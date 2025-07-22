5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (7-22-2020):5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (7-22-2020): Karrion Kross vs. Dijakovic, Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain, plus Breezango, Gargano, Shotzi, Bronson Reed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S NXT ON USA REPORT

JULY 22, 2020

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE – Q1]

-William Regal introduced the show and talked about Keith Lee capturing the NXT Title in addition to the North American Title. He threw to a message from Lee, who said he knows how hard the NXT roster works. He was sitting in front of both belts at a desk. He said his trainer, “Killer” Tim Brooks, was right that hard work prepares you for opportunities that come your way. He talked about opportunity striking and his winning both titles. He said while some call him limitless, he won’t be a limiting factor on other people’s opportunities. He said he will defend the NXT Title as much as he can, but at this time, he is going to relinquish the North American Championship. He said it’s not an8 easy decision, but he wants to be sure others get the same opportunities he got. Regal said they’ll have a series of triple threat matches to determine who will be in a ladder match at NXT Takeover XXX on Aug. 22 to become the new North American Champion.

-They cut to the audience banging on the plexiglass inside Full Sail as Mauro introduced the show.

(1) DEXTER LUMIS vs. KILLIAN DAIN

As Lumis made his ring entrance, Mauro quoted Edvard Munch who said, “Art comes from joy and pain, but mostly pain.” Lumis messed with Dain early with some odd movements, including slithering on his knees and fists. Dain yanked on his leg to pull him to ringside. Lumis, though, went on the attack. Dain tried to whip Lumis at the ringside steps, but Lumis leaped and somersaulted over them. Dain leaped onto him with a crossbody seconds later. Dain reset the ref’s count, then went on the attack at ringside, throwing Lumis into the plexiglass.

Phillip talked about Lee relinquishing the North American Title, and said a match like this one could factor into who gets in a qualifying triple threat match later. Back in the ring Dain scored a two count after guillotine leg drop off the second rope. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

Dain methodically worked over Lumis during the break. Lumis began to hulk up after the break. Dain landed a pump kick, but Lumis followed up with a spinebuster and a Thesz Press. Then he turned on the jets and landed a bulldog, a belly-to-back suplex, a kip up, and a leg drop for a near fall. Dain came back and landed a cannonball and elbow drop for a near fall. A minute later Dain set up a superplex, but Lumis shoved him down and then landed a senton followed by a side slam and his signature submission for the pass out win.

WINNER: Lumis in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Lumis’s in-ring style is expanding and any highspots or quick athletic moves feel like a dog solving a math equation – out of character and overachieving. Because Lumis is so slithery and methodical, it really stands out when he gets a surge of speed and rallies with a flurry of moves. This exceeded my expectations and was a good match.)

-Backstage McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Roderick Strong. She asked about his triple threat match opportunity for the North American Title. (Collectively they said “opportunity” three times in a ten second span.) Strong complained that Lee never gave him a rematch and he should have just been put in the Takeover ladder match. Bronson Reed walked in and said Undisputed Era has had a million chances, and he’s taking advantage of this one. He said he’s going to show the whole world he’s a player in NXT. Johnny Gargano walked in and said, “Excuse me, boys, the face of the brand coming through.” He called Strong a goof and said “I hate you too.” He told Reed this all ends with him winning the North American Title. When he left, Reed told McKenzie he’s going all out.

-A soundbite aired of Dakota Kai saying it felt so good last week to kick Io Shirai off the pedestal she puts herself on. She told her to bring her NXT Title with her when she is able to return. [c]

(2) BREEZANGO (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs. EVER-RISE (Chase Parker & Matt Martel)

Phoenix said Ever-rise are the longest-teaming tag team in all of sports entertainment and are following in the footsteps of other tag teams from Quebec including The Quebecers. Breezango came out to The Mountie’s theme song. It morphed into the Breezango music and they came out in Mountie outfits. Mauro said they always have a fun time with their entertaining ring entrances, but when the bell rings, it’s all go with a dose of mind games. Breezango won with stereo superkicks on both members of Ever-Rise.

WINNERS: Breezango in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Ever-rise got in some offense, but it was mostly a showcase for Breezango’s antics.)

-Phillips on camera talked about what was coming up later on the show.

