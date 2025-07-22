NXT TV RESULTS (7/22): Wells’s live report on The Undertaker confronting Trick Williams, Femi vs. Briggs vs. Inamura, Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

JULY 22, 2025

HOUSTON, TEX. AT 713 MUSIC HALL

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-Vic made an Ozzy Osbourne reference out of the gate, mentioning that we’re on a Crazy Train tonight. As always, many wrestlers were shown arriving, starting with TNA/NXT Champion Jacy Jayne and ending with TNA Champion Trick Williams.

-Vic and Corey wondered where Booker T is, since this is his city. Booker was then shown walking through the back, past some wrestlers, talking about some of tonight’s matches. He teed up the opening eight-person match and asked if we suckas could dig that.

(1) SOL RUCA & ZARIA & HANK & TANK vs. SHAWN SPEARS & NIKO VANCE & IZZI DAME & TATUM PAXLEY – Eight-person mixed tag team match

After an opening schmozz, Spears briefly got the upper hand on Hank before a tag to Vance, who beat down Hank with his basic striking offense. Spears tagged in again, taunted the babyfaces on the corner, and hit a neckbreaker. He tried to stomp Hank’s face, but Hank put up his arms. He splashed and hit a bulldog on Spears while making a tag to Tank, who splashed for two. Paxley & Zaria were next up, and Ruca and Dame both got involved as well. Ruca leaped over Zaria to hit an X-Factor on Ruca in a cool spot. After more chaos, the men got involved but soon after, it was all eight. The four babyfaces hit simultaneous body slams. The four then teamed to pancake Vance in the center of the ring. The heels bailed to the outside as the faces played to the crowd as the match went to commercial. [c]

Vance and Tank exchanged rights, and apparently Tank was face in peril during the break. Vance went to the top and missed a swandive headbutt. Spears tagged in but Tank pounced him out of the corner and tried to make the tag. Vance got involved and dumped Hank from the apron, but Tank ran through Vance with a lariat and soon after, Ruca and Paxley were legal. Ruca battered Paxley around the ring and then tagged Zaria, who tossed Ruca at Paxley for a dropkick. Ruca and Zaria teamed up for a splash on Paxley, and Dame broke up the cover.

I blinked, and the men were involved. Spears briefly controlled but her ran into a hard lariat by Hank. Dame took out Hank with a gutbuster, then hit Hank & Tank with a plancha. On the other side, Ruca took out Vance with another. Zaria hit a cutter on Spears as Vic tried to wedge in a “Bark at the Moon” reference, but he had no idea how to do it cleverly. With Zaria and Paxley in the ring, the lights went out, and we saw DarkState – fresh off a loss to Matt Cardona and friends at Slammiversary – just vibing. Paxley now had Zaria rolled up and she got the win.

WINNERS: The Culling at 10:53.

(Wells’s Analysis: NXT loves their messy multi-person tags. This had spots for days, but no flow at all (we missed the one heat sequence which would have made this match seem like it had at least some semblance of a story). It also had a weird DarkState moment where they didn’t seemingly have anything to do with what happened in the ring, but they figured they could get away with the heels seeming like they had an unfair advantage just because it was heels who showed up. DarkState needs to do more than just show up and cause matches to go awry without actually getting involved, because they’re really not looking strong right now)

-Ava and some security guys kept Jordynne Grace from entering the building, due to her actions last week. Grace said she’d get her hands on Jacy Jayne one way or another, and for now, walked away from Ava.

-Jacy Jayne arrived with Fatal Influence, holding up her two belts. I can’t think of someone less likely to be in a dual-champion role at all. She said no matter what you think of her, women’s wrestling runs through her. She said it wasn’t bad for a third wheel or the most beatable champion of all time. She said she did it all by herself, and both Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, at her side, made a big production of looking annoyed at that. She said everyone wants to talk about making history, but you need to take a good hard look at the double champion, because she’s a history maker and a moment maker.

Lash Legend’s music played her out to the ramp in a cowboy hat, a leopard-print bottom, knee-high boots and a shirt with a horse on it. They’re trying it all tonight. She said it was time for her to Lash Out. She said after Evolution, they were talking about her, not Jacy Jayne, after the battle royal. She said her performance proves she’s the most dominant force in all of WWE. Wouldn’t that be a better line if she had actually won the match they’re talking about?

