TNA SLAMMIVERSARY 2025 RESULTS (7/20): Trick vs. Hendry vs. Santana, Slamovich vs. Jayne, 4-Way Ladder Match

TNA SLAMMIVERSARY 2025 RESULTS

JULY 20, 2025

LONG ISLAND, NY AT UBS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO SLAMMIVERSARY

(A) THE ELEGANCE BRAND BEAT THE IINSPIRATION TO RETAIN THE KNOCKOUTS TAG TEAM TITLES

(B) THE HOMETOWN MAN BEAT ERIC YOUNG

(C) REAL 1 & ZILLA FATU & JOSH BISHOP BEAT STEVE MACLIN & MANCE WARNER & JAKE SOMETHING

MAIN SHOW

-Brianna Laughlin sang the National Anthem.

-Intro video

(1) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/Order 4)

Fans chanted “TNA” at the start. At one point, Cedric did a Michinoku Driver on Ali from the top rope to the floor onto Ali’s secret service. Cedric backdropped Ali onto the steel steps. Order 4 interfered to give Ali the advantage. Cedric kicked out of a 450 splash. The referee ejected Tasha Steelz. Cedric came back with a series of suplexes. Ali kicked out of the Lumbar Check. Tasha returned with a chair, but Cedric gave her a Lumbar Check. Ali immediately hit the 450 splash and got the pin.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 15:00.

-Gia Miller interviewed Joe Hendry. He said the entire world believes in him and he will become a 2-time champion. Fans chanted “We believe!”

-Leon Slater was shown warming up. Moose was shown staring at himself in the mirror.

(2) THE SYSTEM (Brian Myers & JDC & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards) & MATT CARDONA vs. DARK STATE

The teams started fighting before the bell. JDC pointed to the sky like Sabu and used a chair to jump over the top rope and land on the pile on the floor. The bell finally rang. Fans chanted for TNA. Cardona made the hot tag, but Dark State regained the advantage. A brawl broke out. Cardona hit Radio Silence on a member of Dark State, followed by Eddie getting the Boston Knee Party for the pin.

WINNERS: The System and Matt Cardona in 7:00.

-Gia Miller interviewed Tim Malcolm from 90 Day Finance, who was at ringside. He was booed. He said he was a longtime fan and was enjoying the show. He shouted out Tessa Blanchard, Moose, and AJ Styles.

(3) INDI HARTWELL vs. TESSA BLANCHARD (w/Victoria Crawford)

They brawled early. There was a big “She’s a racist!” chant from the fans. They traded the advantage. Tessa kicked out of the Hurts Donut. Indi kicked out of the Magnum. Tessa slapped Indi. Indi gave Tessa the Hurts Donut again onto the top rope and got the pin.

WINNER: Indi Hartwell in 15:00.

-Gia Miller interviewed Indi at ringside. Gia asked her what was next. Tessa interrupted and attacked Indi. Tessa beat up Gia and ran her head into the ring steps. Victoria fought Indi. Security finally broke up the fight. Tessa and Victoria left to boos. Gia was crying and was helped to the back.

-Hannifan said the attack was disgraceful. The crowd was quiet. They cut to the back and Santino Marella yelled at Tessa and Victoria. Tessa said Gia was a stooge and she put her in her place. Santino had security take Tessa out of the building.

-The Elegance Brand cut a promo (you could hear the director counting them down). The Iinspiration interrupted and they argued. The Iinspiration said they have friends and would even the playing field.

(4) MASHA SLAMOVICH (c) vs. JACY JAYNE (c)(w/Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) — TNA Knockouts Title vs. NXT Women’s Title match

Masha’s trainer Johnny Rodz was shown in the audience. Fans chanted “TNA!” when Masha was introduced. Fatal Influence interfered early to give Jacy the advantage. Jacy talked trash to Rodz. Jacy brought the NXT Title into the ring, but as the referee got it out of the ring, Jacy hit Masha with TNA belt and got a two count. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee fought Fatal Influence to the back.

Masha gave Jacy the Snow Plow but the referee was down. Another referee came in and made a two count. They traded near falls. Jacy hit the Rolling Encore and got the pin. Hannifan said “Oh my God” and “This can’t be happening.”

WINNER: Jacy Jayne in 13:00 to win the TNA Knockouts Title.

TNA President Carlos Silva brought the TNA Title into the ring but Jacy snatched it from him and held up both title belts.

-Eric Young yelled at The Northern Armory for his loss earlier in the night.

(5) MOOSE (c) vs. LEON SLATER — TNA X Division Title match

Moose used power moves early. Slater did a dive on Moose to the floor, Moose caught him, and Slater turned it into a rana. Slater did a dive from the ring, over the ringpost, onto Moose on the floor. Back in the ring, Moose gave Slater a pop-up powerbomb for a two count. Moose chopped Slater. Slater caught one of the chops and fired back with chops of his own.

