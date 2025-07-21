FREE PODCAST 7/21 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell & McNeill with latest on Heyman-TNA talks, Nexus angle, Hogan/Bischoff future, time limits, TNA’s ECW angle, TNA vs. WWE dream card (177 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from July 13 and 14, 2010.

On the July 13, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell they discuss the latest with Paul Heyman’s negotiations with TNA, plus where Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan may end up if Heyman comes in, Jim Ross’s voice being removed from WWE TV show opens, WWE’s reaction to Steve Austin and Rock at UFC, and more, plus in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow a walk through the highlights and low points of Raw.

Then on the July 14, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Pat McNeill, they discuss last night’s WWE NXT episode, the possibility of an all-women’s show, the latest on Paul Heyman possibly coming to TNA, TNA’s ECW angle starting up, David Finlay in WWE, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller & McNeill book a dream WWE vs. TNA card, and more.

