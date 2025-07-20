NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX 35 RESULTS – NIGHT 2 (7/20): Wells’s report including a major contender announcing injury, El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita, David Finlay vs. Sanada, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 35: NIGHT 2 REPORT

JULY 20, 2025

HOKKAIDO, JAPAN AT HOKKAIDO KITA YELL

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentator: Walker Stewart, Chris Charlton

-Like yesterday, there are ten block matches today before we get into the single-block shows with preview tags.

-Gabe Kidd hobbled out to the ramp on crutches, with a wrapped right knee. Apparently the tweak at the beginning of the match with Konosuke Takeshita was a problem. He woke up with a hyperextended knee and therefore is pulling out of tonight’s show, where he was slated to be in the main event against Zack Sabre Jr. Chris Charlton translated for the live crowd, who gave him a loud cheer and chanted his name. He said when he can fight and walk again, it’s over for all these f*&^ers. He said he’s not necessarily out of the G-1 yet, and when he’s ready, he’ll be back in the ring. He used the words “This was supposed to be my G-1,” inviting us all to wonder how true that might actually be, as Kidd has clearly been elevated to a big status in the past year. Sabre gets the win by forfeit tonight as a result of this, and for a secibd night in a row, Taichi slides into the main event as he’s taking Goto’s spot in the tournament and was in the semi-main before this injury occurred.

(1) HIROSHI TANAHASHI (2 points) vs. CALLUM NEWMAN (0) – A Block match

There was a “Tanahashi” chant immediately at the bell, as he’s likely to get for the last five months of his career. The two locked up and Newman took Tana to a rope and made a clean break, then threw a big palm strike, apparently wearing the black hat for this one. The two ran the ropes and Tana hit a dropkick to the knees; Newman bumped with a forward flip to his back. Tana wrenched Newman’s leg around a rope in the corner, then dropkicked it after the ref tried to get him out of there. He played a little air guitar. Tanashi worked a leg lock on the mat and Newman attempted to punch his way out. Newman leaned back and reached a rope to break.

Newman sold the leg work once he hit his feet and started throwing forearms. Tanahashi trapped Newman in a corner for some more kicks to the bad leg. Newman got bounced to the apron, but hit an enzuigiri and a dropkick from there. Back in the ring, Newman laid out Tanahashi with some kicks, then hit a running PK and continued to sell the pain in his left leg. Tana trapped Newman’s right leg and ripped off a dragon screw. Tanahashi ran the ropes into a Newman boot, but hit a sling blade, and a second, right after for two.

Newman kicked Tanahashi to the mat, then hopped over to the apron, selling the leg again, and ran up the ropes and hit a double stomp that of course affected him as well. He covered for two. The two exchanged some strikes from a standing position and Newman hit a big roundhouse kick. Newman ran the ropes and hit a flash knee for a very long two. Prince’s Curse brainbuster finished.

WINNER: Callum Newman at 7:32. (**1/2)

Newman gave Tanahashi a deep bow after the victory, drawing an appreciative “ooohhh” from the crowd.

(Wells’s Analysis: Though last night’s Tanahashi match was three times as long and found a high gear late, this one was in high gear from the beginning as Newman created a lot of movement around Tanahashi, making him a better opponent for the veteran than the more methodical Taichi at this point)

(2) SHOTA UMINO (2) vs. DRILLA MOLONEY (2) – B Block match

Both of these guys are probably still nowhere near the heights they’re likely to reach in this company, assuming the crowds don’t turn on Umino again.

The two went to a heavy forearm exchange early, working in some chops as well. Rope run and a block went to two stalemates before Umino tackled Moloney to the mat on a third go. There was a “Shota” chant. Umino threw a European uppercut, then worked a cravat into a snap mare and a basement dropkick to the back for a one count. Both guys went for suplexes and Moloney hit a vertical drop eventually, then stomped Umino a few times. Moloney threw an uppercut and a chop and stalked Umino around the ring. Charlton suggested that Moloney was poking the bear, and Umino powers up as he gets angrier.

