News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Summerslam hype including Punk-Gunther, Cody-Cena, signing, WWE and AEW TV reviews, UFC, Masvidal’s autobiography (86 min.)

July 24, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, and NXT TV
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite
  • A review of UFC 318 and look ahead to UFC Fight Night
  • A review of Jorse Masvidal’s new autobiography “Born to Fight”

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025