WWE EVOLVE TV RESULTS (7/23): Dante Chen vs. Edris Enofe, Zayda Steel vs. Kendal Grey, Sam Holoway & Its Gal vs. Adrenaline Drip, Swipe Right vs. Jensen & Oasis

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

JULY 23, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-Peter Rosenberg introduced the show and they went straight to the first match.

(1) DANTE CHEN vs. EDRIS ENOFE

They jawed with each other a bit before Chen cut loose with a right fist. He took control with a headlock on the mat, then hit a basement dropkick for a two-count. Enofe picked up Chen and dropped him throat-first across the top rope, then dropped a knee across the throat before settling into a reverse chinlock.

Chen fired up a bit, but it didn’t last long, as Enofe dropped him with a DDT. Chen fought out of another reverse chinlock and hit a neckbreaker. Chen hit a boot to the face and went to finish him off, but Enofe slid under the ropes. When Chen went after him, Enofe hung his neck across the top rope again. Moments later, Enofe rolled up Chen and grabbed a handful of tights to score the pin.

WINNER: Edris Enofe at 5:12

(Miller’s Take: Very acceptable for an opening match. Basic stuff, but executed perfectly. Chen reminds me so much of a very young Sean Waltman, both in appearance and style. Enofe is there. The guy looks like a Greek god and he’s smooth as silk in the ring. I’m sure this isn’t the last time these two will square off.)

-They cut to footage from “earlier today”, where Evolve’s resident vagabond, Jordan Oasis, was looking for a tag team partner. He approached It’s Gal and Sam Holloway. He told them since Keanu Carver was looking to destroy the WWE ID program, they should stick together. They turned down his request to team with him and started to degrade him when Jack Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones walked up. They defended Oasis, who thanked them and went about his business of finding a partner. The four men continued to argue until Holloway challenged Adrenaline Drip to a tag team match, which they accepted. [c]

-A video package aired of the WWE ID program and how it’s meant to work. Good explanation.

(2) ADRENALINE DRIP (Cappuccino Jones & Jack Cartwheel) vs. SAM HOLLOWAY & IT’S GAL

Rosenberg called out It’s Gal for carrying a Jimmy Hart-like megaphone and being extremely annoying, which he certainly is. Gal started against Jones. Gal did push-ups while he had Jones in a headscissors. Adrenaline Drip showed off their sharp, lightning-fast teamwork. Carthwheel got pitched outside the ring, where the very large Mr. Holloway almost dropkicked him out of the building. That was really impressive. Jones went after Holloway on the outside, but the big man threw him crotch-first into the ring post. “Ouch” is an understatement. He threw Cartwheel back in the ring and landed a springboard elbow off the ropes for two.

It’s Gal took over with a delayed vertical suplex. He posed before hitting a double legdrop. Holloway tagged back in and tossed Cartwheel high over his head. He went for a suplex, but Jack Cartwheeled out of it and made the hot tag. He avoided a Holloway chokeslam and hit the Espresso Shot. He followed that with a Half & Half and tagged Cartwheel. They performed the Flip & Sip, an assisted reverse blockbuster, off the top turnbuckle, and both men covered Holloway, who, amazingly, kicked out.

Jones flew through the ropes to the outside, where he was caught by It’s Gal. Jack cartwheeled and flipped over the top rope and onto both men. Holloway ran the ropes and sailed over the top rope to demolish everyone on the floor. He tossed Cartwheel back into the ring and hit a flying splash off the top turnbuckle, but Jones came flying in from the upper left-hand corner of the screen to break up the pin attempt. Jack delivered a cartwheel Death Valley Driver on Gal as Jones flew through the ropes onto Holloway. Cartwheel climbed to the top and performed an indescribable flipping twisting shooting star something onto Gal to get the pin.

WINNERS: Adrenaline Drip at 6:39

(Miller’s Take: This was breathtaking! If you’re reading this and haven’t watched the show yet, I highly encourage you to watch this match because they could focus the camera on the ceiling for the rest of the show and I wouldn’t complain after watching this spectacular six-minute match. Holloway is monster who can fly. It’s Gal, besides having a name that automatically makes you want to punch him in the nose, registers just as high, if not higher, on the annoy-o-meter as Swipe Right. Adrenaline Drip is just absolutely amazing and I hope they remain a team when they move up to NXT, because they could be the new Fraxiom.)

