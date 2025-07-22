WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (7/18): John Cena-Cody Rhodes contract signing gives big boost to viewership and key demo, 1o-week averages, past years comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Friday night’s (7/18) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.546 million viewers, compared to 1.399 million the prior week and the 1.116 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.392 million.
One year ago this week, it drew 2.313 million viewers on Fox. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.233 million.
Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 1.230 million viewers on FS1 (preempted from Fox that week. Then ten-week rolling average on Fox (excluding the FS1 rating) was 2.345 million.
ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…
Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)
In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.45 rating, compared to 0.37 and 0.32 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.39.
One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.65 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.63.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.36 rating on FS1 with a ten-week rolling average on Fox (excluding FS1) of 0.62.
The announced matches and segments were…
- John Cena and Cody Rhodes Summerslam contract signing
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alba Fyre
- Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. DIY – WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way match
- Charlotte Flair vs. Raquel Rodriguez
- Jacob Fatu returns
Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.
(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.