VIP PODCAST 7/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: TNA Slammiversary review, Death Riders still around, Okada, Punk-Gunther, Nick Wayne, Seth, Roman, Summerslam (78 min.)

Full review of TNA Slammiversary and a discussion on TNA’s current place in the pro wrestling landscape

AEW after All In including the continued presence of Death Riders, NicK Wayne as faction leader, Kazuchika Okada as Unified Champion, Toni Storm-Athena, more

C.M. Punk-Gunther compressed build off to a “fine” start

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman

Juice Robinson’s mistaken belief in what fans want out of him

Summerslam line-up taking shape

RIP Ozzy

