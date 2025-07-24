FREE PODCAST 7/24 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell discuss whether TNA should hand keys to Heyman, removal of R-Truth, MITB possible winners, live callers (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 15, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers these topics:

TNA’s ECW Invasion angle beginning tonight on Impact

TNA’s ECW-themed PPV being part of a short-term angle

Paul Heyman’s recent talks with TNA, and what Heyman could bring to TNA

WWE’s Nexus angle and whether Triple H or John Cena would be a good fit as Nexus leader

What could be moved from Raw to Smackdown when SD launches on Syfy, an overall problem with promoting pro wrestling in 2010

Lucha Libre historically in the U.S. and its chance for success in 2010 on MTV2

And more!

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & Mitchell talk for over 40 more minutes on these topics:

TNA’s culture of matches not mattering

The lack of stars being built

How to use veterans on the roster

Pro wrestling promotional tactics in a poor state compared to UFC

And more!