Jaida Parker’s music played her out to her usual strong reaction and “Miss Parker” chant. Thankfully it didn’t get muted by the hair-trigger censors at CW. She put over herself as next champion. Jayne said she was going to let them hash it out. Then she said “Girls, get ’em!” but neighter Henley nor Nyx made a move. Jayne jumped the two herself, then got help. Legend and Parker dumped Fatal Influence and then jawed with each other in the ring.

-In a promoted segment, Ricky Starks and Je’Von Evans met up in the back. Saints said he’s trying to take down Jasper Troy, just as Evans did. Evans said he’d be watching. [c]

-Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights pumped up Wren Sinclair ahead of her match with Blake Monroe. Former squad member Myles Borne was there with an encouraging word also.

(2) RICKY SAINTS vs. JASPER TROY

The winner of LFG on the women’s side, Tyra Mae Steele, just debuted on Evolve in case anyone was wondering why she disappeared. Saints struck early and often, but Troy took him down with one lariat. Troy missed a splash, and Saints tried a chinlock but Troy yanked him up and walked around and hit a powerslam for two. Troy casually slammed Saints to the floor out by the ramp and the match went to commercial. [c]

Troy had controlled durng the break, per Vic, who’s occasionally right. Troy caught Saints in a bear hug and shook him from side to side. Saints bit Troy’s face to break and did get some boos. Good to know there are still some purely heelish things you can do out there. Action spilled outside, where Saints yanked Troy’s arm into a post. Saints started beating Troy up the ramp, but Troy threw rights and put Troy back in the ring. I thought they might do a double-countout to avoid a loss for two guys who don’t need them.

Saints hit a high cross-body, and then a tornado DDT, sold with a weird fall by Troy, for two. They spilled to the outside again, where Troy tried to walk, and the ref got in his way until he didn’t feel like facing down Troy anymore. A part of the entrance ramp collapsed under Saints; it was gimmicked so Troy could body slam him through it, most likely, but Saints fell through. Troy hit a senton on Saints, calling an audible. Troy fought his way to the ring and made it in at nine.

WINNER BY COUNTOUT: Jasper Troy at 10:45.

(Wells’s Analysis: I guess they got away with this, as Troy really couldn’t take another loss so soon, and the idea was to protect Starks with the destruction spot. It very likely didn’t go off as planned, but I think Troy’s senton made up for it)

-Trick Williams talked to The High Ryze and said he would do this on his own. Just off camera, Je’Von Evans was laughing it up at Williams. Williams took off. Evans said he had to go watch this, and Wes Lee said “He told you to mind your business!”

-Vic spoke into the camera and referenced Ozzy Osbourne’s death, and there were some shots of his appearances in the company over the years, mostly in the 80s. [c]

-Trick Williams entered, wearing his TNA Championship belt around his waist. He almost slipped as he went up to pose on the ropes, because he was wearing cowboy boots. He said the man carrying two brands had finally arrived. He said he main evented the biggest show TNA has had to date. He said he defeated the Average Joe & the loud & proud Boricua Mike Santana. He said he was the greatest TNA Champion of all time. He said he knows they don’t like him over there, and he doesn’t blame them. He said last week some LFG boys got in his way and he told them to get the hell out of the way. He said the lousy group snitched on him and told their coach, The Undertaker. He said Undertaker is one of the best of all time in this business, but it’s also a fact that he never held down two brands at the same time. He said LFG’s got The Undertaker soft. He said he’s the only man who’s got the “kahunas” to call his ass out. He told Taker to come out there.

[HOUR TWO]

The familiar bell sounded, sadly followed by “American Badass.” He didn’t ride the motorcycle, though. I guess in hindsight it would be pretty silly if he went out there playing the Dead Man, so I guess I understand, even if I’ve heard the godawful Kid Rock theme enough for a single lifetime.

The crowd chanted “Undertaker” and got muted. Okay, is it just AI working as the CW censor? Undertaker said right here, we have a dead man walking. He said Trick’s got that nice title, the bling, and a genuine cowhide suit. Trick seemed pleased to confirm that. Undertaker he’s got it all except one thing: respect. He said Trick’s got the swagger, too. He said he keeps up with everybody, and he just ain’t the same guy with the TNA title as he was with the NXT Championship. He said that guy scratched and clawed his way to the top, and that guy was hungry. He said someone can have the whole package, but with his attitude, it ain’t a matter of him losing the title, it’s a matter of when. He said the attitude would be his downfall. He said that’s when the walls start crumbling down. He said the attitude is rotten, and it’s exactly what he tries to teach his LFG team.

