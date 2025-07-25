NXT HITS & MISSES (7/22): Oba Femi vs. Briggs vs. Inamura, Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy, Hank & Tank & Zaria vs. The Culling, Ethan Page’s promo, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hank & Tank & Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. The Culling: Minor Hit

I’m usually not a fan of multiple tag matches, but this was fun. I’m slowly (and cautiously) warming up to the Zaria/Ruca pairing. I truly want to see Zaria as a monster on the roster, but…damn, I enjoy her interactions with Ruca. The ending was a bit of a Miss with no actual showing of what happened. Dark State (who I was a fan of) lost a little luster in their defeat at Slammiversary.

Jacy Jayne Promo: Hit

From her time with Gigi Dolin to now, she has evolved…tremendously. I love that she’s been pushed as she has. Her confidence is though the roof and I love how much she’s blossomed. I’m happy for her, based on that she looked like a gate-keeper of the NXT Brand. Lash Legend’s promo was good – I haven’t been a Legend fan, but she’s growing on me. Jaida Parker is so over, they really need to just take the plunge and make her a face.

Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy: Hit

Saints helped Troy look like a million bucks. A necessary win for Troy and Saints loses nothing in taking the loss. Jasper needs more signature wins like this to establish himself as credible.

Undertaker’s appearance: Hit

Great use of The Undertaker (who looks amazing). Trick Williams played the role of arrogant a-hole incredibly well. He needs to lean more into the heelish behavior. He’s so much better as a heel than a face (my opinion).

Wren Sinclair vs. Blake Monroe: Minor Hit

Outside of a few moments watching her as Mariah May, this was my first true full-on match by Monroe. Sinclair is a lovable underdog and was a good first opponent for Monroe’s debut. Blake is so much better as a heel and I’m glad they pulled the switch on that transition. I love the fire from Jordynne Grace, it adds a lot to her character.

Ethan Page promo: Mega Hit

Page is just an amazing heel, he’s so close to perfect. He’s a North American treasure. I love the look of the new title, as well. This was just excellence. The only thing bad was the constant audio cut offs (I’m not sure if it was the broadcast or the editing of the crowd reaction, but it was annoying). Santino Marella’s appearance was great. I don’t think I’d like him t win the NA title, but his matchup with Page could be a helluva lot of fun.

Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura: Hit

Just a great big hoss fight between these three. Although I’m getting tired of Triple Threat/Multi Person matches, I enjoyed the matchup. No real surprise to who was going to win, but it set the table for what could be a fun feud between Inamura and Briggs. The groundwork for a Je’von Evans / Oba Femi matchup could be really cool. Obviously the brass are high on Evans and I wouldn’t mind seeing him get the championship, so Oba could move up to the main roster.