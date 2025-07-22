News Ticker

WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (7/18): John Cena-Cody Rhodes contract signing gives big boost to viewership and key demo, 1o-week averages, past years comparisons

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

July 22, 2025

Friday night’s (7/18) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.546 million viewers, compared to 1.399 million the prior week and the 1.116 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.392 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.313 million viewers on Fox. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.233 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 1.230 million viewers on FS1 (preempted from Fox that week. Then ten-week rolling average on Fox (excluding the FS1 rating) was 2.345 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.45 rating, compared to 0.37 and 0.32 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.39.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.65 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.63.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.36 rating on FS1 with a ten-week rolling average on Fox (excluding FS1) of 0.62.

The announced matches and segments were…

  • John Cena and Cody Rhodes Summerslam contract signing
  • Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alba Fyre
  • Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. DIY – WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way match
  • Charlotte Flair vs. Raquel Rodriguez
  • Jacob Fatu returns

