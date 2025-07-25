10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (7-9-2015): Seth vs. Ryback, Dean Ambrose vs. Bo Dallas, Roman vs. Big Show, Rusev vs. Fandango, plus Bella, Heyman, Orton, Naomi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

July 9, 2015

Taped 7/7/15 in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– WWE Open.

– Clips aired of Brock Lesnar-related antics from Raw.

– The show began, as contractually obligated, with Seth Rollins coming out. This time, he was alone. Rollins got the mic and said on Monday night, he did the unthinkable: He called out Brock Lesnar. He said he gave Lesnar the opportunity to prove he’s the Beast he says he is, but instead, Lesnar proved that he is a coward. Rollins said Lesnar took out his frustrations on his brand-new, $56,000 Cadillac. He was upset that Lesnar messed with his family. As Rollins continued to speak, there was a beeping sound that echoed throughout the arena. Near the entrance, a flat-bed truck backed into view near the stage, carrying the brutalized car. Paul Heyman came out from backstage.

Heyman said he’s the advocate for the man who did THAT to THAT car. He threw out a few metaphors involving Rollins being alone tonight, as well as the damage to the mangled car. Heyman vowed that Rollins would get dragged to Suplex City during the match at Battleground. Rollins said the car is a metaphor for what Lesnar will look like after he gets done with him. Not a strong comeback there by Rollins. He said Heyman will no longer have a client to advocate for. Rollins reminded Heyman of his credentials and asked him who he thinks will walk out of Battleground as World Champion. Heyman replied, of course, in his own flowery way, by saying it would Brock Lesnar. Rollins was upset with this and cut Heyman off. He insisted it would be he who would walk out as champion. I like the more serious tone from Rollins here, especially since he should be very serious going into a match with someone like Lesnar.

– Tonight’s main event, champion vs. champion as Rollins takes on Ryback.

– Also tonight, Roman Reigns vs. Big Show. Aw, jeez.

– Dean Ambrose came out. He’s in action, next.

[Commercial Break]

– Bo Dallas came out doing some mic work. He brought up his inspiring of The Rock at a recent house show, taking credit for The Rock’s success. He said if he can take someone bland and make them a megastar, there’s hope for Dean.

1 – DEAN AMBROSE vs. BO DALLAS

Tom Phillips noted this was a rematch from Raw. He was again on commentary with Jerry Lawler and Jimmy Uso. Ambrose worked the arm, but Dallas got in the ropes for a break. Ambrose responded with a knife-edge chop. Dallas rammed Ambrose shoulder-first into the post. He did that three times. Ambrose ended up outside the ring where he was run into the barricade by Dallas. Dallas covered Ambrose with the ring apron and pounded away with forearms. I’m not sure what covering his head with the apron added exactly. Ambrose settled into a rest-hold as they went to break at 2:44 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 6:25 with Dallas keeping Ambrose grounded. Ambrose fired back with a hard clothesline. Jabs and chops followed. Dallas missed a clothesline and Ambrose sent him over the top rope and to the outside with one. Suicide dive and Dallas ended up on the announce table. Back in the ring, Ambrose went to the top but Dallas met him and delivered a belly-to-belly suplex off the top. Dallas came up bleeding from his elbow after a near-fall. Ref John Cone never went for the gloves, however. Bulldog out of the corner by Ambrose. Sunset flip attempt but Dallas sat down and registered a two-count. Dirty Deeds by Ambrose for the win.

WINNER: Ambrose, at 9:18. I’m surprised how much Dallas shined in this match. Given their places in the roster hierarchy, it shouldn’t have been this close. But Ambrose isn’t really paired up with anyone, so why not get Dallas over a little bit by matching up well with a main-eventer?

– The announcers were shown on camera for the first time tonight. Phillips plugged the WWE Network’s worldwide reach. They don’t trust Jimmy Uso reading copy yet.

– Randy Orton is on Smackdown tonight in some capacity. They were very vague about his role.

[Commercial Break]

– Seth Rollins was backstage with Big Show. Rollins said if Show wants to help burning Suplex City to the ground, he’d take the help. Show said that’s Rollins’ mission, but he wants to see if Rollins needs help with Ryback. Rollins said he has Ryback in the bag. Show told him to take his frustration out on “that blockhead” Ryback. Show said he’d do Rollins a favor by taking out Reigns tonight.

