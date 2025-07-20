FREE PODCAST 7/20 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss with live callers Raw including Undertaker-Lesnar pull apart brawl, Owens’ future in WWE, Cena-Seth dynamic, what’s most wrong with Tough Enough, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-21-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers last night’s Raw including Undertaker-Lesnar pull apart brawl, Kevin Owens’ future in WWE, the John Cena-Seth Rollins dynamic, what’s most wrong with Tough Enough, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discuss WWE going aggressively after ROH, will WWE raise price of WWE Network, what’s both fun and awful about Tough Enough, use of women on Raw this week, and more as they respond to emails and react to the just-completed Livecast livestream.