Moloney grounded Umino in a corner and stomped him until referee Marty Asami broke it up. Umino caught a kick and went into an Ibushi-like trance, absorbing a few chops with dead-eyed indifference. Moloney hit a dropkick but Umino came back with a pounce. Umino threw some chops of his own, then hit a rising knee to the back of Moloney’s head. He ran and hit a grounded Moloney with another knee to the rear side in a corner, then hit a fisherman’s suplex for two.

The two went to some grappling reversals until Moloney hit a deadlift suplex. Dropkick and a gore from Moloney got two. The two got to their knees in the middle of the ring, meeting heads with determination. They exchanged forearms there, then slowly got to their feet. They reset and went to loud, rapid palm strikes. Moloney ripped off a series, but Umino shrugged it off and invited more. Moloney went hard with right and left shots. Umino staggered but didn’t go down. Moloney crossed his arms and invited some from Umino, who obliged. Moloney stood strong until he was a bit staggered also. They ran the ropes and Umino took Moloney down with a knee, then hit a running knee on a staggered Moloney for two.

The two went to some reversals and escapes for a good thirty seconds before Moloney struck with a superkick. Moloney set up the Drilla Killa, but Umino snuck out the back and hit a headlock. More reversals led to a nasty piledriver by Moloney. Umino fired up and used his head to drill Moloney to the mat briefly after. Umino hit a big lariat. They reversed some moves and Moloney snatched up Umino and hit he Drilla Killa for the three, surprising a good percentage of the crowd.

WINNER: Drilla Moloney at 12:33. (***1/2)

(Wells’s Analysis: This was just a hard-hitting joy from start to finish, with a lot of fighting spirit and a lot of loud action. Umino will gain a lot of fans working matches like this, so I think they remain on a positive path with him. Moloney is one of the stories of Block B early. I don’t think it’s time for him to advance yet, but they like him as the guy to tease a deep run early, so that’s a good start)

(3) BOLTIN OLEG (0) vs. RYOHEI OIWA (2)

Charlton mentioned that Oiwa met with a trainer last night and this morning for a minor injury from last night’s match. It’s really going around at the worst possible time (though also the most likely time of year).

They grappled early, with Oleg getting in a couple of tosses. They took turns and then a quick headscissors went to a quick escape and reset. Rope run and a block went to a stalemate, as did a second. A third went to a hard block by Oleg that sent Oiwa to the mat. Oleg drove Oiwa to a corner and threw forearms and a chop. Oiwa trapped Oleg and hit a DDT to get a moment. Oiwa threw a hard left palm strike and he yanked the shoulder of Oleg, then continued to wrench and stop the shoulder.

Oiwa hit a body slam and a standing senton for two. Oiwa hit an inside cradle for two, then immediately transitioned into an armbar that grounded Oleg. Oiwa drove Oleg’s shoulder into the corner, then threw some chops. They had an awkward meeting as Oleg hit a kick but sold in the middle of it. Charlton covered for it as a planned dropkick that he abandoned. Oleg hit a body slam and a Boltin Bomb backsplash for two.

Oleg did the Boltin Shake and tossed Oiwa. They exchanged some escapes and Oleg hit a belly-to-belly suplex. Dropkick by Oiwa, then a Tenzan suplex. The two went to a slow, heavy forearm exchange. Oleg ripped off a few in a row, then some chops that put Oiwa in a corner. He missed a splash and Oiwa hit an arm drag and yanked the arm again. Oiwa splashed the bad arm. Oleg recovered and hit the Landslide. Oleg lifted Oiwa and wanted his finisher but Oiwa held onto a rope. Oiwa transitioned to a sleeper, setting up The Grip. He missed as Oleg ducked, but hit a German suplex with a bridge for two.

