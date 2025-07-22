News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: TNA Slammiversary review, Death Riders still around, Okada, Punk-Gunther, Nick Wayne, Seth, Roman, Summerslam (78 min.)

July 22, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Full review of TNA Slammiversary and a discussion on TNA’s current place in the pro wrestling landscape
  • AEW after All In including the continued presence of Death Riders, NicK Wayne as faction leader, Kazuchika Okada as Unified Champion, Toni Storm-Athena, more
  • C.M. Punk-Gunther compressed build off to a “fine” start
  • Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman
  • Juice Robinson’s mistaken belief in what fans want out of him
  • Summerslam line-up taking shape
  • RIP Ozzy

