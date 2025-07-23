AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Where: Chicago, Ill. at Aragon Ballroom

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,100 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,144. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz

“Hangman” Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