-Jordan Oasis was still wandering aimlessly in the back when he was approached by Brooks Jensen. Jensen offered to be his partner. Oasis was hesitant, but accepted. [c]

-Marcus Mathers was bending Stevie Turner’s ear about Keanu Carver ruining his debut match. She told him Sean Legacy already has a match with Carver, but she is setting him up with a WWE ID Showcase match against Bryce Donovan of the Vanity Project. That seemed to appease him. After he left, an angry Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong stormed in and demanded a match against Jin Tala. Turner said she understood, but didn’t promise her anything. I guess she got over Jordynne Grace completely punking her out on NXT last week. Turner breathed a sigh of relief as she left.

(3) KENDAL GREY vs. ZAYDA STEEL

The Vanity Project accompanied Steel to the ring, then returned to the locker room. Steel celebrated after an armdrag like she’d just beaten Iyo Sky. Grey grounded Steel with a headlock. She showed off some slick offense, but telegraphed a shoulder block and ate a kick. She took the advantage and stomped on the back of Grey’s head. Kendal fired up and hit a nice cross body off the second rope. She hit an overhead belly-to-belly as Wendy Choo’s head popped up from outside the ring apron like a demented Jack-in-the-box. She cackled at Grey as Steel came from behind and rolled her up. The referee counted to two before Grey kicked out and tied up Steel for the pin.

WINNER: Kendal Grey at 5:04

(Miller’s Take: Not bad. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Grey has that “it” factor. Steel is still a bit hesitant in the ring and she needs to develop her persona, but there could be some potential with her. The point of the match was to further the storyline of Grey being stalked by the sleepy psycho.)

-Chuey Martinez conducted a ringside interview with Grey after her match. She said if Choo has a problem with her, they can handle it in the ring.

-Sean Legacy cut a promo on Keanu Carver’s beef with the WWE ID program. He challenged him to a match. [c]

-Chantel Monroe (no relation to Blake) cut a promo on Kylie Rae. She said she was going to go through her on her way to the Evolve title.

(4) SWIPE RIGHT (Brady Baylor & Ricky Smokes w/Bryce Donovan & Jackson Drake) vs. JORDAN OASIS & BROOKS JENSEN

Robert Stone mentioned that Jensen is a second-generation wrestler, as his father is Bull Buchanan. I was unaware of that. I feel old now. Jensen squared off against Baylor, who was pulling hair within the first ten seconds of the match. Jensen returned the favor and Baylor screamed like a girl. Oasis took the tag and launched Smokes into the corner. Jensen got Baylor in the opposite corner and we got stereo chops. Baylor grabbed Jordan’s foot as he was running the ropes, allowing Smokes to take the advantage. [c]

Back from the break, Baylor was working on Oasis. Swipe Right cut off the ring and smothered Oasis with their offense. Smokes knocked Jensen off the ring apron before Oasis could make the tag. They continued to dominate Oasis for a couple of minutes. Jensen offered the tag, but Oasis opted to hit a good-looking blackout cannonball. Jensen looked annoyed. He had enough and ran in the ring to fight them himself. He grabbed his partner, dragged him to the corner, and tagged himself in.

He came into the ring and started thumping on Baylor and Smokes, then took their heads off with a double clothesline. After exchanging some words with Jackson Drake, he went over and tagged a still beaten Oasis, and literally threw him in the ring. He stood over Oasis, pointed at Drake, and said, “I want that title…screw you!” and left the ring. As Oasis looked on in disbelief, Swipe Right took the opportunity to surprise him with a Super Swipe for the easy pin.

WINNERS: Swipe Right at 11:44.

(Miller’s Take: Yeah, like we all didn’t see that coming. This was okay. It succeeded in its purpose, which was to expose Brooks Jensen as untrustworthy. Maybe he’s still mad about being beaten up by Izzi Dame.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Adrenaline Drip vs. It’s Gal & Sam Holloway easily stole the show here. I’m looking forward to the showdown between Kali Armstrong and Jin Tala. Wendy Choo is always entertaining, even when she just pops her head up out of nowhere and smiles that evil smile. I like the recent influx of underutilized NXT talent like Jensen, Ridge Holland, and Edris Enofe. Not a bad outing this week, but that second match of the night is must-see viewing. See you next Tuesday for NXT!