Powerbomb by Oiwa. Oiwa rolled Oleg to a standing poisition, but Oleg ducked again and quickly ripped off Kamikaze for the win.

WINNER: Boltin Oleg at 9:11. (***)

(Wells’s Analysis: These two meshed beautifully and had some very good strong style exchanges as well as some strong mat wrestling. The ending suggested the two remain evenly matched, and leaves both at 1-1 so they aren’t in a hole to open the tournament)

(4) YOSHI-HASHI (2) vs. REN NARITA (2) – B Block match

Narita blindsided Hashi outside the ring during his entrance because that’s just the kind of bastard he is. The ref tried to get control as Narita briefly choked Hashi with a metal bar. Narita took Hashi out to the concourse and threw Hashi into some empty seats. Narita took Sakamoto back to the ring, likely looking for a countout. Narita put a chair into Hashi’s midsection, then drove him into the barricade in front of the English announcers, then drove him to the opposite barricade. Narita rolled Hashi into the ring. Sakamoto called for the bell, but wouldn’t count because he hadn’t performed any moves. He dropped an elbow and tried again, but got two.

Hashi got in a shot, but Narita blocked Sakamoto’s eyes and kicked back and hit Hashi with a low blow. Narita went up for Hell’s Guillotine, but he missed. Hashi blocked a second low blow attempt and he trapped Narita for a quick pin.

WINNER: Yoshi-Hashi at 1:25. (no rating)

Narita tried to attack Hashi with his metal bar again, but Hashi ducked and laid out Narita again. Charlton said “The G in G-1 stands for Yoshi-Hashi,” amusingly playing on the Goto theme as Goto’s partner is now 2-0.

(Wells’s Analysis: With the first three matches getting some decent minutes, I figured at least one of the House of Torture matches would be a quickie played for laughs.)

(5) DAVID FINLAY (w/Gedo) (0) vs. SANADA (0)

Sanada wore a bizarre suit of small hexagonal mirrors that looked like it would be at home on the body of Elton John or Lady Gaga, as well as showy silver glasses with grills. His music still sounds like a victorious theme in an anime or some such, and is deep at odds with the House of Torture persona, so I remain interested to see if he bails on one more group. Both wrestlers chewed the scenery and made long entrances to the ring.

They locked up early and Sanada took Finlay to a rope. He threw a cheap shot but Finlay ducked it. They reset and locked up again. Sanada yanked at the long hair of Finlay, then took him to a rope again. He made a clean break this time, but Finlay threw a right. Sanada went to the hair again, but they went to a rapid exchange of reversals until Finlay hit a backbreaker. Finlay charged into a boot and Sanada jammed his knee on a moonsault attempt. Awkward time for him to feign an injury, with so many going around. He was playing possum and cheap-shotted Finlay, then dumped him and drove him to a barricade, and then a second one. Sanada blocked a charge to the barricade, and moved so Finlay would eat the barricade a third time.

Sanada lifted Finlay and suplexed him onto the apron, staring down Japanese announcer Milano Collection A.T. for some reason. The action went back inside and Sanada hit a Russian leg sweep, then covered for two. Finlay hit his feet and rattled off a few forearms, but sold the knee. He hit the Irish Curse backbreaker and then took some time to sell the knee as he finally had some separation from Sanada. Finlay hit some rapid lariats in the corner, then ran station to station for a European uppercut. A high-release suplex followed. He flexed, then covered for two.

The two made some reversals and Sanada hit a springboard dropkick. They both sold on the mat again. Rope run and Sanada hit a dropkick to the knee. More reversals and near-finishers later, Sanada trapped Finlay in Skull End. Finlay faded, but reached a rope to break. Sanada went out and yanked the long beard of outside pest Gedo. He brought Gedo into the ring and trapped him in the Paradise Lock. Sanada grabbed his guitar and tried to use it on Finlay while the ref was tied up with Gedo. Finlay ducked and hit a spear. They went to near-finishers again. Sanada hit a shining wizard and went for Deadfall, but they again went to finisher reversals until Finlay hit Overkill.