-Mitchell asked Dominic Dijakovic how the result of his match with Karrion Kross won’t be the same as last week. He said Cross suplexed him over the barricade last week and he hit his head on the concrete. Tonight he gets a fresh version of himself. He said he was wondering what was next for him, and Kross has given him a new focus and target. [c]

-A tweet from Io Shirai was show on the screen telling Kai that actions have consequences and she can’t undo her actions. She said she’ll see her on Wednesday.

(4) ALIYA (w/Robert Stone) vs. SHOTZI BLACKHEART

Shotzi rode her tank to the ring and drove at Stone. Stone, who wore a foot boot to the ring, had to jump out of her path. He yelled at her. Phoenix was skeptical of Stone’s injury, suggesting he was milking it. She said they hadn’t seen MRIs proving a legit injury. Phoenix said she doesn’t understand what Stone offers to a young wrestler’s career by managing them. Shotzi got in most of the offense early. Aliya almost scored a pin with her feet on the middle rope, but the ref caught her. Stone distracted Shotzi and stepped onto the ring apron. She kicked him down. He landed on his injured ankle and cried out in pain. Blackheart then landed a diving senton for the win.

WINNER: Blackheart in 5:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Shotzi looked good, and Aliya looked like she belonged. At last Phoenix is openly questioning what value Stone could add by managing someone, because it’s what everyone has been thinking as he is humiliated and emasculated weekly. It seems WWE wants a comedic component to NXT, but the missing ingredient is the presupposition of him being there in the first place.)

-After the match, Shotzi drove the tank onto Stone’s leg. He sold it like it was an actual tank. Mercedes Martinez kicked Shotzi in the face, then walked away as Aliya checked on Stone.

(Keller’s Analysis: Are we supposed to believe the toy tank really weighs enough to hurt? If not, and Stone is just been overly dramatic, then are we to believe Shotzi thinks it would really hurt to drive it onto someone’s leg? The whole schtick is too ridiculous.)

[Q4] [c]

-A video profile aired on “Swerve” Scott. He talked about being a loner as a kid. He said music got him on his feet dancing, and that’s what made him confident. He said he performed Billy Jean in concert in his high school, and everyone popped for it. He said he wanted to perform ever since then. He said there are similarities between music and wrestling – being in sync with the beat. He said footwork and timing being off leads to losses. He said it was special going one-on-one with Johnny Gargano and taking him to the limit showed him what it’s going to take to succeed in NXT. He said he overheard Santos Escobar claiming the Cruiserweight Division needed a leader. He said he’s the only one who beat him in NXT, and he’s going to beat him again to become the champion the next time they wrestle each other.

(5) JOHNNY GARGANO vs. BRONSON REED vs. RODERICK STRONG – Triple Threat to earn a slot in the North American Title ladder match at NXT Takeover XXX

Reed knocked Strong out of the ring seconds into the match. Gargano suggested they work together, but they couldn’t get on the same page. Reed went to work on Strong, but Gargano caught him with a flying sidekick. Reed bodyslammed Gargano, but Strong then attacked Reed from behind. Reed kept overpowering the two heels, who bailed out as they cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Reed was in control after the break. He went for a dive through he ropes at Strong, but Gargano intercepted him from the side on the ring apron with a running knee. Strong and Gargano double-teamed him for a few minutes.

[HOUR TWO – Q5]

Gargano catapulted Strong into the crotch of Reed. Phillips said, “That will ruin your weekend.” Mauro talked about scrambled eggs. Gargano and Strong battled each other next. Gargano speared Reed into the barricade before returning to the ring. Reed soon returned with a reverse atomic drop and bionic elbow to Strong. He then gave Strong a urinage onto Gargano, then crashed into both in the corner. He landed a senton on Gargano, but Strong broke up the cover.

Strong and Gargano chopped Reed. Strong then gave Reed an Olympic Slam. Gargano threw Strong to the floor and tried to steal the pin, but Reed kicked out. Gargano super kicked Reed. Strong intercepted Gargano and gave him a backbreaker. Strong rallied, but Gargano shoved him out of the ring. As they fought at ringside, Reed leaped onto them at ringside. With all three down, they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, all three were standing and chopping each other. Reed got the better of the battle. Reed lifted both Strong and Gargano on his shoulders and gave them a dual fallaway slam and then scored a near fall on Gargano. Reed had Gargano in the electric chair. Strong dove at him, but Gargano ducked and flipped back, sending Reed hard into the mat with a poison rana. Strong gave Gargano a jumping knee and scored a near fall, with Gargano breaking up the cover. Mauro called it a thriller of a match 17 minutes in.

