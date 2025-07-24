News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Hulk Hogan career overview and analysis, NJPW G1 so far, TNA Slammiversary review (75 min.)

July 24, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • Hulk Hogan career overview and his impact on the industry
  • An overview of the New Japan G1 Tournament so far
  • A review of TNA Slammiversary

Part two of the current events topics and part three featuring the Fix Mailbag will be published soon also.