WINNER: David Finlay at 10:21. (***1/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: They mostly played it straight here and ended up with a nice match as a result. The announce team is really laying it on thick with Sanada’s personality crisis, and the camera lingered on him after Finlay skinned out early. Sanada’s next match is with Evil, and it’s their first meeting with both being members of HoT)

(6) SHINGO TAKAGI (0) vs. GREAT-O-KHAN (0)

Stewart mentioned that Young Lion Daiki Nagai has graduated the program, and won’t be going on excursion. He’s going to be in a preview tag on night 3 and it’ll be interesting to see if his presentation is changed yet. Nagai isn’t the longest-tenured Young Lion, but he definitely was the standout, so it’s no surprise he ran up the flagpole with relative speed.

They went to a lockup and break at the rope. They exchanged some kicks and block attempts. Khan invited, then absorbed, some forearms. Takagi hit a dragon screw. Takagi threw some rights as the fans chanted along. Khan caught Takagi for a slam, and Takagi went out to the floor. Khan followed and charged him to the barricade. He put Takagi’s head through the bars and yanked back on his neck, then went for a big boot but Takagi ducked. Khan ripped off a big chop and Takagi staggered. Khan tossed Takagi like a sack of potatoes onto the apron. Khan followed Takagi inside and covered for two.

Khan worked a headlock on the mat and Takagi got his foot to a rope before long to break. Mongolian chops by Khan. Takagi blocked a third attempt and hit his own. Khan trapped Takagi and did his seated throne taunt, but Takagi snuck out of it and there were some boos because he didn’t get to do the taunt spot. Both guys sold briefly and Takagi hit a block, then a standing senton for two. They reversed a few times and Takagi hit a suplex for two. Takagi tried to do his “My time has come” taunt into the camera, and like last night, was thwarted when his opponent snatched him from behind and cut it off. Khan worked an abdominal stretch with a face claw added, then transitioned to a torture rack over the small of his back, holding onto the face claw. He rotated and dropped Takagi, then covered for two.

Takagi fought off a suplex, or maybe the Eliminator, and hit a lariat against the ropes. Back suplex by Takagi. Takagi hit a lariat but sold the work on his arm and Khan hit him with one. Tenzan Tombstone Driver by Khan got two. Khan tried the Eliminator but Takagi countered into a DDT. Both guys sold for a while, and Takagi set up Khan and hit a superplex from the second rope. Sliding bomber by Takagi, who hit Made in Japan right after for two. A lot of fans counted along, probably with many unable to distinguish between Takagi’s very similar setup and finisher.

Takagi threw a series of forearms, staggering Khan, who hit a facebuster. He transitioned into the Eliminator, but Takagi switched on him and hit a back suplex. They both struggled to their feet. Khan hit a boot but Takagi laid him out with a lariat, and then a Pumping Bomber for a long two. Takagi hit a running elbow to a staggered Khan and set up for Last of the Dragons. Khan slipped out the back. Khan hit a Superman punch and another hard right. Eliminator finished.

WINNER: Great-O-Khan at 12:12. (***1/2)

(Wells’s Analysis: Another very strong meeting in what’s been a series that consistently provides good matches. Takagi’s in an 0-2 hole now while he and O-Khan both try to recreate playoff runs from one year ago)

(7) YOTA TSUJI (2) vs. EVIL (w/Dick Togo & Don Fale) (2)

Evil attacked before the belt and was actually choking Tsuji with a shirt when the bell sounded. There really is little consistency at this point. Fale got involved also and referee Kenta Sato got bumped. Tsuji dominated Fale and bumped him to the floor. Dick Togo ran the ropes to attack Tsuji, but soon-to-be-former Young Lion Daiki Nagai tripped him and gave a huge thumbs up and smile, and got a big reaction ahead of his first post-Lion appearance on the next show. The numbers did catch up, though, and soon Tsuji was on the outside being triple-teamed and Nagai was out of it also.

