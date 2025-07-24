VIP PODCAST 7/23 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: MJF-Hurt Syndicate blow-up, Mox-Hangman rematch set, Ospreay announces injury, Tag Tournament starts (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 23 episode of AEW Dynamite including a set-up for a AEW World Title rematch with Hangman Page and Jon Moxley, a twist out of nowhere in the MJF-Hurt Syndicate situation, a strange overly dramatic health scare promo from Will Ospreay, a tag team tournament starts, and more.

