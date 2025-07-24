News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/24 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell discuss whether TNA should hand keys to Heyman, removal of R-Truth, MITB possible winners, live callers (125 min.)

July 24, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 15, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers these topics:

  • TNA’s ECW Invasion angle beginning tonight on Impact
  • TNA’s ECW-themed PPV being part of a short-term angle
  • Paul Heyman’s recent talks with TNA, and what Heyman could bring to TNA
  • WWE’s Nexus angle and whether Triple H or John Cena would be a good fit as Nexus leader
  • What could be moved from Raw to Smackdown when SD launches on Syfy, an overall problem with promoting pro wrestling in 2010
  • Lucha Libre historically in the U.S. and its chance for success in 2010 on MTV2
  • And more!

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & Mitchell talk for over 40 more minutes on these topics:

  • TNA’s culture of matches not mattering
  • The lack of stars being built
  • How to use veterans on the roster
  • Pro wrestling promotional tactics in a poor state compared to UFC
  • And more!

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025