– The announcers threw it to footage of the latest Ziggler-Rusev dust-up from Raw. Phillips said Ziggler suffered a “severely bruised trachea” from Rusev’s attack, but was released from the hospital on Tuesday. He’ll be out indefinitely.

– Rusev and Summer Rae came out. Rusev is back in action tonight, for the first time since May. He’s got shoes on tonight. His match is next.

[Commercial Break]

– Phillips thanked The Glorious Sons for “Heavy,” the official theme of Battleground.

2 – RUSEV vs. FANDANGO

No entrance for Fandango. Headscissors by Fandango took down Rusev. Fandango gyrated in Summer’s general direction. Rusev knocked down Fandango and just ran into him as Fandango hit the ropes. The crowd began a “USA” chant and after a few punches by Fandango, Rusev elbowed Fandango down. Then a “We Want Lana” chant started up. A nerve hold kept Fandango off his feet. Clothesline to the back of the neck from the middle rope by Fandango. Jumping side kick by Rusev, which as usual, was followed by the Accolade. Fandango submitted.

WINNER: Rusev, via submission, at 3:14. I think Johnny Curtis still has something to offer, but not as Fandango. That character’s time is over. I’d like to see him get repackaged.

They replayed some of the highlights of the match.

– Roman Reigns vs. The Big Show is up next.

[Commercial Break]

3 – ROMAN REIGNS vs. THE BIG SHOW

When Reigns came through the crowd, they showed the end of Reigns vs. Sheamus match, with a Bray Wyatt lookalike appearing. Show is now wearing a new outfit that covers more of his upper torso, almost like a cut-off tee inside in addition to his singlet. A couple of kicks by Reigns early on looked really bad. Show ran over Reigns, with Reigns subsequently selling his shoulder. Show tossed Reigns outside the ring. Show went into the ring post outside the ring and Reigns capitalized with a dropkick. Show tried to shake out the cobwebs near the announce desk. Show got back in the ring at the count of eight. Reigns kicked away at Show and clotheslined him. Jumping clothesline finally took Show off his feet. As Reigns readied for his Superman punch, the lights went out and Wyatt’s music began to play. Wyatt tried to creep up behind Reigns on the apron, but Reigns somehow knew this and Superman punched him. Then he delivered two Superman punches to Show. He followed that by solving world hunger and curing cancer…okay, I’m getting a little ahead of myself. Turns out, Wyatt interfered for the disqualification and Show chokeslammed Reigns post-match.

WINNER: Reigns, via DQ, at 3:51. Eh, it was a Reigns vs. Show match. You know what you’re getting at this point.

After Show left the ring, Wyatt did his creepy walk toward Reigns, who was slowly getting to his feet. Sister Abigail found the mark.

– In the main event tonight, Ryback vs. Seth Rollins.

[Commercial Break]

– Many WWE Superstars and Divas are up for the “Athletes Gone Good” award. You can go to athletesgonegood.com to vote.

4 – TITUS O’NEIL vs. BIG E.

No entrance for the Prime Time Players. When the New Day came out, they showed clips from the match involving the Lucha Dragons on Monday night. Big E. stomped away at O’Neil in the corner during the early going. Titus quickly picked up momentum with shoulder tackles, a slam, and a legdrop. New Day got on the apron and were summarily tossed by the referee. This upset Big E., who walked into Clash of the Titus.

WINNER: O’Neil, at 2:28. Too short to even provide any kind of decent preview for the tag title match at Battleground. That, and there’s really no story here between these two teams.

– The announcers revealed the cover of the WWE2K16 game.

– The Cadillac that Brock Lesnar destroyed was still on display in the arena. They showed exclusive footage of the car being hauled out of the arena Monday night, and driven to a recycling center where the car was crushed.

– As promised, Randy Orton came out. We’ll see what he did on Raw, next. And hey, who knows, maybe he’ll talk. Or maybe he won’t. They still refuse to say.

[Commercial Break]

– Orton had a mic out of break. He said throughout his time in WWE, he has made a lot of enemies. But no one has gotten under his skin like Sheamus. Orton and the fans answered the eternal question posed by Sheamus, “Are you not entertained?” They both agreed that no, they are not entertained by Sheamus. Orton said he’ll make Sheamus entertaining by ripping off his mohawk and shoving it up his arse. Orton got ready to leave but The Ascension’s music played. Viktor said this was their match time so Orton could leave. Konnor said if he stayed, he’d fall prey to two hungry wolves. The crowd was already chanting “RKO.” Viktor said they’d enjoy ripping Orton limb from limb. The Ascension entered the ring and Konnor told him to leave or they’d personally introduce to the Wastelands. RKO to Konnor, then the vintage DDT to Viktor. RKO to Viktor followed as WWE clearly has no idea what the meme “RKO outta nowhere” means. Phillips used the term when Orton did the whole set-up to it and everything. In that case, it’s certainly not “outta nowhere.”

