TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/24): Hendry vs. Santana, Elegance Brand vs. Iinspiration & Mystery Partner

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JULY 24, 2025

KINGSTON, RI AT RYAN CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-The show started with a graphic and a voiceover from Tom Hannifan talking about the passing of Hulk Hogan, They cut to the live crowd, who chanted “USA.”

-Highlight video of Slammiversary.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-Santino Marella did his entrance and got on the mic in the ring. He addressed Ethan Page and said he would see him on Tuesday. Masha Slamovich’s music played, and she walked to the ring. She said that Jayce Jayne stole the title from her and she wanted a rematch. Santino said she could have it. Masha was happy and left the ring. Santino said the match would take place next week.

The System came out next, They were in red and yellow. Except for Moose. I will draw my own conclusions. Eddie Edwards said they were ready to stand up and fight for TNA. Eddie said he’s done everything in his power to help the company succeed. Myers said that the letters TNA meant everything to him. He said that TNA was The System’s home. JDC said if TNA is going to war, they will be Santino’s soldiers.

Moose said he has accomplished almost everything in TNA, but it’s not about winning titles, it’s about building a legacy. He said he would go to war with everyone in that locker room. He brought up the TNA World Title. He said that The System carried TNA on their backs. He said that he knows what he needs to do next: “Whoop that Trick.”

This brought out Trick Williams to the stage, who was with First Class. Trick told Moose to sit down. He talked about Moose losing to Leon Slater and said he must be stupid. Trick said it was his house now and talked about beating Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. He said that Moose didn’t have enough fire power for him.

Moose challenged them to get in the ring. Order 4 came out instead. Mustafa Ali said he would bury Trick like he was the Undertaker. Order 4 walked down the aisle. Ali insulted The System. Order 4 got in the ring and a brawl started immediately. Security tried to break it up. They abruptly went to commercial break. [c]