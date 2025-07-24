FREE PODCAST 7/24 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Big E goes singles, Bar Fight with Hardy-Sheamus, Metalik’s big win, Miz TV, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-24-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch contributor Mike Meyers discussed WWE Smackdown including Big E goes singles at the prompting of Kofi Kingston, the Bar Fight with Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus going supernatural, Gran Metalik’s big win to earn an IC Title shot against A.J. Styles, the latest with Matt Riddle and Baron Corbin, Miz TV with Naomi, Sasha & Bayley-Nikki & Alexa Bliss, and more with live callers.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO