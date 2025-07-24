FREE PODCAST 7/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #343 (7-15-95) including Sullivan replaces Flair as WCW booker, Bischoff’s Newsport interview, more + Hulk Hogan’s passing (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #343 of the PWTorch including Kevin Sullivan becomes WCW’s new head booker, a detailed review of Bischoff’s Newsport interview including his take on “sports entertainment,” and much more. Plus, they discuss Hulk Hogan’s passing and what he meant to the industry. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