The action finally went inside about three minutes in, and Evil held Tsuji in a half-crab until he reached the rope to break. Tsuji reversed an Irish whip, then charged into a boot. Behind Evil, Dick tog untied the pad. Tsuji charged, and Evil moved and yanked away the pad, leaving Tsuji to back hard into the open corner. Tsuji was bumped to the outside, and Fale stepped on him while Togo was on Fale’s back. They rolled Tsuji in and Evil hit a fisherman suplex and covered for two.

They exchanged shots, and Evil raked the eyes. Evil again took Tsuji to the outside and this time, all the way up the ramp. He tried a delayed suplex, and Tsuji almost reversed, but Evil ended up with a loud snap suplex on the ramp. He snapped on a Darkness Scorpion and waited for the count. He released at five and went to the ring. Tsuji had to pinball his way past Fale and then Togo to finally hit the ring at 17. He hit a falcon arrow on Evil and got two.

Tsuji back elbowed Evil, who then bumped Sato again. Togo tried to get involved, and Tsuji tossed him out, where Fale caught him. Tsuji hit him with a tope suicida. Inside, Daiki Nagai tried to hit the Gene Blaster spear on Evil, but Evil moved and Tsuji was behind. I’ll give them a million dollars to ensure Nagai doesn’t start in the House of Torture. Tsuji hit the Marlowe Crash, but missed in a corner and hit the steel. Evil hit Darkness Falls and got two.

Tsuji fought off Everything is Evil, reversed a few times, hit a short Gene Blaster, and then ran right into a reverse Everything is Evil to win.

WINNER: Evil at 11:02. (**1/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: There was no match to speak of for a large part of this, but they did some cool stuff when they got around to it. If House of Torture nonsense needs to be heavy, they may as well keep the worst of it to one guy’s matches. Tsuji is likely to be in the mix at the end given how he’s booked, and they like having Evil as a red herring to get people to have someone to boo once the playoffs start)

(8) EL PHANTASMO (w/Jado) vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (w/Rocky Romero) – B Block match

A long grappling sequence opened things up as both of them looked to score quick pins. After about 90 seconds, they reset to an appreciative crowd. They sized each other up for a while before they got into it again. Takeshita put down ELP with a tackle, then caught him with a big boot. ELP missed a lariat and then nailed a big superkick for two. La Magistral cover by ELP for two. Backslide for a long two. ELP hit CR2 early, then went up for Thunder Kiss ’86 but Takeshita rolled away and ELP hopped off the ropes, knowing it was too early. Takeshita went outside and ELP hit him with an immediate tope suicida that sent Takeshita over the guardrail and then over the end of a table ELP went for a springboard splash, but Takeshita recovered and perfectly nailed the flying ELP with a forearm. Takeshita sold damage to the forearm, and the announcers said if it hurt Takeshita that much, imagine what it did to ELP.

The two went around to another side of the ground outside the ring and jockeyed until Takeshita nailed a brainbuster. Finally Red Shoes started to count. ELP struggled to get back into the ring, but made it at 16. Takeshita kept it up with a forearm and then tied up ELP in the ropes and leaned on him until he had to break. Hard Irish whip by Takeshita. ELP tried to fight from underneath with palm strikes, but there was nothing on them, as Romero called out from ringside (he didn’t sit in on commentary this time). Takeshita tossed ELP from one corner to another, and tried a senton from up high, but he ate ELP’s knees.

Phantasmo rotated between punches and chops, then hit a springboard cross-body and a springboard moonsault for two. Phantasmo hit a body slam, then went for a falling elbow drop from the second buckle. ELP tuned up the band but as he played to the fans, Takeshita shot in with a boot. Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita got two.

The two met on their knees in the middle of the knees and exchanged forearms. They hit their feet and each of them got a flurry. ELP hit an enzuigiri but ran himself right into a hard lariat. Takeshita dumped ELP in front of a corner and went up, but Phantasmo leaped up and hit an enzuigiri, then crawled up in the corner with Takeshita. He double-underhooked Takeshita, but Takeshita fought it off. Eventually, ELP hit a top rope Frankensteiner. He hit a flying cross-body, then tried Thunder Kiss, but ate knees. Takeshita hit Raging Fire and got a very long two. The announcers wondered if anyone had kicked out of Raging Fire in New Japan yet.

Takeshita hit the Power Drive flash knee and got another long two. ELP trapped Takeshita in a small package for two. The two went to rapid reversals and Takeshita hit an awesome deadlift German from deep. ELP kipped up quick and hit a fighting spirit lariat. Takeshita kicked out at one. After some jockeying, Takeshita hit the Bastard Driver. ELP snaked around and hit a poison rana, then a Canadian Destroyer. CR2 got a long two. ELP hit another one, and then CR3 to finally get the win.

WINNER: El Phantasmo at 15:02. (****1/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: The last CR2 and the CR3 both looked a tiny bit awkward in comparison to the usual, but I can’t argue with a single other thing that happened in this match. This is the match of the tournament so far, though Gabe Kidd wrestled most of the match hurt last night, so who knows how much better that could have been? Phantasmo really is an amazingly versatile talent, who worked a match with a lot of comedy last night with Umino, and just went hard as hell tonight. Takeshita, for his part, is still on track to be wrestler of the tournament)

(9) TAICHI vs. YUYA UEMURA – A Block match

Zack Sabre Jr., who lost out on his main event tonight due to Gabe Kidd’s injury, sat in on commentary for what’s now the extremely unconventional main event. Sabre said there was no joy in getting two points from someone’s injury, but at least Taichi getting a main event in Sapporo brought him a little bit of happiness. Taichi, now in firm underdog territory, had the crowd vociferously on his side.

They circled around for a good bit before locking up. Uemura made a clean break but eventually laid in a chop. Zack said that Taichi has an issue and can’t fly (not sure if it’s fear or related to concussions or something) but he loves taking the eight-hour train to get home, where he is now. The two went to some quick strikes early. Rope run and a big boot by Taichi, who tried to wake hup his left leg after some kicks from Uemura.

Taichi hit a snap mare and kicked Uemura’s back. Uemura, frustrated, laid in some chops, but ate a nasty-looking back elbow. Uemura tossed Taichi to the mat and trapped and whipped back on his forearm using his legs. Uemura ducked a back elbow and nailed a body slam. Taichi ran the ropes right into an arm drag into an armbar. Zack said “It’s a beautiful arm drag; I want to see him crank the sh*t out of it.” Uemura laid in some chops, and Taichi stood tall and absorbed as many as he could until he was staggered in the corner. Irish whip by Uemura, who then ran right into a big boot with one of Taichi’s loud leather leg slaps.

Taichi did his pants toss taunt as Uemura sold like he was knocked out. Holy hell, this is going on really long and I’m getting worried. Taichi eventually stepped in and pulled up Uemura, and there was some applause as I’m sure many fans were worried about what they were seeing. Taichi went at Uemura with knees and then a bick kick to the face. Uemura tried to fight from underneath and he got in some light offense until Taichi hit a big leg kick. Uemura reversed a few moves and snapped Taichi’s arm, then dropkicked him and got himself another moment to rest. Uemura slapped himself on the temples a few times to try to get himself back into it.

Uemura let out a growl and went for a side suplex or backdrop. Taichi fought it off so he hit a leg whip instead, and then worked an unconventional knee bar. Of course, Sabre loved the complicated move. Taichi nearly escaped so Uemura reconfigured to a different leg hold. He then caught a left hook by Taichi and trapped the arm also. Taichi fought ever so slowly to the rope as Uemura kept working different holds, and he finally got there to break.