Trick interrupted, saying he doesn’t give a damn about the LFG team. He said nobody there, or in NXT, or all of WWE, is a superstar like Trick Williams. Undertaker said he had just one piece of advice: he’s a little too light in the ass to take on an OG, and if he flips that switch, he’ll make him famous. Williams tried to sucker punch Taker, but Taker chokeslamed him. Williams sold it like the worst pain of his life.

-Blake Monroe walked through the back ahead of her match. [c]

-Fatal Influence stood together. She wanted to know which one will face Lash and which will face Jaida. Michelle McCool showed up and said Jazmyn should face Jaida and Fallon should face Lash. Jazmyn said only a baddie could face another baddie, so she agreed. Fallon said she had a way better shot at beating Lash than Jazmyn does. McCool walked away after stirring the pot for whatever reason. Despite her years in the business, McCool still felt like the least at home on the mic.

(3) WREN SINCLAIR vs. BLAKE MONROE

Monroe had a mirror up on the stage during her entrance, though it disappeared quickly afterward as we got shots in that direction. Those stagehands work quickly. The two exchanged some punches and kicks early, and Monroe hit a dropkick and a sling blade for two. Monroe trapped Wren’s arms but she slowly worked were way free. Sinclair got back into it with a trio of clotheslines, then a bulldog for two. Sinclair set up a double-underhook, but Monroe yanked her neck into the ropes, and then set up and hit a butterfly DDT to finish.

WINNER: Blake Monroe at 2:55.

Blake took the mic right away, but Jordynne Grace had gotten through security and chased down Monroe. Grace fought her way through a series of tall male security guys, but the holdup allowed a moment for Monroe to snatch Grace and hit her with a DDT on a chair that was laid out on the ground.

(Wells’s Analysis: Good entrance, okay music, and a good first outing for Monroe. I still feel like she’s got a decent way to go before being main roster ready as the last few weeks have got people pretty split on her, but they’re going in the right direction)

-Ethan Page walked through the back ahead of the next segment. [c]

-Page was in the ring at a podium. Near him was another podium, with a belt on it, but underneath a cover. There were covered flagpoles near him also. He said he was the greatest North American Champion, and he said many Americans held it before him, but he’s the best. He said his family came here from the former Yugoslavia, but he was born…here. He pulled the sheets off of the flags and they were Canadian flags, of course. He said this belt no longer just represents just the USA, but truly all of North America. He tossed aside the North American Championship belt and showed off the new one under the sheet: the leather part was the Canadian flag behind the gold bits. Of course, Houston lost their collective minds at this. He talked up all the reasons Canada is better than the USA, including healthier air and healthier women. He’s not lying a whole lot here. CW muted him for like a whole minute to be sure our widdle ears weren’t subjected to an “asshole” chant, and then they muted again soon after as he was giving a strong promo. God, CW is ridiculous with this garbage. He started to sing the Canadian National Anthem, but TNA’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella, interrupted as he walked down the ramp to cheers.

Marella said “You’ve got a big mouth, Ethan PAH-gay,” still going with his old gimmick of intentionally mispronouncing names. He said he raised his family in Canada, and they don’t think like him. He said the Canadian people, the people of Mexico, and the people of Houston are hardworking people and they’re nothing like him. He said he’s also friends with Ah-VA, and he said Page has no honor or dignity, but he does. Marella said he’d see him next week to a big reaction. Page said they should do it now. He took off his jacket, but when he turned back, Santino was now showing the cobra, so Page skinned out.

-Backstage, Trick Williams and Oba Femi passed one another, and had a staredown, both with their belts on their shoulders. Jacy Jayne, with both of her belts on her shoulders, said “excuse me, boys” and walked between them, in a scene that was just a gratuitous show of gold, but I liked it all the same. Trick and Oba kept up the staredown after. Femi smiled and walked away. [c]

-Je’Von Evans was still writing in a journal. Yoshiki Inamura sat down and said he needed advice. Evans reminded him he’s only 21. Inamura asked if he’s a bad friend because he didn’t go along with Briggs. He said he liked Briggs, but didn’t like what he’s doing. Evans said you can love someone, but not like them, you feel me? Inamura said he feels him.

