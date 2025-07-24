FREE PODCAST 7/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review ETU Summer Madness 3 including Santana vs. Tankman plus Slammiversary live report (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Expect the Unexpected’s Summer Madness 3, an unexpectedly entertaining show main evented with the surging Mike Santana squaring off against Calvin Tankman, plus Marcus Mathers, one of the most improved indy wrestlers in 2025, defends the IWTV Title against Joseph Alexander, and more. Chris also gives a live report from TNA’s Slammiversary, including the debut of Zilla Fatu and the main event and how it reflected on the show as a whole. For VIP listeners, we head to GCW’s Bash at the Ballpark for Jonathan Gresham against Deonna Purrazzo and GCW Champion Effy defending against Charles Mason.

