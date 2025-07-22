NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX 35 RESULTS – NIGHT 3 (7/22): Radican’s results & analysis of Oiwa vs. Newman, Taichi vs. Finlay, Tsuji vs. Uemura (w/spoiler-free viewing guide)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

RADICAN’S G1 CLIMAX 35: NIGHT 3 REPORT

JULY 22, 2025

MIYAGI, JAPAN

SENDAI SUN PLAZA HALL

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Radican’s Spoiler-free viewing guide for G1 Climax 35: Night 3 (all matches ***½ or higher):

(6) Boltin Oleg vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (***½)

(8) Taichi vs. David Finlay (****½)

(9) Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura (****¼)

Commentary: Walker Stewart, Drilla Maloney

UNDERCARD RESULTS

*Gabe Kidd’s tag match was cancelled due to injury

(1) BC WAR DOGS (Drilla Maloney & Taiji Ishimori) beat SHOMA KATO & YOSHI-HASHI at 6:30.

(2) HOT (Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) beat JADO & EL PHANTASMO at 6:08.

(3) DAN CALLIS FAMILY (Rocky Romero & Konosuke Takeshita) beat UNITED EMPIRE (Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young) at 7:30.

(4) TMDK (Hartley Jackson & IWGP World Hvt. Champion Zack Sabre Jr.) beat KATSUYA MURASHIMA & SHOTA UMINO at 8:53.

A BLOCK MATCHES

RYOHEI OIWA (2) vs. CALLUM NEWMAN (2) – A Block match

This is the first time these two have wrestled. They wrestled at a good pace during the early going. Oiwa caught Newman with a big DDT at one point and they went to a strike battle a short time later. Newman hit some kicks, but sold his leg. He went for a jumping enzuguri, but Oiwa caught it and applied an inverted single leg crab. Oiwa continued to target the leg, as he dragged Newman to the center of the ring and slammed his leg into the mat.

Newman fired back and hit a flying knee, but Oiwa kicked out at two. Oiwa fired back a short time later and his chaos theory for a near fall. Stewart mentioned that Newman had taken a lot of damage to the head. Newman blocked the grip a couple of times, but Oiwa was persistent and connected on a third attempt.

WINNER: Ryohei Oiwa (4 pts) at 10:24. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: This match featured some good action, but the limb work Oiwa did ultimately never went anywhere during the second half of the match. Stewart did a good job of talking up Oiwa as a threat in the tournament on commentary discussing his size.)

(6) BOLTIN OLEG (2) vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI (2) – A Block match

The record in their series of matches is 2-2. The bell rang and the fans started a big chant for Tanahashi. Tanahashi hit a splash off the ropes and played some air guitar. He then tried to go after Oleg’s leg, but he shook him off. Oleg hit a big arm capture suplex for a two count a short time later. Oleg held Tanahashi and hit several deadlifts before eventually tossing Tanahashi over his head for another two count.

The announcers mentioned that Oleg beat Tanahshi to get a spot in G1 last year. Tanahashi eventually fired back at the five minute mark with a flying forearm off the ropes to ground Oleg. The fans cheered with Tanahashi in control. He hit a big senton off the turnbuckles for a two count.

Tanahashi went up top a short time later, but Oleg cut him off and slammed him to the mat for a two count. The fans chanted for Tanahashi. Oleg got him on his shoulders, but Tanahashi hit a modified Slingblade. He then hit a traditional Slingblade and the fans fired up. Tanahashi went up top again for Aces High, but Oleg caught him, put him on his shoulder, and hit the Kamikaze for the win.

WINNER: Boltin Oleg (4 pts) at 9:50. (***½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a fun match with the crowd really wanting a Tanahashi win here. They didn’t get it, but the atmosphere made for a fun match along with Oleg creating some movement around Tanahashi while also showcasing his power.

Tanahashi is limited, so a lot of his matches in this tournament are going to come down to how well his opponent can mask his limitations and Oleg did a nice job here. The finishing sequence was especially impressive.)

After the match, Oleg did not celebrate, but instead he checked on Tanahshi to make sure he was alright before helping him to his feet.

(7) SANADA (0) vs. EVIL (4) – A Block match

This is the first time ever in G1 that there’s been a HOT vs. HOT singles match. Sanada tried to shake hands with Fale and Togo on the apron, but Evil attacked him from behind. Sanada avoided a trip attempt on the outside from Togo a short time later. Sanada went to kick the ropes into Evil’s crotch as he got back into the ring, but Fale got him to stop.

