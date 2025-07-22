FREE PODCAST 7/22 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk Summerslam line-up taking shape, Goldberg’s gripes, NXT-TNA dynamic, AEW top babyface, Evolution, WWE Unreal (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A lengthy look at the Summerslam line-up taking shape, is it deep enough and special enough to justify two nights, and is there is enough time to properly build key matches?

Is C.M. Punk showing character malaise after a rough summer so far?

Is Goldberg’s post-retirement griping a revealing validation of WWE not really rolling out the red carper for his retirement?

Is TNA benefiting from in NXT/WWE crossover in both short-run and long-run?

Should AEW focus on “Hangman” Page and Toni Storm as clear top stars, or stick with the ensemble formula to make room for Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and others?

Did WWE Evolution succeed enough in key ways to justify making it an annual event, and does it deserve its own weekend?

In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, the discuss these topics:

Is WWE Unreal going to unravel the last mystique aspects of WWE’s current product?

Are WWE announcers going too far with pushing how good matches are and how severe beatdowns are?

