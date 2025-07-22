FREE PODCAST 7/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Cadet: Roman-Heyman exchange, has Punk lost any edge, Dom-Styles, Becky-Bayley-Lyra, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to discuss the July 21 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman exchange including Heyman asking Reigns to fill the “leadership vacuum” left behind by Seth Rollins, plus C.M. Punk’s (bland?) promo building his match against Gunther for the World Title, Becky Lynch and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, the Dom-A.J. Styles silliness, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO