VIP PODCAST 7/21 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Reigns confronts Heyman leading to a Summerslam match set up, Sky vs. Vaquer, Punk-Gunther promo, Dom-Styles angles, more (18 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 21 edition of WWE Raw featuring a Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman exchange including Heyman asking Reigns to fill the “leadership vacuum” left behind by Seth Rollins, C.M. Punk promo building his match against Gunther for the World Title, Becky Lynch and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Dom-A.J. Styles IC Title developments, Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer, and more.

