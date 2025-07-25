VIP PODCAST 7/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Nitro-Raw, Seth’s injury conjecture, non-competes, TNA attendance, Punk’s promos, Netflix-WWE future, Jade-Tiffany, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller

Thoughts on the preposterous contract signing with Cody Rhodes and John Cena

Could a lawyer have complicated the Brian Pillman angle given how that angle included real contracts signed

Is the speculation of whether the Seth Rollins injury is real or fake an example of good storytelling or a shady counter-productive distracting work?

Should the Goldberg vs. Kevin Nash rematch not taking place as advertised on the Jan. 4, 1999 episode of Nitro be criticized while the Vince McMahon vs. Steve Austin advertised match on the April 1998 episode of Raw not taking place wasn’t?

Did it seem reasonable that WCW was reportedly optimistic that the WWF’s first Raw ratings win to break Nitro’s winning streak was a one-time incident?

History of non-compete contracts in pro wrestling

Did TNA really come close to selling 7,000 tickets for Slammiversary?

Does ROH seem different with Delirious’s booking?

What TV shows are Wade and Todd watching lately and what do they recommend?

Is Baron Corbin experiencing karma for his comments about Will Ospreay given Will has a high-paying job and Corbin got cut?

Are C.M. Punk’s promo skills lacking when he doesn’t have a “shoot” issue to draw on for inspiration and content?

What changed with pro wrestling fans since the Hell in a Cell match with Undertaker vs. Mick Foley when they chanted “Un-de-taker” after he tossed Foley off the cage compared to the likely “This is awesome!” chant we’d hear today?

With Raw’s disappointing viewership numbers, could Netflix take that out clause at the five year mark? If they could break the deal after 12 months, what would the pros and cons be?

Adam Copeland’s “Go find yourself” comment origins or inspiration

DVR storage limitations decades ago compared to today

Is the lack of house shows going to stunt the development of wrestlers such as Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton?

Were there any situations that caused you to want to stop covering pro wrestling?

Is AEW going to continue to counter-program WWE by running mega-long PPV events?

Is there actually anything to celebrate about Hulk Hogan given what we learned about him as a human being?

