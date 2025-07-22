WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (7/18): John Cena-Cody Rhodes contract signing gives big boost to viewership and key demo, 1o-week averages, past years comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (7/18) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.546 million viewers, compared to 1.399 million the prior week and the 1.116 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.392 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.313 million viewers on Fox. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.233 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 1.230 million viewers on FS1 (preempted from Fox that week. Then ten-week rolling average on Fox (excluding the FS1 rating) was 2.345 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.45 rating, compared to 0.37 and 0.32 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.39.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.65 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.63.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.36 rating on FS1 with a ten-week rolling average on Fox (excluding FS1) of 0.62.

The announced matches and segments were…

John Cena and Cody Rhodes Summerslam contract signing

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alba Fyre

Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. DIY – WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way match

Charlotte Flair vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Jacob Fatu returns