– Back to the announcers, who discussed the Beast in the East WWE Network special that aired last Saturday. They followed it up by showing Kevin Owens answering John Cena’s U.S. Open Challenge on Monday, only to be overruled by Cesaro.

– The Bellas and Alicia Fox came to the ring. A preview of the season premiere of “Dominion” was shown, as it featured Fox and will air after Smackdown. Brie and Fox take on Naomi and Tamina, next.

[Commercial Break]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

5 – BRIE BELLA & ALICIA FOX vs. NAOMI & TAMINA

Brie tackled Naomi and hammered away. Boss Man Slam by Tamina on Brie. Naomi was back in and prevented Brie from making the tag. Poor Jimmy Uso on commentary, having to try to make sense of the Divas storyline as the announcers keep going to him for insight because of his marriage to Naomi. Fox came in after the hot tag, signaling the Bella faction is in fact babyfaces. Back-breaker by Fox but it was after a blind tag to Tamina. Tamina got Brie up, but Nikki distracted the ref. Tamina was shoved into Naomi, after which Fox hit the axe kick on Tamina for the pinfall.

WINNERS: Bella and Fox, at 2:56. The babyfaces continue their cheating ways. How upstanding of them!

– Rich Brennan was backstage with Ryback. He asked Ryback about his upcoming match with Rollins. Ryback admitted Rollins is talented, but his conduct as champion “resembles a pathetic, gutless child.” That poor child! Ryback said there’s no running or hiding for Rollins tonight. He proclaimed it feeding time.

[Commercial Break]

– This Monday night, Brock Lesnar will be live on Raw.

6 – RYBACK vs. SETH ROLLINS

Of course, neither the World nor Intercontinental Title is on the line in this match. Ryback powered out of a lock-up and used his strength to his advantage early on, frustrating Rollins in the process. Vertical suplex, shades of the British Bulldog, by Ryback. Rollins was then clotheslined over the top and to ringside. They cut to break there, at 1:55 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 5:16, with Rollins bringing Ryback down throat-first across the top rope. Ryback suplexed Rollins onto the apron, where they both battled briefly, ending when Rollins kicked Ryback in the head. Rollins connected on a suicide dive. Rollins imitated Lesnar, doing his shuffle and then jumping onto the apron from the floor. The pace slowed a bit, but Ryback took it up a notch when he made his comeback. Slam by Ryback for a two-count at 8:17. Rollins tried the stomp off the top rope, but came up empty. Ryback spinebuster followed. Rollins tried a roll-up and got a near-fall. But Ryback powerbombed Rollins to end that threat. Meat Hook clothesline from Ryback. Rollins escaped Shell Shock and delivered an enziguiri. During the battle, one of the shin pads belonging to Rollins fell off. Rollins went to ringside, grabbed the World Title, and began heading to the back. Ryback chased him down and sent him back into the ring. Rollins tried to leave through the crowd, to no avail. Ryback set up for Shell Shock outside the ring, but Rollins escaped his clutches and again ran through the crowd with the title.

WINNER: Ryback, via count-out, at 11:31.

Rollins had made his way to the ramp when Big Show’s music played. Show and Rollins surrounded the ring, ready to strike. Ryback tried to fight them off, but the numbers game won out. Roman Reigns came out to make the save. He took out both Show and Rollins. Spear to Show and Rollins was shoved into Ryback for Shell Shock. The camera focused on the celebration of Reigns as the show ended.

Did you watch Thursday’s Smackdown episode? Send your 0-10 score & Reax to pwtorch@gmail.com for our TV Reax feature.

Greg Parks has been covering WWE Smackdown for PWTorch.com since January of 2007. He is the host of “Moonlighting with Greg Parks,” a PWTorch VIP-exclusive audio show posted each weekend. Follow him on Twitter @gregmparks for live Tweeting during Raw, Impact, and PPVs, as well as other bits of wisdom. Comments, questions and feedback are welcome, and can be sent to g_man9784@yahoo.com.