PARKS’S TAKE: The keys to what seems to be working with this attempt to position Charlotte as a babyface

For years, it’s been clear that WWE management has seen Charlotte Flair as the top dog of the Women’s Division. Her push and the championships she’s collected have reflected that. As a wrestler, she’s largely earned that mantle. The trouble has always come with her character. Charlotte is a natural heel; every attempt to turn her babyface has been problematic, yet WWE has tried this multiple times. To quote my wife’s favorite movie: Stop trying to make “fetch” happen.

Now, though, Charlotte finds herself in a position as a quasi-babyface. A reluctant babyface, you could say. And it may be the best babyface work that she’s done. She is set to team with Alexa Bliss at Summerslam to take on Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. What’s been the secret to Flair’s success over the last few weeks? In my opinion, there are a couple of things at play.

First, her character isn’t embracing a babyface role. Her team with Bliss is not a friendship (as Charlotte often reminds Bliss, and she has even printed a t-shirt that says as much) but almost a means to an end. That allows Charlotte to retain much of that heel attitude while Bliss tries to win her over. It’s not a complete abandonment of the character she has taken so long to craft, which is often what happens when WWE turns her babyface and she comes across as so inauthentic.

Second, her chemistry with Bliss is undeniable. The two work well together in the backstage opportunities they’ve had. Charlotte doesn’t always come across that comfortable with the person across from her in segments like these, but there’s been something about Bliss that has brought out the best in Charlotte as a character.

Finally, I can’t discount her recent story in the Player’s Tribune having some effect on her on-camera work. It seemed cathartic for her to write that, a weight lifted off of her shoulders. That can sometimes translate to a new ease and comfortableness in one’s own skin when it comes to how they come across on television.

Granted, it’s a small sample size of just a few weeks, and who knows, the end result of all of this could be Charlotte turning on Bliss and going back heel. But right now, Charlotte might be doing the best babyface work of her career and I hope it continues, for however long this storyline lasts.

