VIP PODCAST 7/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: TNA Slammiversary review, Death Riders still around, Okada, Punk-Gunther, Nick Wayne, Seth, Roman, Summerslam (78 min.)

- Full review of TNA Slammiversary and a discussion on TNA’s current place in the pro wrestling landscape
- AEW after All In including the continued presence of Death Riders, NicK Wayne as faction leader, Kazuchika Okada as Unified Champion, Toni Storm-Athena, more
- C.M. Punk-Gunther compressed build off to a “fine” start
- Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman
- Juice Robinson’s mistaken belief in what fans want out of him
- Summerslam line-up taking shape
- RIP Ozzy
