve put up their ability to challenge for the world title for a year to get the Bucks to put their EVP power on the line. While it doesn’t seem like a even trade, here we are. The match, likely the show opener, should be tremendous. Given that the Bucks EVP story fizzled last year without a real resolution, it feels like this is the best opportunity to put a nice, shiny bow on it and have Ospreay and Swerve do what babyfaces have done for decades in wrestling, put the heel authority figure out of business. Coupled with Hangman reclaiming the AEW Men’s world title, this will give AEW a fresh slate coming out of All In.

Grade: B+

One Last Time

Latest Developments

Kenny Omega returned after Kazuchika Okada successfully defeated Kota Ibushi setting the stage for his final confrontation with his greatest rival.

Analysis

Back in 1988 Cher sang of wanting to turn back time. Last week on Dynamite Kota Ibushi actually did it. He had the best match he’s had in years opposite Okada, who looked the most motivated and like himself that he has in his entire AEW run. At one point Ibushi hit an insane top rope tiger driver. In the end Okada won with a Rainmaker. Victory wasn’t enough for Okada though as he and the rest of the Callis Family started beating up Ibushi. That brought out Kenny Omega for the first time since Okada and Callis tried to murder him with his own diverticulitis. Omega ran off the heels with a chair.

The go-home for this epic encounter was a simple but very well-done video package recapping their entire feud. Of note Omega said he was content with their four match series until Okada signed with AEW. Now it’s time to settle it once and for all.

Omega and Okada’s series of matches revolutionized wrestling. While their last match was seven years ago, I have no doubt they’re going to give everything they have especially if this is indeed their final fight. I’d be shocked if this match went less than 45 minutes. With Ibushi in Omega’s corner that should keep the Callis Family at bay and allow for a clean finish.

Speaking of the finish, Okada needs to win this match. Omega is a made in AEW (and otherwise), a loss won’t hurt him. Okada on the other hand languished for a year in the Elite. Now in the Callis Family he feels like he has a chance to turn things around but he needs the signature win. Defeating Kenny Omega one last time in front 22,000+ fans will be that.

Grade: A-

Playtime is Over

Latest Developments

Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné had one final faceoff ahead of their clash at All In

Analysis

Mercedes offered a champagne toast to her beating Toni and becoming seven belts Moné. Toni told her to “save the performative bullshit for her entrance”. She then said that Mercedes has the authenticity of a spray tan in a rainstorm, emotional depth of a kiddie pool, and uses all of her titles as masks to hide behind. Mercedes said while she and Toni have walked similar paths they’re nothing alike because she outshines her in success and nothing will stop her from fulfilling her destiny of winning the AEW Women’s World Title. Storm responded by saying legacies don’t exist, that one day they will both turn to dust and be forgotten, and the only thing that matters is the moment she steps in the ring looks Toni in the eyes and realizes that she (Mercedes) fears an ordinary life while Toni fears an ordinary death. She said Mercedes has many belts but she won’t win the big one.

In terms of delivery, Toni ate Mercedes alive but that was to be expected. Mercedes did her best but talking isn’t her strong suit. The first couple weeks of this build was questionable but ever since Grand Slam Mexico, both women have worked double time to put over the gravity of this match. Toni has been more focused and less whimsical because Mercedes is a threat but the go-home promo was good display of the champion’s confidence.

In terms of the match I expect a barnburner between the two top women’s wrestlers in the company. To me Mercedes has been collecting titles. It would be booking malpractice if she doesn’t collect the big one.

Grade: B

Gauntlets and Triple Threats

Latest Developments

Jet Speed got even with The Hurt Syndicate ahead of the AEW Tag Team Title match at All In while MJF taunted both Mark Briscoe and Mistico

Analysis

Last week on Dynamite, Jet Speed were repeatedly annihilated by the Hurt Syndicate but refused to stay down. It was reminiscent of the scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail where the Black Knight is having his limbs chopped off and he quips “’tis merely a flesh wound.” It made Jet Speed look like they didn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell. On Collision the Patriarchy was added thus making the match a three way. This past week on Dynamite Jet Speed got revenge on the Hurt Syndicate by stealing the tag title belts and then jumping Lashley and Benjamin. Once the Patriarchy joined in it did seem a bit excessive and made the Hurt Syndicate a little sympathetic. Honestly I was surprised they allowed themselves to look so vulnerable.

Things got more interesting on Collision last night when FTR teamed with the Patriarchy in a losing effort to JetSpeed and the Outrunners. Christian accidentally speared Dax which set up Jet Speed hitting back-to-back finishers for the win.

To me this tag team title match is a vehicle for an Adam Copeland return. FTR already promised to be watching the match. My guess is Christian takes the pin, the Patriarchy turn on him and FTR join in. That leads to Copeland coming to the rescue of his oldest friend. That might be just enough to turn Christian face. Jet Speed meanwhile live to fight the Hurt Syndicate another day.

Elsewhere, MJF and Mark Briscoe had a “talky-talk” in which MJF ran Briscoe down for being a poor redneck. Briscoe was proud to be a redneck country boy who worked hard for his money and said that while he was blessed with family and friends, MJF was morally bankrupt. MJF responded by invoking the late Jay Briscoe and implying that Jay would be so ashamed of what Mark’s become that he’d think Mark should’ve been in the car accident not him. Understandably that sent Mark over the edge.

In addition to attacking Mark Briscoe verbally, Max also accosted Mistico on Collision via the video screen. Holding the pilfered mask from Grand Slam Mexico, MJF vowed to keep ripping Mistico’s makss off until he exposed his face to the world.

Going into the Casino Gauntlet MJF is a marked man. Not only is he starting the match off with Mark Briscoe, Mistico will be get at some point. It definitely feels like those two are working towards a mask vs hair match at Forbidden Door. Digressing, I think a heel wins this match so either MJF or possibly Konosuke Takeshita.

Grade: C+ for the tag title; B+ for MJF

Random Questions

• Willow’s winning the women’s Casino Gauntlet match, right? Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne will start the match off as numbers one and two respectively. Ultimately, I think a face has to win this to set up a match with Mercedes and who better than the woman Mercedes has the most history with. Seeing Thekla and Aminata try tear each other apart during the match will be an added bonus.

• Am the only one who thinks the Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher TNT Title match is somewhat lost on this card. There’s other more important stuff going and, while the match will be good, it feels like Fletcher’s first singles title victory will be but a blip on the radar.

• Wait a minute, The Outrunners can wrestle a real match? Who knew? FTR and the Outrunners had an old school tag team match on Collision, complete with a true hot tag after a prolonged period of isolating Truth Magnum. This was, by a country mile, the best match the Outrunners have ever had. Now they get to run it back on the Zero Hour.

• How long will Scorpio Sky be around this time? For the first time in a year and a half, Scorpio Sky appeared on AEW TV. We’ve seen this before though. He returns only to disappear again. I can’t really invest in him until he’s around consistently for several weeks. Also putting him with Top Flight was questionable as he needs to get over again himself and Top Flight need a reset themselves. I don’t see how both can be accomplished at once.