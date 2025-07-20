WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, July 21, 2025

Where: Houston, Tex. at Toyota Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,369 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,369. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The New Day vs. The Creed Brothers vs. LWO – World Tag Team Championship No.1 Contender Triple Threat match

Sheamus vs. Rusev

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Roman Reigns returns

CM Punk to speak

Becky Lynch has a proposal for Lyra Valkyria