-Backstage, Charlie Dempsey tried to make Myles Borne go away. Bubba Ray Dudley said he should try to say that to him instead. He told Sinclair he had a good match tonight. He made a rematch for Tavion Heights and Charlie Dempsey, once again for Heights’ freedom.

Everyone left but Borne, and Lexis King showed up and called Borne a liar, because he’s been wearing noise-cancelling headphones and still heard everyone. He said if Borne is deaf, he’s blind. Borne said “You’re not blind or deaf, but everyone here sure wishes you were mute.”

-A social media post showed Roman Reigns making a plea for Jey Uso to join him at SummerSlam. Super weird to see this on NXT. He asked Jey if he wanted to take on the “Bron-Brons,” Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, at the show.

-Next week, Ethan Page defends the North American Championship(?!) against Santino Marella.

-Josh Briggs entered ahead of the main event. [c]

(4) YOSHIKI INAMURA vs. OBA FEMI (c) vs. JOSH BRIGGS – triple threat for the NXT Championship

Inamura got no entrance shown at all, as we returned to Femi making his entrance. There have been no split-screen breaks this week, somewhat notably, and there’s no guarantee that there’s going to be another commercial break period, as Femi’s entrance is finishing at just ten to the hour.

Femi charged Briggs, and Inamura charged Femi. Briggs got dumped and the other two paired off. Femi hit an Irish whip and a huge release suplex. Briggs slammed Femi and splashed him for two. Briggs and Inamura double-teamed briefly but Femi fought them off and laid out each with a right. Femi ran station-to-station to hit each guy with repeated back elbows, but Inamura caught Femi for a body slam. Inamura covered, and they did a super silly spot where Briggs stepped on the ref’s hand and acted like it was accidental. The announcers talked about it as we indeed went to our first and only split-screen break. [c]

During the split-screen break, Briggs slammed Inamura onto Femi and covered for two. Inamura took issue, and then did the same thing. Femi was in peril throughout the break.

Back to full-screen, the men jockeyed for position in a corner, where it ended up being Inamura hitting a suplex on Femi, but Femi was holding Briggs’ hair so he went flying also. Inamura and Briggs kept up the small arguments as the match went on, and as Briggs checked on Inamura at one point, Femi ran into them and Inamura got dumped. Briggs hit a powerslam on Femi and covered for two. Inamura reentered and charged Femi, who moved, and Inamura hit Briggs instead. Briggs got dumped. Inamura dominated Femi with some power stuff and hit a power bomb for two, with Briggs yanking out the ref to break. The ref tried to count again, and this time Briggs put Femi’s arm on the bottom rope.

Inamura hit Femi from the top and got two, broken up when Briggs hit both with a moonsault, and he covered Femi for two. Femi got dumped, and Inamura and Briggs finally went at it with a long strong style exchange. Elbows, forearms and lariats were everywhere. Briggs had it in hand, but Femi recovered, charged the ring, hit a lariat and then the Fall From Grace on Briggs to finish.

WINNER: Oba Femi at 9:33.

Outside, Briggs destroyed Inamura.

-Backstage, Je’Von Evans was still holding a notebook where he was trying to consider his next move. The Undertaker stepped in and said “If you ask me, what you need to do is continue to go after the biggest dog in the yard.” The two looked offstage in the same direction at something, and Evans said “Yeah” as the show ended.

(Wells’s Analysis: Femi was an also-ran in the match, even though it was his championship on the line. Femi had to lay down WAY too long, several times, as the other two were booked to get visual pinfalls if 0nly the other man hadn’t broken it up. I know that’s how these stories are done, but these stories don’t usually involve Oba Femi, and the rules should be a bit different when your champion is a world beater)

FINAL THOUGHTS: They were light on the wrestling minutes (and there were only four matches) tonight, which can be a good thing, but the Trick-Undertaker business was overlong and I’m not sure it was a net positive to see Taker in his Mark Calaway persona in the ring, and the Ethan Page segment was such a xenophobic throwback it was worthy of an eye-roll, and it was all to get to a match with Marella. Page did a great job, at least (well, I think he did, but so much of the segment was spent with CW muting crowd chants that we missed a ton of the work he was doing). I’m sure I’ll find some positive things to say for the podcast, but I guess we’ll find out together pretty soon. Check out PWT Talks NXT shortly or stream tomorrow.