FREE PODCAST 7/24 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell discuss whether TNA should hand keys to Heyman, removal of R-Truth, MITB possible winners, live callers (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 15, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers these topics:
- TNA’s ECW Invasion angle beginning tonight on Impact
- TNA’s ECW-themed PPV being part of a short-term angle
- Paul Heyman’s recent talks with TNA, and what Heyman could bring to TNA
- WWE’s Nexus angle and whether Triple H or John Cena would be a good fit as Nexus leader
- What could be moved from Raw to Smackdown when SD launches on Syfy, an overall problem with promoting pro wrestling in 2010
- Lucha Libre historically in the U.S. and its chance for success in 2010 on MTV2
- And more!
Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & Mitchell talk for over 40 more minutes on these topics:
- TNA’s culture of matches not mattering
- The lack of stars being built
- How to use veterans on the roster
- Pro wrestling promotional tactics in a poor state compared to UFC
- And more!
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.