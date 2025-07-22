FREE PODCAST 7/22 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (7-20-2020) Eye for an Eye match follow-up, Drew-Dolph rematch, Sasha-Asuka resolution, Orton-Show, Bobby Heenan (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (7-20-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails including Horror Show fallout including the Eye for an Eye match follow-up and Sasha-Asuka resolution by Stephanie McMahon, plus a Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler rematch, Big Show vs. Randy Orton main event, Mustafa Ali’s return, some missing pieces, and more. Some bonus AWA and Bobby Heenan talk early, too!
