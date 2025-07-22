FREE PODCAST 7/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Cadet: Roman-Heyman exchange, has Punk lost any edge, Dom-Styles, Becky-Bayley-Lyra, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to discuss the July 21 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman exchange including Heyman asking Reigns to fill the “leadership vacuum” left behind by Seth Rollins, plus C.M. Punk’s (bland?) promo building his match against Gunther for the World Title, Becky Lynch and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, the Dom-A.J. Styles silliness, and more.
