Hulk Hogan, pro wrestling’s top star for more than a decade during the WrestleMania and Monday Night War periods, dead at 71

Hulk Hogan has died, according to numerous reports including initially TMZ and now CNN. He was 71. His real name was Terry Gene Bollea. The city of Clearwater, Florida released a statement saying rescue crews were dispatched to his home where he was transported to Morton Plant Hospital and pronounced dead.

Hogan was the top star of the pro wrestling industry during the national expansion years of the WWF in the mid-1980s after a run as the top babyface star in the AWA prior and few years a heel in territories in the South and the WWF in the Northeast.

He headlined early WrestleManias and became a national crossover celebrity, including hosting NBC “Saturday Night Live” with Mr. T, doing guest spots on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” at a time when wrestlers were rarely scene as worthy of that stage, and eventually starred in some movies. The WWF even produced a cartoon series built around his character.

When steroid use among wrestlers and other athletes became a headline story in the early 1990s, his star began to fade. He denied using steroids to build muscle, trying to protect his “wholesome” image which was used on kids lunchboxes and other merchandise. McMahon soured on Hogan in part due to the stigma of that scandal.

Hogan signed with WCW and had a massively successful second segment of his career, first as a babyface champion and later as a bearded heel heading up the NWO during WCW Nitro’s peak run of ratings which beat Raw in the mid-1990s from 1996-1998. WCW went out of business and was absorbed in a buyout by WWE a few years later.

He had a comeback in the WWF/WWE in 2002 and 2003, but had already become part of an ensemble instead of a clear-cut top act. Hogan also worked for TNA for a time during TNA’s attempt to become a national force, but that petered out when his drawing power and the support around him wasn’t strong enough.

During the last ten years of Hogan’s life he was embroiled in controversies, primarily due to negative comments about blacks to his son that leaked to the public. It led to WWE disassociating themselves with Hogan for a while and sponsors and partners cutting ties. It also led to fans re-calibrating how they viewed him.

A few years later, WWE eased him back into their shows. He was part of Raw’s 30th anniversary episode in 2023 and he appeared earlier this year on the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix, where he was booed. He had associated his name with an upstart beer company also.

Last year, he spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of then-candidate Donald Trump.

WWE released a statement on Twitter/X: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

NOTE: We’ll have continuing coverage and updates on this situation throughout the rest of the week including podcast coverage.