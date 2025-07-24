Pro wrestlers and celebrities react to death of Hulk Hogan including Ric Flair, Donald Trump, and Paul Levesque

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The pro wrestling world is reacting to the death of Hulk Hogan. Hogan died this morning at age 71 in his home in Florida. The following are statements made on social media, primarily Twitter/X, today:

Ric Flair:

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!

Paul Levesque:

WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea.

He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” – a global sensation that inspired millions to work hard at whatever it was they wanted to accomplish and a look that made him recognizable to fans around the world.

Hulk Hogan, clad in red and yellow or nWo black and white, was simply put, iconic. As a Real American or the leader of one of the industry’s biggest factions, he transcended and elevated the entire business to heights never before seen – in every country and on every continent.

There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Sting:

Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you.

My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP

Undertaker:

The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative.

Thank you, Hulk Hogan.

Glen Jacobs:

Hulk Hogan was a true legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one. It was easy to do a Hulkster impersonation when, like millions of guys my age, I’d practiced it in the mirror a thousand times growing up.

Kurt Angle:

R.I.P Hulkster, thank you for opening up doors for so many people in the business including myself. There would not be a Kurt Angle, without the American Made, Hulk Hogan. My heart and prayers go out to his family. We lost a real icon today.

The Miz:

When I was a kid I ate my vitamins, said my prayers because Hulk Hogan told me to. He was someone I looked up to; a larger-than-life presence I copied constantly growing up. The voice, flexing, charisma, he made you want to be bold, loud, confident.

RIP, Hulk Hogan.

Donald Trump:

We lost a great friend today, the “Hulkster” Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way – Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!

Matt Hardy:

RIP Hulk Hogan

Terry Bollea was the first mainstream megastar in pro wrestling. He was the face of sports entertainment & elevated pro wrestling to a whole new level. I had the opportunity to work with Hulkster a few times over the years & enjoyed my interactions with him. My thoughts & condolences are with his family, friends & fans, especially his children.

Brutus Beefcake:

Through the good times and the bad, I always loved my brother Terry! I am devastated by the loss of my friend, I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship before his passing. Until I see you Brother, in the big squared circle in the sky! I love you #hulkhogan #RIP

Matt Cardona:

If it wasn’t for Hulk Hogan, I don’t know if I’d be a pro wrestler or even a pro wrestling fan. RIP Hulkster. Hulkamania will live FOREVER!!!

Sgt. Slaughter:

Saddened To Hear About The Passing of Hulk Hogan…I Guess God Needed An Incredible AngelR.I.P.My Friend❤️

Georges St. Pierre:

They say you should never meet your idols, but meeting Hulk Hogan made me admire him even more. He was so generous with his time and an inspiration not only as an athlete and entertainer, but also as a human being. He will be missed by us all. RIP Hulk Hogan.