Stewart said they were trying to out dickhead each other, which was a very accurate description of the action. Sanada sent Evil into the Japanese announce table. Evil cut off Sanada trying to get back into the ring and shoulder tackled him from the apron to the floor. He sent Sanada right into the guardrail and the ring announcer’s table fell over on impact.

Sanada had the Skull End and Kanemarau rang the bell. Sanada released the hold and quickly got attacked by Fale and Togo on the outside with the ref distracted. The ref got bumped and Kanemaru put the ref’s shirt on, which was pretty funny. Fale went for Dick-to-DIck contact, but Kanemaru got in the way to stop it. Both men went for their finishers and then each other’s finishers, but neither were successful. Sanada got the Skull End, but the ref recovered and dragged Kanemaru to the floor and took his shirt back.

The ref yelled at Sanada. Sanada shoved him and the ref shoved him back right into a pin from Evil for a near fall. The ref got bumped again by Sanada as he hit a low blow on Evil. Evil got a HOT towel and was going to choke Sanada, but Sanada rolled him up for the win.

WINNER: Sanada (2 pts) at 6:33. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: I’m not sure how to rate this match, but it was hilarious watching Sanada and Evil to try to see who could sink the lowest to win the match. The spot with Kanemaru taking the ref out and putting on his shirt to ref the match was great. It was even better when the ref took out Kanemaru to get his ref shirt back to finish the match.

I dislike HOT matches most of the time, but this one is worth going out of your way to see. It was a nice break from the usual style of match that we see in G1.)

(8) TAICHI (2) vs. DAVID FINLAY (2) – A Block match

They went to the floor during the early going and Taichi whipped Finlay into the guardrail. He set up for a belly to back suplex, but Finlay drove him into the ringpost. Finlay slowed the pace and began working over Taichi inside the ring. Taichi ducked a charge in the corner and grounded Finlay and both men were down on the mat. Taichi got up first and tore his pants off. Taichi ducked a clothesline attempt from Finlay and connected with an axe bomber on the rebound, but was unable to capitalize as he sold his mid-section.

The fans fired up as Taichi got to his feet. Both men traded big blows and Taichi finally managed to ground Finlay with a jumping enzuguri. He went for a belly-to-back suplex again a short time later, but Finlay blocked it. Taichi then successfully connected with a Saito Suplex by launching Finlay over the top to the floor. Taichi tossed Finlay back into the ring. He held FInlay up and connected with a BURNING lariat for a near fall and the crowd GROANED.

The fans clapped in support of Taichi. Finlay got a couple of pinning combinations for near falls and then he hit Oblivion, but Taichi kicked out at the VERY LAST SECOND! They traded counters after Taichi countered a powerbomb attempt into a rana that sent Finlay into the corner. Finlay nearly hit Oblivion again as they traded counters. He finally got Taichi up and hit a buckle bomb. Taichi tried to surprise Finlay with a kick out of the corner, but he blocked it and hit an elbow on Taichi. Taichi fired back and got the Gedo Clutch for a nearfall. He then hit a SUPERKICK on Finlay right after he kicked out. Taichi then hit Black Mephisto for the win. WOW! WOW! WOW!

WINNER: Taichi (4 pts) at 13:35. (****1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: Taichi is on a roll lately putting on some fantastic matches. With Ishii and Finlay in recent weeks being the standouts. The story here was that Taichi was not going to be denied. Finlay got desperate late going for pinning combinations to beat Taichi and he even caught him with Oblivion, but Taichi kicked out for one of the better near falls I’ve seen in 2025. The fans really got behind Taichi as the match went on and this was just an amazing performance by him. They told a great story here. Gedo’s expression after the match summed things up when he entered the ring with his arms open as if he was saying what was that? That, my friend, was G1 Taichi!)

They went face-to-face after the match and Finlay tapped Taichi’s chest in a sign of respect.

(9) YUYA UEMURA (2) vs. YOTA TSUJI (2) – A Block match

Uemura went after Tsuji’s arm during the early stages of the match. Tsuji fired back and dropkicked Uemura from the apron to the floor. Tsuji tried to lift Uemura, but sold his arm. They traded counters and Uemura used his legs to snap Tsuji’s arm. Uemura went on the attack and continued to go after Tsuji’s arm. He made a cover and Tsuji kicked out at two and Uemura immediately grabbed an arm submission.

