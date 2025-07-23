WWE NXT Ratings Report (7/22): Viewership and key demo data for show headlined by Oba Femi NXT Title defense, Undertaker appearance, plus ten-week averages, past year comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (7/22) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 747,000 viewers, compared to 586,000 the prior week and the 695,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 680,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 633,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 662,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 703,000. Then ten-week rolling average was ,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.16 rating, compared to 0.12 and 0.16 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.16.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.18 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.

The announced matches and segments were…

Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs vs. Oba Femi – NXT Championship Triple Threat match

Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair

Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy

The Undertaker to confront Trick Williams

Santino Marella to appear

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…