Taichi fought a Deadbolt attempt and hit the Dangerous Backdrop instead. Both guys sold on the mat. They finally went at one another with big boots and forearms. Taichi nailed an enzuigiri and Charlton called out that it was yet another concussive shot. Taichi ran the ropes for a big move but Uemura dropkicked him. Taichi hit a dropkick next, which he doesn’t do a lot of, and the announcers called that out also. Zack said “Likewise, I’ve got an incredible 450 splash but I like to not show up the high flyers.”

Taichi hit a huge inside-out lariat to a big reaction. He called for his finisher, but Uemura hit the Deadbolt. He couldn’t hold on for the bridge, though, so he couldn’t get the win. Uemura went up in the corner as the announcers wondered if it was a good idea. Taichi sidestepped a shot and hit a powerbomb and covered for two. Taichi went for Black Mephisto, but Uemura caught him with a rollup for two. They jockeyed for position for a good while. Taichi tossed Uemura, hit a big forearm, and a thrust kick. He hit Black Mephisto and against all odds, won a main event match in a G-1 he wasn’t even booked to participate in.

WINNER: Taichi at 19:00. (***3/4)

Taichi held a water pack to a downed Uemura’s face and took his time saying something private to Uemura, perhaps as thanks for the match, or perhaps related to the pain Uemura was going through. He went back to him multiple times.

Taichi took his mic time, and said he wasn’t supposed to be here, so now he’s won a main event. He said maybe it was time to ask everyone to come along with him in this G-1 Climax. He said he’d be in the final and be the first ever Hokkaido native to win the G-1 Climax. He said from well outside, he’ll go in and win the G-1. Uemura was still on the mat. Taichi asked Uemura if he went too far and he got some laughs. He told Uemura was great and said there;s no doubt that Uemura is the sun in New Japan’s future. He said he’d be an obstacle in Uemura’s way, though, as many times as it takes. Uemura, overcome with emotion, covered his eyes. He said they were able to have a great match because of Uemura’s efforts, and they’d both lead the way for Hontai in this tournament. He said everyone will remember Just 4, Just 5 Guys, whatever, and he asked for their stable music to play. The theme played and Taichi helped Uemura up. Zack said “Even my dead soul can admit that this is a banger.” Charlton started to ad lib lyrics and Zack said he regretted that they used it now.

After Uemura left, Taichi soaked it up a bit, then held up the arm of Young Lion Masatora Yasuda, as they’ll be in a preview tag in a couple of nights. Apparently Taichi hasn’t teamed with a Young Lion in 15 years. Finally, Sabre took his leave of the announce team and he congratulated Taichi while also suggested maybe they’ll meet in the final.

(Wells’s Analysis: Honestly, the injury stuff with Uemura was very scary in the moment, and hopefully it doesn’t cause him to leave the tournament as well. It doesn’t make sense as a work given that it ground the match to a complete halt. Once they got going, though, they had a very good match as Uemura is starting to look like someone capable to have a very good match with many kinds of opponent. The Just 4/5 Guys stuff afterward was a fun touch and gave the crowd something special after losing on a guaranteed great match in Sabre-Kidd)

FINAL THOUGHTS: There have been plenty of injuries throughout the years as I’ve watched every tournament New Japan has presented, but it’s been a long time – if ever – that we’ve been down two originally slated guys at this point and now Uemura almost feels like a question mark, though he walked out on his own power so I’m hopeful that it’s much ado about nothing. This was a stronger show top to bottom than last night’s show, and although I haven’t done the math, I think it’s possible there were more wrestling minutes despite us losing out on a match that was likely to go 20-25. Sean Radican will cover night three on Tuesday and I’ll be back this Friday for night five, and with any luck I’ll cover five matches, depending on the severity of Gabe Kidd’s injury.