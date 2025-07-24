FREE PODCAST 7/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Narayanan: Hangman-Mox rematch scheduled, Ospreay’s injury announcement, MJF-Hurt Syndicate blow-up, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to discuss the July 23 edition of AEW Dynamite including an announcement for a Hangman Page vs. Mox rematch next week, Will Ospreay’s injury announcement, the sudden MJF-Hurt Syndicate blow-up, and much more with email and chat interactions throughout.