Gargano tried to powerbomb Reed off the ring apron. He resisted. Strong leaped at Reed with a running knee, which sent him hard to the floor. Strong then threw Gargano into the ring and landed a step-up knee and then a suplex for a near fall. Gargano went for a Gargano Escape, but Strong countered. They fought back and forth quickly and crisply. Gargano lawn-darted Strong, but Strong countered with a Power Breaker (lift-and-drop gut buster). Gargano countered with a slingshot DDT. Reed landed a top rope splash on Strong as Gargano was crawling over to cover him. Reed got the three count. Afterward Reed celebrated in a serious way and said the dark horse is going to take the gold.

WINNER: Reed in 21:00 to advance to the ladder match at Takeover XXX.

(Keller’s Analysis: Wow, that was way better than anyone had any right to anticipate. With all of Reed’s offense and in general being showcased, it felt like they were building him up to eventually lose but save face. Instead, it was a big win and statement performance from him against two top heel acts in NXT. Reed looked legit here, and a lot of credit goes to two top-top ring generals in Gargano and Strong, but he did his part too. Gargano and Strong are so good, and this match was a showcase for that in every way. The must-see TV match of the week. I don’t know what Reed’s overall upside is, but that was a match he can be proud of and, as Phoenix noted on commentary, it could be a breakout moment for him.)

-They aired Thatcher holding his armbar too long on Lorcan two weeks ago. Phillips hyped their rematch up next.

[Q6] [c]

(6) TIMOTHY THATCHER vs. ONEY LORCAN

Thatcher came out first and snarled. Locan entered and got in Thatcher’s face before the bell. Thatcher has the best pre-match demeanor in the business right now. Mauro threw to Phoenix for analysis of the amateur style on display because of her amateur wrestling background. At 3:00 Thatcher applied a bow and arrow. Lorcan powered out and went for Thatcher’s leg. Thatcher countered with a wrist lock. Lorcan used the ropes to force a break. Thatcher then turned to strikes to take control, including a hard slap to Oney’s chest and then a knee drive to the ribs for a two count. Lorcan landed an uppercut to send Thatcher to ringside. Thatcher dragged Lorcan to the floor and applied a double wrist lock again. Lorcan fish-hooked Thatcher’s face and then shoved him into the ringpost. They cut to a break. [c]

[Q7]

Mauro said NXT has a wide variety of styles, and this is catch wrestling on display in this match. Lorcan landed a flying uppercut to Thatcher’s chest. Mauro said he’s looking to knock out more of Thatcher’s teeth. Lorcan grabbed Thatcher’s fingers and then threw him over into his own double wrist lock. He shifted into a single leg crab mid-ring. Thatcher yelled out in pain. Lorcan shifted to a Fujiwara armbar. Thatcher powered up and fish-hooked Lorcan’s mouth. The ref didn’t see it as Mauro yelled, “That’s illegal!” Lorcan gave Thatcher a half-and-half suplex for a two count. A minute later Lorcan went for another armbar, but Thatcher leveraged him down and scored a three count even as Lorcan held onto his arm. Thatcher rolled out of the ring, clutching his arm. A replay showed Thatcher yanked on Lorcan’s trunks for extra leverage.

WINNER: Thatcher in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Again, a lot of fun to watch these two have so much fun indulging in their strength style-wise with each other. Thatcher is a surprise rising star in NXT, and I’m surprised they had him pull on Lorcan’s trunks to win. But I suppose that was more about making Thatcher a heel than prioritizing protecting Lorcan. Maybe Lorcan, though, can move up a notch or two because of this, too.)