They went to a big exchange and Tsuji connected with a release German to end it. Tsuji shook his arm before going back after Uemura. Tsuji hit a spanish fly off the top, but Uemura kicked out at two. Tsuji sold his arm after rolling away from Uemura. Tsuji wound up and nailed Uemura with a big overhand chop. Uemura’s chest had a big welt on it after. Uemura fired back with a big chop of his own. They began exchanging blows in the middle of the ring.

Tsuji hit another huge overhand chop and Uemura went down to a knee. Tsuji came off the ropes, but Uemura knocked him down with a chop. Tsuji got right up and ran right into a dropkick from Uemura. Uemura went up top for a High Fly Flow, but Tsuji got out of the way. He also missed the same maneuver in their last singles match. Tsuji charged at Uemura, but ate an armdrag. Uemura went for the Deadbolt, but Tsuji blocked it. Uemura caught Tsuji with a big heatbutt to the chest and Tsuji staggered into the corner and charged at Uemura again only to eat a big right to the head.

Uemura went for Deadbolt again, but Tsuji blocked it. He hit a German with a bridge and Tsuji kicked out. He then hit a dragon suplex with a bridge and Tsuji kicked out again! WOW! Uemura went up top and hit a High Fly Flow for a near fall. Uemura went right back up top for Aces High, but Tsuji hit a Gene Blaster for a two count! Tsuji went for another Gene blaster, but Uemura caught him with a rana into a bridging pin for a near fall! Uemura stood up and turned right back around into another Gene Blaster and it was good for the win. Uemura was near the ropes, but Tsuji held his arm back from breaking the pin. WOW!

WINNER: Yota Tsuji (4 pts) at 16:55. (****¼)

(Radican’s Analysis: The first part of the match was slow, but they really turned things up for the duration of the second half of the match, which was spectacular. Uemura worked over Tsuji’s arm during the early going, but they went away from that once it became a battle of strikes and big moves during the second half of the match.

Uemura and Tsuji had some insane exchanges late. The highlight being Uemura being unable to finish off Tsuji with a Deadbolt, so he went for a High Fly Flow and connected, but Tsuji kicked out and when he went for another Tsuji nailed him with a Gene Blaster right in mid-air. This match felt like it was designed to pull Uemura up next to Tsuji in the eyes of the fans and they did that here even though Tsuji came away with the victory.)

Yota Tsuji cut a promo in Japanese after the match, but Chris Charlton wasn’t there and they didn’t have a translator on English commentary. The fans enjoyed what Tsuji had to say.

FINAL THOUGHTS

This was a really good night of in-ring action overall, especially the last two matches. Everything is worth checking out on the card, but if you’re pressed for time, definitely check out the semi-main and main event. This show was supported by a really good crowd and they really came alive for the last two matches.

Taichi was easily the MVP of night three. He not only picked up the surprising win over David Finlay, but he did it in incredible fashion with a surge of momentum from start to finish that has to be seen to believe. The execution of his kickout from Oblivion from Finlay was executed very well. It was one of the best near falls I’ve seen this year. Their trade of strikes and counters down the stretch leading into the finish was tremendous. The match only went a little less than 14 minutes, but it was thrilling.

The main event took a little while to get going, but once it did Tsuji and Uemura more than held down the spot and put on what I consider to be the second best match of the night. Uemura had a great performance here and although he came up short, he certainly gained something from this match going forward in this tournament.

UPDATED STANDINGS

A Block

Evil 4 pts

Ryohei Oiwa 4 pts

Boltin Oleg 4 pts

Yota Tsuji 4 pts

Taichi 4 pts

Yuya Uemura 2 pts

Callum Newman 2 pts

Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 pts

Sanada 2 pts

David Finlay 2 pts

B Block

Yoshi-Hashi 4 pts

Shota Umino 4 pts

Drilla Maloney 2 pts

Konosuke Takeshita 2 pts

Ren Narita 2 pts

Zack Sabre Jr. 2 pts

Great O-Khan 2 pts

El Phantasmo 2 pts

Gabe Kidd 0 pts

Shingo Takagi 0 pts

Maurice Pomares will be here tomorrow with his coverage of G1 Climax: Night 4. See you all then!

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on X @SR_Torch and on Bluesky @SeanRadican