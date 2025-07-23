News Ticker

WWE NXT Ratings Report (7/22): Viewership and key demo data for show headlined by Oba Femi NXT Title defense, Undertaker appearance, plus ten-week averages, past year comparisons

July 23, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (7/22) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 747,000 viewers, compared to 586,000 the prior week and the 695,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 680,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 633,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 662,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 703,000. Then ten-week rolling average was ,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.16 rating, compared to 0.12 and 0.16 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.16.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.18 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.

The announced matches and segments were…

  • Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs vs. Oba Femi – NXT Championship Triple Threat match
  • Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair
  • Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy
  • The Undertaker to confront Trick Williams
  • Santino Marella to appear

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social (search “pwtorch”)

https://bsky.app/profile/thewadekeller.bsky.social (search “thewadekeller”)

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025