-Mitchell went backstage to check on Stone. He said the last thing he wanted to see what McKenzie’s face. He said he got run over by a tank a second time, although it wasn’t as bad as last time. Mercedes Martinez walked up to him and said she wants someone who can look over the contracts and handle the crap she doesn’t care about, so she can focus on hurting people in the ring. Stone said he is her man. She told him not to overstep his boundaries because he will break both of his legs. He had Aliya help him stand. He offered a handshake and welcomed her to the Robert Stone Brand. He celebrated, but put too much weight on his leg and collapsed under the pain.

(Keller’s Analysis: I could see Martinez seeing Stong as a goof, but a useful goof. I still don’t think they’re doing enough to establish that as much as a goof as Stone is on camera, he’s a savant on the business side when it comes to contracts and negotiations. There should be some semblance of evidence that Stong is useful in some way. Martinez being with him now gives him some new relevance.) [c]

-A vignette aired with Finn Balor talking about Lee. He said he doesn’t need charity at his level, but he will take the North American Title now that Lee has relinquished it. “This time I’m not playing chess,” he said. “I’ll tell you my next move.” He told Lumis and Thatcher that their opportunity sucks because they have to deal with him, “and your push just hit the ceiling.”

-Phoenix plugged the triple threat next week. [c]

[Q8]

(7) KARRION KROSS (w/Scarlett) vs. DOMINIC DIJAKOVIC

Kross came out first with his top notch ring entrance. They locked up at the bell in a test of strength 45 minutes into the second hour. Kross applied a front facelock and held it for quite a while. Dijakovic powered Kross into the corner twice and then lifted Kross for a Feast Your Eyes to break free. Kross blocked it and went for Saito suplex but Dijakovic blocked it and knocked Cross out of the ring with a hard elbow to the side the head. Dijakovic rolled to ringside and pursued him. Kross threw a punch at Dijakovic, but Dijakovic ducked so Kross’s fist hit the plexiglass. Dijakovic then landed a roundkick to the chest. Back in the ring, Kross took control by catching a charging Dijakovic with a knee and a DDT. [c]

They stayed with the action on split-screen as Kross stayed in control, settling into a side headlock. Kross gave Dijakovic a Doomsday Saito suplex and then applied a Cross Jacket, but Dijakovic tossed him off with a snap mare. Dijakovic came back with a chokeslam for a two count. Both were slow to get up. Dijakovic flip dove onto Kross at ringside seconds later. The announcers said nobody has given Kross this much of a fight.

Kross tossed Dijakovic into the ringside steps, then shoved his boot into his throat. The ref called on him to break it up and get back into the ring. Kross let up and then kicked the steps into the head of Dijakvoic. The ref came out to check on Dijakovic. He said he went too far. Mauro wondered if Dijakovic could ever continue.

The ref began counting Dijakovic out. Kross went after him at the count of five, so the ref restarted his count. Kross lifted and rolled Dijakovic into the ring. Then he pushed him onto his back and landed some elbow strikes to his forehead. Keith Lee walked out. Mauro said he’s seen enough. Kross looked at Lee and relished in delivering more piercing elbows to his forehead. Dijakovic told Lee that it’s his call to end it, not Lee’s. Dijakovic ate another hard elbow. The ref said they could stop it. Dijakovic crawled over and said, “I said no.” Mauro said sometimes you have to protect a competitor from himself. Phoenix said this has to break Lee’s heart. Kross lifted Dijakovic and asked Lee if he was watching. He then cinched on his sleeper and told Lee, “Look at it!” The ref checked on Dijakovic and called for the bell when he was non-responsive. Lee checked on Dijakovic as Kross stared at him alongside Scarlett from ringside. The refs called for help from the back.

WINNER: Kross in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They put over Kross strong here as a ruthless, heartless, brutal heel, and reinforced Lee as a friend of Dijakovic who would come out to protect him if need be. As for the match, it was hard-hitting at times, but also had a house show vibe at other times, with Kross setting a slow and bland pace at different points. I’m still not totally sold on Kross. Great ring entrance, strong body language, but I’m not totally sold on who or what he is, and in the ring and on the mic it feels a level short of a top level performer. The last few minutes were the strength of this match, though, and they were focused primarily on setting up Kross-Lee, but clearly wanted to protect Dijakovic and paint him as a badass who took a brutal shot from the steps at ringside and wouldn’t give up once Kross started trying to hurt him and not just win.)