Moose hit a discuss clothesline, but Slater came back with a lariat. Slater caught Moose with a leg lariat. Slater caught Moose in a small package for a two count. Slater kicked out of a spear. Slater’s family was shown in the audience. Slater gave Moose a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Slater gave Moose a spear, then hit the Swanton Splash, but Moose kicked out at two. Slater landed some kicks. Moose gave Slater a spear in mid-air. Slater gave Moose a Code Red on the outside. Back in the ring, Slater climbed to the top, but Moose rolled away. Slater hit the Swanton anyway from halfway across the ring and hit another to get the pin and win the title.

WINNER: Leon Slater in 16:00 to win the X Division Title.

Slater celebrated with his family after the match. Carlos Silva went to present the title to Slater, but Moose grabbed it from him. Moose put the title belt around Slater’s waist and the fans cheered. Slater celebrated as the fans cheered.

The old TNA music of AJ Styles played, and Styles walked to the stage. Slater was jumping up and down. The fans went crazy. Styles and Slater shook hands. This was something.

AJ took the mic and said “TNA, did you miss me?” Fans chanted “Welcome back!” He said he was back in the ring where his name was built. He said the lights are a little brighter, the crowd is a bit louder and said to Slater that the talent is better than it’s ever been. Fans chanted “You deserve it!” AJ said Slater didn’t deserve it — he’s earned it. AJ said Slater was the youngest X Division champion in TNA history.

He said Slater made him realize why he loves this business. Fans chanted “AJ Styles!” and “One more match!” AJ said that Slater showed everyone that it’s not about weight limits, it’s about no limits. AJ talked about some of the original X Division competitors but said Slater was about the future and that the division was in phenomenal hands. AJ said Slater’s next step was to make his legacy. AJ introduced Slater as the champion and raised his hand.

Slater walked up the ramp. AJ soaked in the cheers and celebrated with the fans all the way up the ramp. Hannifan called AJ the greatest star in the history of TNA wrestling.

-The Hometown Man was shown in the crowd, as was Johnny Damon.

(6) NIC & RYAN NEMETH (c) vs. MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. THE RASCALZ (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) vs. FIRST CLASS (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) — TNA World Tag Team Title match

The Hardys were the first to climb, but they were knocked off the ladders by First Class. Reed gave one of the Nemeths a cutter to the outside. Matt gave AJ a Twist of Fate and Jeff followed with a Swanton Bomb. The Nemeths and the Hardys fought. Ryan Nemeth got into it with Johnny Damon. Damon pushed Ryan.

AJ did a moonsault from the ladder onto the Nemeths and Rascalz. The Rasclaz knocked First Class from the ladder to the floor. Jeff gave The Rascalz two Swanton Bombs from the top rope while they were laid out on ladders.

Since all of the ladders were broken, Jeff summoned a ladder from the ceiling, which Hannifan compared to Batman 1966. The Hardys and Nemeths fought. The Hardys gave the Nemeths each a Twist of Fate. Jeff climbed the ladder that hung from the ceiling and pulled down the belts to win it.

WINNERS: Jeff and Matt Hardy in 17:00 to win the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

As the Hardys were celebrating, Bully Ray’s music played, and he walked to the ring. Bully took the mic. He congratulated the Hardys on another tag team title win. He congratulated them for helping to set the TNA attendance record tonight. He said that 25 years ago the Hardys and the Dudleys had the first ever tag team tables match, and they stole the show.

Bully said that people talked about who is the greatest tag team of all time. He said the greatest tag team of all time is the Road Warriors. He said this was about giving the fans the last great tag team match. Bully challenged the Hardys to a match with Team 3D in October for Bound for Glory. Fans chanted “Where is D-Von?” He said they would hear one last time “D-Von” and the crowd chanted “Get the tables!” Bully shook hands with the Hardys.

-Santino Marella announced that Tessa Blanchard was suspended indefinitely for her attack on Gia Miller. Santino got predictions from the pre-show panel. As Tommy Dreamer was about to announce his pick, Frankie Kazarian walked to the stage. He said he was joining the commentary team for the main event.

(7) TRICK WILLIAMS (c) vs. JOE HENDRY vs. MIKE SANTANA — TNA World Title match

Santana entered through the crowd as a performer rapped his entrance theme in the ring. Trick came out with a choir. All three wrestlers traded the advantage. Hendry gave Trick the Standing Ovation. Frankie Kazarian pulled out the referee to stop the count. The referee ejected him from ringside.

The wrestlers brawled on the outside. Officials went to check on Trick at ringside. Referees helped him to his feet. Hendry gave Santana the Standing Ovation, but Santana kicked out. They traded strikes. Santana gave Hendry two Spin the Block clotheslines. Trick ran in and threw Santana out and stole the pin on Hendry.

WINNER: Trick Williams in 13:00 to retain the TNA World Title.

Carlos Silva handed Trick the belt and raised his hand. Trick celebrated on the stage to end the show.